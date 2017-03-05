ໂຄສົກທ່ານໂອບາມາປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫາລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ໂອບາມາວ່າ ດັກລັກຟັງໂທລະສັບຂອງ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ

ລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່

ການ ປະຕິເສດທີ່ວ່າ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ເຄີຍສັ່ງໃຫ້ດັກລັກ

ຟັງໂທລະສັບ ກ່ຽວກັບ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ກ່ອນການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງຂອງປີກາຍນີ້.

ໂຄສົກຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບໜຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກການຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມ

ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງໃນ Twitter ໂດຍທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເຊິ່ງກ່າວຫາທ່ານ ໂບອາມາ ວ່າ “ໄດ້ລັກຟັງໂທລະສັບຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໃນຕຶກດາດຟ້າ ທຣຳ” ໃນນະຄອນ ນິວຢອກ ກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນເດືອນພະຈິກທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍຄົນໜຶ່ງຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການກ່າວຫາຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ “ບໍ່ແມ່ນ ຄວາມຈິງຢ່າງຊິ້ນເຊີງ.”

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ອ້າງແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາສຳລັບການກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານ, ຫຼື ໃຫ້ຫຼັກຖານໃດໆທີ່ວ່າ ການກວດກາທາງເອເລັກໂທຣນິກນັ້ນໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຍາມໃດ, ແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຊື່ອມໂຍງການ ກ່າວອ້າງລ່ວງລໍ້າຕໍ່ຄວາມເປັນຕົວຂອງທ່ານໃສ່ ຂ່າວນອງນັນດ້ານການເມືອງ

Watergate ທີ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດໄດ້ນຳໄປສູ່ການລາອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສັງ ກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນທ່ານ Richard Nixon ໃນປີ 1974 ນັ້ນ. ຂ່າວນອງນັນດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້

ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນດ້ວຍການໃຊ້ເລ່ຫຼ່ຽມສົກກະປົກຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ທີ່ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໂດຍຄົນ

ທີ່ທ່ານ Nixon ໄວ້ໃຈທີ່ສຸດ, ແລະ ໄດ້ຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກໄປຫຼັງຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ທຳນຽບ

ຂາວໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ທ່ານ Nixon ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດການຄວບຄຸມປະຕິບັດການຕິດຕາມຢູ່

ທຳນຽບຂາວ, ອັດສຽງການເວົ້າທາງໂທລະສັບຈຳນວນຫຼາຍເທື່ອ.

ບໍ່ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວຄົນໃດ ໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ “ເຄີຍຖືກແຊກ

ແຊງ ດ້ວຍການສືບສວນສອບສວນໃດໆ ນຳໜ້າໂດຍກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ.” ທ່ານ Kevin

Lewis ໂຄສົກສຳລັບອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນວ່າ ການຫ້າມແມ່ນ “ກົດລະ ບຽບທີ່ສຳຄັນ.”



U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has yet to respond to a denial that former president Barack Obama ever ordered a wiretap on Trump during the campaign before last year's elections.



Obama's spokesman issued a statement after a series of tweets by Trump Saturday morning alleged Obama "had my wires tapped in Trump Tower" in New York before last November's presidential election.



An aide to Obama said Trump's allegations are "simply false."



Trump did not cite any source for his claims, or provide any evidence that electronic surveillance occurred, but he likened the supposed intrusion on his privacy to the Watergate political scandal that eventually led to the 1974 resignation of Republican Richard Nixon as president. That scandal began as a series of political "dirty tricks" aimed at the Democratic Party by Nixon confidants, and expanded after a White House official disclosed that Nixon authorized an extensive monitoring operation at the White House, recording a large number of telephone calls.



[[ EMBED:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837993273679560704]]



[[ EMBED:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837994257566863360]]



[[ EMBED:https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/837996746236182529]]



No official in the White House during the Obama administration "ever interfered with any investigation led by the Justice Department," said Kevin Lewis, a spokesperson for the former president, emphasizing that prohibition was a "cardinal rule."