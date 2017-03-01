ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ກັນ​ນັ້ນ ​ໂອບ​ກອດ ຮັບ​ເອົາ ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “ການຟື້ນ​ຄືນ​ ​ຈິດ​ໃຈ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ

ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ.” ​ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາຮ່ວມ​ ໃນ​ຄໍ່າຄືນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານວານ​ນີ້

ທ່ານ Trump ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ແຜນການຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຟື້ນ​ຄືນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊາດ ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ ການ​ເຂັ້ມງວດໃນ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ແລະເພີ່ມ​ງົບປະມານ​ທາງ​ທະຫານ ​ແລະຮື້ຟື້ນ​ເລື່ອງ​ປະກັນ​ໄພ​

ສຸຂະພາບ. ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງອັນອົງອາດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ ທີ່ເປັນ​ບຸລິມະສິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ

​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າກັບ​ການ ອະພິປາຍກັນ ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆເດືອນ​ຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ

​ຊາດຂອງ VOA Jim Malone ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳຖະ​ແຫຼງຄັ້ງສຳຄັນຄັ້ງທຳ​ອິດ​

ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຕໍ່​ລັດຖະສະພາ ຊຶ່ງ​ວັນນະ​ສອນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍລະອຽດ​ມາສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ​

ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

​ທ່ານ Donald Trump ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຕ້ອນຮັບ​ຢ່າງ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນ​ ຈາກ​ພັກ Republican ​ແລະ​ແບບ​ສຸພາບ​ ຈາກ​ພັກ Democrats ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານວາງ​ແຜນ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອັນທີ່ເປັນບຸຣິມະສິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມທັງຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນຍາໃນເວລາ​ໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຄຸ້ມຄອງຊາຍ​ແດນ​ສະຫະລັດນັ້ນນຳ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢາກໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ​ທຸກຄົນ ປະສົບ​ຜົນ

ສຳ​ເລັດ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ ຕາມສະພາບ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ທີ່​ພວມເປັນ​ຢູ່ ​ບໍ່ມີ​ລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຂື່ ບໍ່​ມີ​ແປ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຈະ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮື້ຟື້ນຄືນ ​ອະທິປະໄຕ ​

ແລະຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍຕາມ​ຊາຍ ແດນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ໄວໆນີ້

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງຈະລົງມື​ ​ສ້າງ​ກຳ​ແພງ ອັນ​ແໜ້ນໜາ ກຳແພງໃຫຽ່ ຢູ່ເລາະຕາມ​ຊາຍ​

ແດນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານ Trump ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ​ ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ສ້າງອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ

“ສາກ​ໃໝ່ ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນໃຫຽ່​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາ” ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ຮວມເຖິງ ການ​ປະຕິ​ຮູບ​ການ

​ເກັບ​ພາສີ ຂໍ້ຕົກ ລົງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ທີ່​ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ສຳລັບ​ພວກ​ພະນັກງານ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​

ການ​ລົບລ້າງແລະປ່ຽນແປງກົດໝາຍ​ປະກັນ​ໄພສຸຂພາບ ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ​

ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ.” ນຳ.

“ປະກັນ​ໄພສຸຂະພາບຂອງ​ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ຫຼື​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ວ່າ Obamacare

ພວມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງໄດ້​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​ຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ

​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນທັງໝົດ.”

ທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້​ປະຕິຍານ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຜືນ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​ອາ​ເມຣິກາປອດ​ໄພ​ ຈາກ​ພວກ​

ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ແຕ່​ກໍ ໄດ້ສະ​ເໜີອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ “​ການ​ພົວພັນກັບໂລກ​ໂດຍກົງ​ຢ່າງ

ແຂງແກ່ນ ແລະມີຄວາມໝາຍ.”

ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ອາ​ເມຣິກາ ​ປະສົງຢາກ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ເພື່ອນ​ໃໝ່ ​ແລະ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ສ້າງຄູ່​ພາຄີ

ໃໝ່ ໃຫ້​ຮັບຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດຮ່ວມ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງການ​ໃຫ້ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ສະ​ງົບ​ແລະ​ມີ​

ຄວາມສຸກບໍ່​ແມ່ນໃຫ້ມີ​ສົງຄາມ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ກັນ.”

ນອກຈາກນີ້ແລ້ວ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າ​ສະ​ລົດ​ໃຈ ​ແລະ​ໃຫ້

​ກຽດແກ່ມື້​ລາງ​ທະຫານ​ນາວີກະໂຍທິນ Navy Seal Ryan Owens ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານ ​

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ການ​ບຸກໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ al Qaida ​

ໃນ​ເຢ​ເມນຕໍ່​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໃນທີ່ຊຸມນຸມ.

ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “Ryan ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດໄປ ບໍ່ຕ່າງຫຽັງກັນກັບເມື່ອມີຊີວິດຢູ່ ​ເປັນ

ນັກ​ລົບ ແລະເປັນວິລະ​ບຸລຸດ ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ​ແລະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຜືນ​ແຜ່ນດິນ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານ Trump ​ໄດ້​ລື້​ມຄືນການ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ເພື່ອເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ​ກັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ

​ການ​ແບ່ງ​ແຍກ​ກັນ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ

ຄຶດ ຕຶກ​ຕອງຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຍິ່ງ​ໃຫຍ່​ກວ່າ.

“​ເວລາ​ແຫ່ງ​ການ​ນຶກຄິດ​ເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ​ແມ່ນ​ໝົດ​ໄປແລ້ວ. ​ເວລາ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຕໍ່ສູ້ ​

ແບບຊໍ້າໆ ຊາກໆ ໄດ້ໝົດໄປແລ້ວ​. ດຽວນີ້ພວກ​ເຮົາ ພຽງຕ້ອງການ ຄວາມ​ກ້າຫານ

​ຊານ​ໄຊ ທີ່​ຈະມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຝັນເປັນຄວາມຈິງແລະໃຫ້ເຮົາພໍໃຈ.”

ອະດີດ​ຜູ້​ປົກຄອງ​ລັດ Kentucky ທ່ານ Steve Beshear ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ພັກ Democratic

ຕອບຮັບ ​ແລະ​ຕຳ​ນິຕິ​ຕຽນ ທ່ານ Trump ​ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ Obamacare ​ແລະ​ກຳຈັດ​ຮັດ​ແຄບ​ເລື່ອງ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ.

“ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສາມາດ ​ແລະ​ຄວນ​ຈະ​ເລີ້ມເລື່ອງ​ກົດໝາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ

ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ​ໂດຍ​ປາ​ດສະຈາກ​ປ່ອຍປະ​ລະ​ເລີຍບົນພື້ນຖານອັນ ​ໝັ້ນຄົງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ​ໃນ​ຈັນ​ຍາ​ບັນ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ລົບໜີ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສົງຄາມ ​ແລະ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​

ຮ້າຍ ​ແລະປາ​ດສະຈາກການ​ແຕກ​ແຍກ​ຂອງ​ຄອບຄົວ ​ແລະປາ​ດສະຈາກ ການ​ທຳ

ລາຍ​ຜູ້ຊາຍ​ ​ແລະ​ແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮົ່ວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຊາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ທີ່​ຕໍ່ສູ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະໜາມ​

ລົບ ​ໃນ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ.”

​ແລະ​ປະຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້ ໜ້າ​ວຽກ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ​ລຳ​ເຂັນ​ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມ​ແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ Trump ​

ແລະ​ສະມາຊິກ​ລັດຖະສະພາ ​ເລີ່​ມພາລະ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​

ຕາມ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍທີ່​ຫ້າວ​ຫານຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

President Donald Trump urged a divided United States to embrace what he called a "renewal of the American spirit." In Tuesday's address to a joint session of Congress, Trump laid out an ambitious agenda to revitalize the nation's economy, tighten borders, boost military spending and overhaul health care. It's a politically daunting set of priorities that are sure to face intense debate in the months ahead.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the president's first major address to Congress from Washington.

Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Republicans and a polite greeting from Democrats as he outlined his policy priorities, including his campaign promise to secure the U.S. border.



"We want all Americans to succeed - but that can't happen in an

environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders. For that reason we will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border."



Trump said his agenda would herald what he called a "new chapter of American greatness" that would include tax reform, better trade deals for American workers and repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law.



"Obamacare is collapsing - and we must act decisively to protect all Americans."



Trump vowed to keep America safe from terrorists but also offered what he called "direct, robust and meaningful engagement with the world."



"America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align. We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict."



The president also paid tribute to Navy Seal Ryan Owens, killed in January during a raid on an al Qaida base in Yemen, with his widow Carryn looking on in the gallery.



"Ryan died as he lived, a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation."



Trump renewed his call for unity after a divisive election and he urged Americans to think big.



"The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us.We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts.The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls.And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action."



Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear gave the Democratic response, and criticized Trump for his moves to undo Obamacare and restrict immigration.



"The president can and should enforce our immigration laws. But we can protect America without abandoning our principles and our moral obligation to help those fleeing war and terror and without tearing families apart and without needlessly jeopardizing our military men and women fighting overseas."

And now the hard work begins, as Trump and members of Congress begin the task of trying to implement his ambitious agenda.

