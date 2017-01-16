ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບສຳລັບ ທຸກຄົນ ໃກ້ຈະມີຄວາມພ້ອມແລ້ວ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ກ່າວວ່າ ແຜນຂອງ ທ່ານທີ່ຈະສັບປ່ຽນໂຄງການປະກັນສຸຂະພາບຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນ “ໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາ ລະນາຮອດໄລຍະສຸດທ້າຍແລ້ວ” ແລະ ຈະຖືກເປີດເຜີຍໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນການສຳພາດກັບໜັງສືພິມ Washington Post ໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນ “ການມີປະກັນໄພສຳລັບໝົດທຸກຄົນ.” ແຕ່ວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນໂດຍສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ.

ສິ່ງໜຶ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ລະບຸແມ່ນ ທ່ານຢາກຫຼຸດລາຄາປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໃຫ້ຖືກລົງ ດ້ວຍການ ກົດດັນບັນດາບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຢາ ໃຫ້ຫຼຸດລາຄາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າລົງຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ.

ການຍົກເລີກກົດໝາຍປະກັນສຸຂະພາບລາຄາຖືກ, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກວ່າObamacare ນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດສຳລັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນໄລຍະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນຂອງລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ. ໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວຖືກຮັບຮອງເອົາ ໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາໃນປີ 2010 ໃນເວລາທີ່ພັກເດໂມ ແຄຣັດເປັນຜູ້ຄວບຄຸມ, ແຕ່ຕອນນີ້ ພັກຣີພັບບຼິກັນມີຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃນທັງສະພາ ສູງ ແລະ ສະພາຕ່ຳ, ແລະ ດ້ວຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະສາ ມາດທຳການປະຕິບັດການ ເພື່ອປະຕິຮູບລະບົບໜຶ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ມີລາຄາແພງ ໂພດ ແລະ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຜົນນັ້ນ.

ໃນສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ລັດຖະສະພາໄດ້ຮັບຮອງບາດກ້າວທຳອິດຕໍ່ການຍົກເລີກນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ນຳເອົາປະກັນສຸຂະພາບໄປສູ່ຊາວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ລ້ານຄົນ, ເຖິງແມ່ນ ວ່າພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຍັງຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ມີແຜນການທີ່ຊັດເຈນ ເພື່ອສັບປ່ຽນໂຄງການດັ່ງກ່າວ ເທື່ອກໍຕາມ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໜັງສືພິມນັ້ນວ່າ ທີມງານຂອງທ່ານແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະສະຫຼຸບແຜນການ ສຳລັບສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ການຕັດພາສີ “ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ" ສຳລັບກຸ່ມຄົນຊັ້ນກາງ ແລະ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອັດຕາພາສີບໍລິສັດເປັນ 15 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເສີມການ ສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says his plan to replace President Obama's healthcare program is "formulated down to the final strokes," and will be unveiled soon.



In an interview with the Washington Post posted late Sunday, Trump said his goal was "insurance for everybody," but that he declined to provide specifics.



One thing he did specify was wanting to bring down healthcare costs by publicly pressuring drug companies to lower their prices.



Repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is a major priority for Trump in the beginning of his administration.The program passed Congress in 2010 when Democrats were in control, but now Republicans have majorities in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, and with Trump as president they can take action to reform a system they say is too expensive and does not work.



Last week, Congress approved the beginning steps toward repeal, though Republicans have not made clear a plan to replace the program, which brought health insurance to more than 20 million Americans.



Trump also told the Post his team is close to finalizing plans for what he called "great" tax cuts for the middle class and reducing corporate tax rates to 15 percent in a bid to boost job creation.