ປ. ທຣໍາ ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຄວາມໜ້າຢ້ານກົວ ເລື່ອງການແບ່ງແຍກໃນການເມືອງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ

ທ່ານ Donald Trump ສາບານ​ໂຕ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ​ເປັນ ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນ ທີ 45 ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 20 ມັງກອນ​ ວັນ​ສຸກ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວນີ້ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນສັນຍາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະຕິ ບັດການຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ​ເພື່ອ​ອອກດຳ​ລັດ​ຝ່າຍບໍລິ ຫານຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ​ແລະມາດ​ຕະການ​ທາງ​ນິຕິບັນຍັດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ມາສູ່່ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ Trump ຍັງ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້ າ​ກັບ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ຢູ່​ໃນສະຫະລັດທີ່​ຍັງ​ຄ້າງຄາຢູ່ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ໄດ້ຊະ​ນະ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ Hillary Clinton ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະຈິກ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ Jim Malone ມີ​ລາຍ​ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ກິ່ງ​ສະຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ Donald Trump ​ໄດ້ວາງ​ໂຕ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຫ່າງ​ອອກຈາກ ປະທານາ ທິບໍດີຄົນກ່ອນໆ ​ໂດ​ຍຈັດການ​ໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເພື່ອ​ຂອບ​ໃຈ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ຂອງທ່າ​ນ.

ທ່ານ Trump ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຢາກ​ນຳພາເອົາປະ​ເທດ​ ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ກັນ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ການ​ໂຄສະນາຫາ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງທີ່​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ທີ່​ສຸດໃນ​ປະຫວັດ​ສາດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດຫວ່າງມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ Donald Trump ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ປົວ​ແປງ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ ແຍກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ແລະ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມປະ​ເທດ​ເຮົາ​ທຸ​ກໆ​ແຫ່ງ​ ທີ່​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ກັນ. ​ເວລາ​ໃດ​ຊາວອາ​ເມຣິກັນທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ​ແລ້ວ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້. ບໍ່​ມີໜ້າ​ວຽກ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່ ບໍ່​ມີຄວາມຝັນ​ໃດ​ໆ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ເກີນ​ໄປ.”

​ແຕ່​ການ​ຄັດຄ້ານຕໍ່​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທີ່​ຫາ​ກໍເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງຍັງ​ມີຄວາ​ມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້ເຫັນ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ການລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງຂອງຄະນະ​ຜູ້​ແທນລັດ​ຫວ່າ​ງມໍ່ໆ​ມາ​ນີ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍໆ​ລັດ​ຮວມທັງ​ລັດ Florida.

“ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ແບບ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ປົກກະຕິ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ທຸ່ນ​ທ່ຽງ. ບໍ່ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ທ່ານ Trump.”

​ແລະ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ລັດ Wisconsin ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ທ່ານ Trump ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ການ​ມີໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້ຈັກ.

“ພວກ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຮ້ອງ​ອອກ​ມາ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ​ຂອງ​ຂ້ອຍ.”

ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ​ພັກຣີພັບ​ບລິ​ກັນ ທ່ານ Kevin Brady ຈາກ​ລັດ Texas ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ທ່ານ Trump ພາກັນ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ​ໃຫ້​ໂອກາດ​ແກ່ ປະທາ​ນາ​ມິ​ບໍດີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່.

ທ່າ​ນ Brady ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ປະທາ​ນາ​ມິ​ບໍດີ Obama ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ. ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມຫວັງ​ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ Trump ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ຈະ​ຍື່ນ​ມືໄປ​ຫາ​ສະພາ​ຕໍ່າ ​ແລະ​ບັນດາ​ກຸ່ມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເພື່ອ​ຟັງແລະ​ເບິ່ງ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ດຶງ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຫາ​ກັນ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ອະດີດ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ Bernie Sanders ກຳລັງ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ທ່ານ Trump ​ໃນ​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ທີ່ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ສາມາດເຮັດ​ໃດ້.

ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ສູງ Sanders ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເວລາ​ໃດ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ດ້ວຍ​ກັນ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ​ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີໃຜ ບໍ່​ມີໃຜ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດຢັ້ງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້ ມາ​ພາ ກັນ​ເດີນ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ​ນຳ​ກັນ ຂອບ​ໃຈທຸກໆຄົນ​.”

ທ່ານ John Hudak ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ Trump ​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ​ກັບ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍໃນ​ການທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນັ້ນແມ່ນສຳຄັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ.

ທ່ານ Hudak ຈາກ​ສະ​ຖາ​ບັນ Booking ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາຕໍ່ໜ້າ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມ​ສ້າງ​ຂົວ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຫາຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ເກືອບ 70 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເອົາ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນໆ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທ້າຍ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງ ​ແລະ​ມັນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ທຸກໆ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ ​ແລະ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທ້າ​ທາຍ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ເພື່ອ​ເບິ່ງ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ຄົນ​ໃໝ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ກ່ຽວກັບ​ມັນທັງ​ໝົດ ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນລັດຖະບານຂອງ​ທ່ານ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ George W. Bush ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າກັບ​ສະພາບ​ການ​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ​ນີ້ໃນ​ປີ 2001 ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຊະນະ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນຫາ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ໂດຍ​ເອົາ​ຊະນະທ່ານ Al Gore ຜູ້ສະໝັກ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄຣັດ.

ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Bush ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ​ທີ່ຈະ​ນຳ ພາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ກັນ.

ອະດີດ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Bush ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ການ​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ແລະ​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ຫາ​ກັນ​ເປັນ​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ຂອງ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ ​ແລະ​ປະຊາຊົນ ​ແລະ​ທຸກໆ​ລຸ້ນ. ​ແລະ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ສາບານ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ ​ເພື່ອ​ສ້າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ນຶ່ງ​ດຽວ ​ທີ່​ມີຄວາມ​ທ່ຽງ​ທໍາ ​ແລະມີ​ໂອກາດ.”

ທ່ານ David Eagles ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ການ​ໂອນ​ອຳນາດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສາທາລະນະ​ຊົນຈະ​ຍິນ​ດີ​ຕ້ອນຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຍື່ນ​ມື​ຫາ​ໃດໆຂອງ​ທ່ານ Trump ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ສາ ມັກ​ຄີ​.

ທ່ານ Eagles ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແຈ່ມ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ​ ການ​ເລື​ອກຕັ້ງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ອອກ​ມາ ມັນ​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ສຸດດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຄາດ​ໄວ້. ​ແຕ່​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ. ​ເວລາ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເບິ່ງໄປຍັງປະຫວັດສາດ ​ຢູ່ໃນ ​

ຊ່ວງ ​ລະຍະ​ເວລາດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາທາລະນະ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ແບບ​ດີໆ ຖ້າ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ​ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮຽບຮ້ອຍ.”

ແ​ຕ່​ວ່າ​ໃນ​ຄວາມພ​ະຍາມ​ໃດໆ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຂົມ​ຂື່ນ​ທາງການ​ເມືອງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ ອາດ​ຈະ​ສັບສົນ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ຕອນເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ Trump ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາ ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ ​ແລະ​ທົດແທນ​ ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດ​ທີ່​ເປັນລາຍ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງປະທາ​ທິບໍດີ Barack Obama ນັ້ນກໍ​ຄື ກົດໝາຍປະກັນ​ໄພ​ສຸຂະພາບ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

Donald Trump takes the oath of office as the 45th president of the United States on January 20th and has promised to act quickly to enact his executive and legislative agenda to bring change to Washington. But Trump will also face a daunting political divide in the United States that remains in place in the wake of his election victory last November over Hillary Clinton. VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more from Washington.]]



Donald Trump has already set himself apart from previous incoming presidents by holding a series of rallies around the country to thank his supporters.



Trump also insists he wants to bring the country together after one of the most divisive election campaigns in recent history.



"We will heal our divisions and unify our very, very divided country. When Americans are unified, there is nothing we cannot do. No task is too great, no dream too large."



But opposition to the incoming president remains intense and was on display during the recent Electoral College voting in several states including Florida…



"Vote sanity and stability. No Trump."



And Wisconsin, where anti-Trump protestors made their presence known.



"This is my America! This is my America!"



Trump supporters are urging his opponents to give the new president a chance. Republican Congressman Kevin Brady of Texas.



"I think President Obama was divisive. I'm hopeful President-elect Trump in office will continue to reach out with Congress and with different groups across the country listen and see if we can't pull together as a country. That is my hope."



But former presidential contender Bernie Sanders is urging Democrats to resist Trump where they can.



"When we stand together, Donald Trump and nobody, nobody is going to stop us! Let's go forward together! Thank you all!"



How Trump chooses to deal with the challenge of unifying the country is important, says analyst John Hudak.



"It is incumbent upon him to start building bridges to the nearly 70 million Americans who voted for someone else. That is a real challenge, and it's not a challenge every president faces, and it will be an important challenge to see how the new president goes about that, if he goes about it at all, in the early months of his administration."



President George W. Bush faced a similar predicament in 2001 after winning a disputed election victory over Democrat Al Gore.



In his inaugural address, Bush promised to bring the country together.



"Our unity and our union is the serious work of leaders and citizens and every generation. And this is my solemn pledge: I will work to build a single nation of justice and opportunity."



The public will likely welcome any Trump outreach on unity, says transition expert David Eagles.



"We've been a divided country here and obviously the election showed it, it was very close, as expected. But I'm very hopeful. When you look at history in these periods of time, the American public has generally given a halo effect, if you will, on an incoming president to get their job done."



But any effort to ease the political bitterness from the election could be complicated right from the start by Trump's promise to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's signature achievement, his health care law.