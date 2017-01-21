ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ສາບານໂຕ ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄົນທີ 45 ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ

ມະຫາ​ເສດຖີ​ອະສັງຫາ​ລິ​ມະ​ຊັບພັນ​ລ້ານ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣຳ ສາບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ​ເປັນ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 45 ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ​.

​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ທ້ອງຟ້າ​ທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ເມັກ​ໝອກ​ຂອງ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ອາຍຸ 70 ປີ ໄດ້ເປັນ​ຫົວໜ້າ​ບໍລິຫານ​ປະ​ເທດອາຍຸ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ສາບານ​ໂຕ ​ເປັນ​ປະທານາ​ທິບໍດີ ​ໃນ​ວິທີ​ ທີ່ເຄີຍ​ປະຕິບັດ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ມາ ”​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກສາ ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ ​ແລະປົກລັດຖະທຳ​ມະນູນຂອງ​ສະຫະ ລັດ.”

ປະຊາຊົນ​ຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ຫລາຍໆ​ຄົນ​ມາ ກໍ​ເພາະ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນສັນຍາ​ຂອງ ທ່ານ​ທຣຳທີ່​ຈະ​ “​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຄືນ​ອີກ” ​ໄດ້​ໂຮມ​ຊຸມນຸມ​ກັນ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເດີ່ນສະໜາມ ​ຫຼວງ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ພິທີ​ສະ​ເຫລີ​ມສະຫລອງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈັດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ທຸກໆ​ສີ່​ປີ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຕີນຄັນ​ໃດ​ຂອງ​ຕຶກ​ລັດຖະສະພາ​ສະຫະລັດ.

ພິທີ​ສາບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ ຕັ້ງທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດການ​ຜິດ​ຂ້ອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ຖຽງໃນ​ປີ 2016​ ​ແມ່ນ​ສັນຍານ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂອນ​ອຳນາດ​ແບບ​ສັນຕິ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ບາຣັກ ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ພົ້ນຈາກ​ຕຳ ​ແໜ່ງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ມາ​ສອງ​ສະ​ໄໝ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ທີ່​ສັງກັດ​ພັກຣີພັບບລີ​ກັນ ​ໄດ້​ສາບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ​ໂດຍ​ປະທານ​ຜູ້​ພິ ພາກສາ​ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ John Roberts ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມື​ເທິງ​ພະ​ຄຳ​ພິ​ໄບ​ເບີ້​ລ 2 ຫົວ ຫົວ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ໜຸ່ມ​ນ້ອຍ ​ແລະ​ອີກ​ຫົວ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສັນຕະວັດ​ທີ 19 ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Abraham Lincoln ຜູ້ນຳ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ​ສົງຄາມ​ກາງ​ເມືອງ. ບໍ່​ດົນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານັ້ນ ອະດີດ​ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ລັດ​ອິນ​ດຽນນາ ທ່ານ Mike Pence ກໍ​ໄດ້​ສາບານ​ໂຕ ​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ​ເປັນຮອງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ​ແທນ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ​ໄບ​ເດັນ.

ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ນາທີ​ຕໍ່​ມາ ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ​ທຣຳ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໄປ​ຮ່ວມ​ພິທີ​ທາງ​ສາສະໜາ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ທີ່​ວັດ​ເຊ​ນຈອນ ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ ຊຶ່ງ​ຕິດຕາມ​ໂດຍ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ ຂອງເພິ່ນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Melania ຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່ ທ່ານ Mike Pence ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ທ່ານ​ນາງ Karen ​ແລະ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ.

Billionaire real estate mogul Donald Trump was sworn in Friday as the 45th U.S. president.



Under cloudy skies in Washington, the 70-year-old Trump became the oldest U.S. chief executive, swearing as past presidents have in time-honored fashion, to "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."



Hundreds of thousands of people, many of them drawn to Trump's promise to "make America great again," thronged to the National Mall to catch a glimpse of the quadrennial ceremony on the steps of the U.S. Capitol.



His inauguration, after a contentious 2016 presidential election campaign, signaled the peaceful transfer of power as President Barack Obama leaves office after two terms in the White House.



The Republican Trump took the oath of office from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, with a hand on two Bibles, one from his youth and one used by a 19th century U.S. president, Abraham Lincoln, the American leader during the country's Civil War. Shortly before, former Indiana Governor Mike Pence took the oath of office as the new vice president, replacing Joe Biden.



Minutes later, Trump gave his inaugural address.



The new president started his day by attending a traditional Inauguration Day service at St. John's Church near the White House, accompanied by his wife Melania, Mike Pence, the new vice president, his wife Karen, and their families.



The Trumps then headed across Lafayette Square to the White House for a quiet tea and get-together with Obama and first lady Michelle Obama as they prepared to leave the home where they have lived for the last eight years. The Obamas and Trumps later traveled together to the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration.



On the eve of his ascent to power, Trump predicted the nation will "see something that is so amazing" as he assumes power. He is promising to work hard, unify the country and "make America great for everybody."



In a Twitter comment before the day's festivities started, Trump said, "It all begins today! The movement continues — the work begins!"



Trump's inauguration heralds a marked change in the Washington political landscape, with Republicans jointly controlling Congress and now the White House for the first time in more than a decade. But Trump's favorability rating stands at about 40 percent, according to national polls, the lowest for any incoming president in decades.



The new president and like-minded conservative Republican lawmakers have vowed to overturn many of the signature policies of Obama, a Democrat, including his health care reforms, environmental regulations and business restrictions. Numerous contentious legislative disputes are expected, though, leaving the eventual outcome in doubt.



Controversial pledges



On the international front, Trump has pledged to build a wall on the U.S. southern border with Mexico, toughen the U.S. fight against Islamic terrorists in the Middle East, and ease relations with Russia and President Vladimir Putin.



Anti-Trump protesters are demonstrating against his inauguration. Rowdy protesters clashed with police outside the National Press Club in Washington Thursday night where a pre-inauguration cocktail event called the "Deploraball" was taking place.



Protesters yelled "No Trump. No fascist USA!" as police tried to keep them away from the building's doors. Some protesters threw objects at police. At least one fire was set in the street. Officers deployed chemical spray at the crowd.



More protesters appeared Friday at National Mall security checkpoints, sometimes slowing visitors from reaching their vantage points.



Trump's journey to the White House marks one of the most unusual paths to political prominence in American history.



Just a year and a half ago, he descended from an escalator at Trump Tower in New York City, the luxury skyscraper he built and where he has lived for years, to make the improbable declaration that he was running for president.



The announcement was greeted by U.S. political figures and media pundits as something of a joke; analysts said there was only a minuscule chance that Trump would wind up as the Republican party's choice to succeed Obama, let alone to replace him in the White House.



Arduous journey



Over the course of a contentious and often bitter year of campaigning, however, Trump triumphed over 16 other Republican candidates, almost all of them "professional" politicians — current or former senators or governors. Trump disparaged his opponents with belittling, schoolyard taunts and then handily beat them at the ballot box in state-by-state party primaries and caucuses.



And then he won November's national election against Democrat Hillary Clinton,a former U.S. secretary of state who was looking to become the country's first female president. Clinton, the wife of former President Bill Clinton, attended Trump's inauguration, witnessing it from a nearby seat.



The moment was perhaps bittersweet for her. She won nearly 3 million more votes than Trump in the national popular vote count, but Trump won where it mattered, in the Electoral College, the U.S. system of picking its presidents, where the state-by-state outcomes determine the winner.



Clinton, in a Twitter comment, said she attended Trump's inauguration to "honor our democracy & its enduring values."



Trump is the first U.S. president who has never held elective office beforehand, or been appointed to a government position or served in its military.



Instead, Trump has spent a life building skyscrapers in New York and elsewhere. He has erected casinos along the Atlantic Ocean, bought an airline and peddled steaks, wine and other products, all with his name branded on them. He wrote a best-selling book about his real-estate deals and hosted a reality-television game show, The Apprentice, that judged contestants' business skills. As the host, Trump famously told losers of the game: "You're fired!"