ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ກັບຄືນສູ່ໜ້າວຽກ ຫຼັງຈາກການ ຊຸມນຸມແບບໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງໜຶ່ງມື້

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ວາງແຜນວ່າ ຈະກັບຄືນເຮັດວຽກ ດ້ານການ ປົກຄອງນຶ່ງມື້ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່ໃນລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ ໄດ້ປະນາມຂ່າວ ສານອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.

ຈາກ ສະໂມສອນ Mar-a-Lago ທີ່ຫຼູຫຼາ ບ່ອນທີ່ເພິ່ນໄປພັກໃນທ້າຍສັບປະດານີ້ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີວາງແຜນວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ສຳພາດກັບຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ທ່ານຢາກໃຫ້ ເປັນທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ.

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ເທິງເຮືອບິນປະຈຳຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ Air Force One ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ “ມີຫຼາຍຄົນຢາກໄດ້ວຽກນີ້. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກຳລັງຄິດຢູ່ ສາມສີ່ມື້ແລ້ວ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ພວກເຮົາຈະລໍຖ້າໄປເບິ່ງ ວ່າມັນຈະເປັນຈັ່ງໃດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະພົບກັບ ຜູ້ນັ້ນ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າດີໝົດທຸກຄົນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນດີ ແທ້ໆ.”

ໃນບັນດາພວກທີ່ມີກຳນົດວ່າຈະພົບພໍ້ກັບທ່ານ ທຣຳ ເພື່ອຕຳແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍມີລວມທັງ ທີ່ປຶກ ສາຊົ່ວຄາວຂອງທ່ານຄື ນາຍພົນ ບຳນານ ກອງທັບບົກ Keith Kellog ທ່ານ John Bolton ອະດີດເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດປະຈຳ ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ນາຍພົນກອງທັບບົກ H.R. McMaster ແລະ ອະທິການບໍດີ ວິທະຍາຄານທະຫານ West Point ນາຍພົນ Robert Caslen.

ທຳນຽບຂາວຖະແຫຼງວ່າ ອາດຈະມີການພົບພໍ້ກັນຫຼາຍເທື່ອ ສຳລັບຕຳແໜ່ງດັ່ງກ່າວ ເວລາມັນ ວ່າງລົງ ເມື່ອນາຍພົນບຳນານ Michael Flynn ຖືກໄລ່ອອກຈາກໜ້າທີ່ ສັບດາແລ້ວນີ້ ໃນຕອນ ຕົ້ນໆຂອງຮັດຖະບານໃໝ່ນັ້ນ.

ນອກຈາກນີ້ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຍັງວາງແຜນວ່າ ຈະໂທລະຊັບຫາຜູ້ນຳຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼາຍທ່ານ ແລະ ເວົ້າເລື່ອງນະໂຍບາຍການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບນຳ.

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to get back to the business of governing, one day after a huge rally in Florida where he once again denounced the press.



From his lavish Mar-a-Lago club in Florida where he is spending the weekend, the president plans to spend Sunday interviewing several candidates aiming to be his new national security adviser.



Trump told reporters on Air Force One Saturday, "many, many that want the job.''Trump said "I've been thinking about someone for the last three or four days, we'll see what happens.I'm meeting with that person. They're all good, they're all great people.''



Among those scheduled to meet with Trump concerning the position are his acting adviser, retired Army Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg; John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations; Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster; and the superintendent of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Lt. Gen. Robert Caslen.



The White House has said there could be other meetings for the job, which became open when retired Gen. Michael Flynn was fired from the position last week early in the new administration.



Trump also planned several phone conversations with foreign leaders and a policy meeting on health care.