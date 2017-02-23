ຈີນ ເກືອບເສັດສິ້ນ ການກໍ່ສ້າງ ທາງທະຫານ ຢູ່ເທິງເກາະທຽມ ຂອງຕົນ

ຈີນ ​ແມ່ນ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ ໃນ​ການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ທາງທະຫານ ຢູ່ເທິງ​ເກາະ​ທຽມ ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ອີງ​ຕາມລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ Reuters ​ໃນການ​ພັດທະນາ ທີ່ແນ່ ນອນຈະ​ເປັນ​ການທົດ​ສອບ​ລັດຖະບານ​ໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Trump.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ສະຫະລັດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ປະສົງ​ອອກ​ຊື່ ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ​ຮອຍ​ເຕີ້ວ່າ ການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ນີ້ ​ແມ່ນ​ໃກ້​ຈະ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ແລ້ວ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຕຶກອາຄານ​ຕ່າງໆ ປະມານ 20 ກວ່າຫຼັງ ທີ່​ມີ​ຫຼັງຄາເປີດ​ອອກ​ໄດ້ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສາມາດ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ໄລຍະ​ໄກ ຈາກ​ພື້ນດິນ ສູ່ອາກາດ​ໄດ້ ​ໃນ​ໝູ່​ເກາະ Spratly.

ການ​ກໍ່ສ້າງ​ຕຶກ​ໃໝ່​ນີ້ ​ອາດ​ຖື​ວ່າ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມທະວີ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ຂອງຝ່າຍ​ຈີນ ຊຶ່ງພວກ

​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ຫຼາຍ​ທ່ານ ​ໄດ້​ບອກກັບ VOA ວ່າ ມັນຈະ​ສາມາດ​ທົດ​ສອບ​ປະທາ​ນາທິບໍດີ

ທ່ານ Donald Trump ​ໃນ​ໄວໆ​ນີ້ ​ຊຶ່ງເອົາ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນ​ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ຈີນ ​ໃນ​ຕະຫຼອດ​ໄລຍະ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

“ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ ທີ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດກໍ​ຈະ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ

ໝູ່​ເກາະ ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ຈີນ​ໃຕ້ ​ແລະອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ກຳມະສິດ​ແບບ​ກ້າຫານ ​ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ

ພວກ​ເຂົາ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ໂດຍສານ​ນາໆ​ຊາດທີ່ນະຄອນ Hague ​ແມ່ນ​ອີງ​ຕາມ​

ສົນທິສັນຍາ​ວ່າດ້ວຍ​ກົດໝາຍ​ທາງ​ທະ​ເລ ທີ່ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກ​ນັ້ນ”

ນັ້ນຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງ​ທ່ານ Robert Manning ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ ຈາກ​ສະພາ Atlantic ​

ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ VOA ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ Brad Glasserman ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການສະພາ​ວ່າດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ຂອງພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ Pacific ທີ່​ມີ​ສຳນັກງານ ຢູ່​ລັດ Hawaii ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ VOA ວ່າ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ບາດກ້າວ​ອີກ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ຂອງຈີນ​ເມື່ອ​ໄວໆ​ມານີ້​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ໝູ່​ເກາະ​ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນກາຍ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງທາງ​ທະຫານ​ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.