ປ. ທຣໍາ ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄວາມໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ເລື່ອງການແບ່ງແຍກໃນການເມືອງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ

ທ່ານ Donald Trump ສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງເປັນ ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນ ທີ 45 ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນ ວັນສຸກອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະປະຕິ ບັດການຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ເພື່ອອອກດຳລັດຝ່າຍບໍລິ ຫານຂອງທ່ານ ແລະມາດຕະການທາງນິຕິບັນຍັດທີ່ຈະນຳເອົາການປ່ຽນແປງມາສູ່່ວໍຊິງຕັນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ທ່ານ Trump ຍັງຈະປະເຊີນໜ້ າກັບການແບ່ງແຍກທາງການເມືອງທີ່ໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດທີ່ຍັງຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ ຫລັງຈາກການໄດ້ຊະນະທ່ານນາງ Hillary Clinton ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດ ວີໂອເອ Jim Malone ມີລາຍລາຍລະອຽດກ່ຽວກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງກິ່ງສະຫວັນ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.
ທ່ານ Donald Trump ໄດ້ວາງໂຕຂອງທ່ານຫ່າງອອກຈາກ ປະທານາ ທິບໍດີຄົນກ່ອນໆ ໂດຍຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມຢ່າງຕໍ່ເນື່ອງຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອຂອບໃຈບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທ່ານ.
ທ່ານ Trump ຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກວ່າ ທ່ານຢາກນຳພາເອົາປະເທດ ເຂົ້າຫາກັນ ຫລັງຈາກມີການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກທີ່ສຸດໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງປະເທດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Donald Trump ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຈະປົວແປງການແບ່ງ ແຍກຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະທ້ອນໂຮມປະເທດເຮົາທຸກໆແຫ່ງ ທີ່ແບ່ງແຍກກັນ. ເວລາໃດຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທ້ອນໂຮມກັນແລ້ວ ບໍ່ມີຫຍັງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດບໍ່ໄດ້. ບໍ່ມີໜ້າວຽກໃດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຝັນໃດໆທີ່ໃຫຍ່ເກີນໄປ.”
ແຕ່ການຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຫາກໍເຂົ້າມາຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຍັງມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ແລະໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ລະຫວ່າງການລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງຄະນະຜູ້ແທນລັດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆມານີ້ ຢູ່ໃນຫລາຍໆລັດຮວມທັງລັດ Florida.
“ປ່ອນບັດແບບຈິດໃຈປົກກະຕິ ແລະຄວາມທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອທ່ານ Trump.”
ແລະຢູ່ທີ່ລັດ Wisconsin ບ່ອນທີ່ພວກປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ການມີໜ້າຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກ.
“ພວກປະທ້ວງຮ້ອງອອກມາວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນອາເມຣິກາຂອງຂ້ອຍ ນີ້ແມ່ນອາເມຣິກາຂອງຂ້ອຍ.”
ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕໍ່າພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ທ່ານ Kevin Brady ຈາກລັດ Texas ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ Trump ພາກັນຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຝ່າຍຄ້ານໃຫ້ໂອກາດແກ່ ປະທານາມິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່.
ທ່ານ Brady ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ປະທານາມິບໍດີ Obama ເປັນຄົນແບ່ງແຍກ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Trump ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຈະຍື່ນມືໄປຫາສະພາຕໍ່າ ແລະບັນດາກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ເພື່ອຟັງແລະເບິ່ງຖ້າຫາກພວກເຮົາບໍ່ສາມາດດຶງເຂົ້າມາຫາກັນໃຫ້ເປັນປະເທດ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຫວັງຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າອະດີດຄູ່ແຂ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ກຳລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານ Trump ໃນບ່ອນໃດທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດໃດ້.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ Sanders ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາໃດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢືນຢູ່ດ້ວຍກັນ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ແລະບໍ່ມີໃຜ ບໍ່ມີໃຜທີ່ຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງພວກເຮົາໄດ້ ມາພາ ກັນເດີນໄປໜ້ານຳກັນ ຂອບໃຈທຸກໆຄົນ.”
ທ່ານ John Hudak ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານ Trump ເລືອກທີ່ຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າ ກັບການທ້າທາຍໃນການທ້ອນໂຮມປະເທດນັ້ນແມ່ນສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ.
ທ່ານ Hudak ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Booking ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນຜູ້ທີ່ເຂົ້າມາຕໍ່ໜ້າທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະເລີ້ມສ້າງຂົວເຂົ້າໄປຫາຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເກືອບ 70 ລ້ານຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ປ່ອນບັດເອົາຄົນອື່ນໆ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນການທ້າທ້າຍທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ແລະມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນການທ້າທາຍທີ່ທຸກໆປະທານາທິບໍດີປະເຊີນໜ້າ ແລະມັນຈະເປັນການທ້າທາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອເບິ່ງວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ຈະເຮັດຢ່າງໃດ ຖ້າຫາກວ່າ ທ່ານຈະເຮັດກ່ຽວກັບມັນທັງໝົດ ໃນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ George W. Bush ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບສະພາບການທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນນີ້ໃນປີ 2001 ຫລັງຈາກຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາໂຕ້ຖຽງໂດຍເອົາຊະນະທ່ານ Al Gore ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ.
ຢູ່ໃນຄຳປາໄສເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Bush ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາທີ່ຈະນຳ ພາປະເທດເຂົ້າຫາກັນ.
ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ Bush ກ່າວວ່າ “ການທ້ອນໂຮມພວກເຮົາ ແລະການເຂົ້າຫາກັນເປັນວຽກທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ນຳ ແລະປະຊາຊົນ ແລະທຸກໆລຸ້ນ. ແລະນີ້ແມ່ນຄຳສາບານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອສ້າງປະເທດນຶ່ງດຽວ ທີ່ມີຄວາມທ່ຽງທໍາ ແລະມີໂອກາດ.”
ທ່ານ David Eagles ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານການໂອນອຳນາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສາທາລະນະຊົນຈະຍິນດີຕ້ອນຮັບເອົາການຍື່ນມືຫາໃດໆຂອງທ່ານ Trump ເພື່ອຄວາມສາ ມັກຄີ.
ທ່ານ Eagles ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເປັນປະເທດ ທີ່ມີການແບ່ງແຍກຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແລະເປັນທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄດ້ສະແດງອອກມາ ມັນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນທີ່ສຸດດັ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ຄາດໄວ້. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ສຸດ. ເວລາໃດທີ່ທ່ານເບິ່ງໄປຍັງປະຫວັດສາດ ຢູ່ໃນ
ຊ່ວງ ລະຍະເວລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາທາລະນະຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມເຫັນແບບດີໆ ຖ້າຈະເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີທີ່ເຂົ້າມາຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງເພື່ອເຮັດວຽກເຂົາເຈົ້າໃຫ້ເປັນທີ່ຮຽບຮ້ອຍ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າໃນຄວາມພະຍາມໃດໆ ທີ່ຈະຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຂົມຂື່ນທາງການເມືອງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ອາດຈະສັບສົນນັບແຕ່ຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ໂດຍທີ່ທ່ານ Trump ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ທີ່ຈະຍົກເລີກ ແລະທົດແທນ ຜົນສຳເລັດທີ່ເປັນລາຍເຊັນຂອງປະທາທິບໍດີ Barack Obama ນັ້ນກໍຄື ກົດໝາຍປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງທ່ານ.
Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on January 20th and has promised to act quickly to enact his executive and legislative agenda to bring change to Washington. But Trump will also face a daunting political divide in the United States that remains in place in the wake of his election victory last November over Hillary Clinton. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.]]
Donald Trump has already set himself apart from previous incoming presidents by holding a series of rallies around the country to thank his supporters.
Trump also insists he wants to bring the country together after one of the most divisive election campaigns in recent history.
"We will heal our divisions and unify our very, very divided country. When Americans are unified, there is nothing we cannot do. No task is too great, no dream too large."
But opposition to the incoming president remains intense and was on display during the recent Electoral College voting in several states including Florida…
"Vote sanity and stability. No Trump."
And Wisconsin, where anti-Trump protestors made their presence known.
"This is my America! This is my America!"
Trump supporters are urging his opponents to give the new president a chance. Republican Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas.
"I think President Obama was divisive. I'm hopeful President-elect Trump in office will continue to reach out with Congress and with different groups across the country listen and see if we can't pull together as a country. That is my hope."
But former presidential contender Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to resist Trump where they can.
"When we stand together, Donald Trump and nobody, nobody is going to stop us! Let's go forward together! Thank you all!"
How Trump chooses to deal with the challenge of unifying the country is important, says analyst John Hudak.
"It is incumbent upon him to start building bridges to the nearly 70 million Americans who voted for someone else. That is a real challenge, and it's not a challenge every president faces, and it will be an important challenge to see how the new president goes about that, if he goes about it at all, in the early months of his administration."
President George W. Bush faced a similar predicament in 2001 after winning a disputed election victory over Democrat Al Gore.
In his inaugural address, Bush promised to bring the country together.
"Our unity and our union is the serious work of leaders and citizens and every generation. And this is my solemn pledge: I will work to build a single nation of justice and opportunity."
The public will likely welcome any Trump outreach on unity, says transition expert David Eagles.
"We've been a divided country here and obviously the election showed it, it was very close, as expected. But I'm very hopeful. When you look at history in these periods of time, the American public has generally given a halo effect, if you will, on an incoming president to get their job done."
But any effort to ease the political bitterness from the election could be complicated right from the start by Trump's promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature achievement, his health care law.
