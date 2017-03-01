ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ມີການແຕກແຍກກັນນັ້ນ ໂອບກອດ ຮັບເອົາ ອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການຟື້ນຄືນ ຈິດໃຈຂອງຊາວ
ອາເມຣິກັນ.” ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາຮ່ວມ ໃນຄໍ່າຄືນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້
ທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້ວາງແຜນການຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຈະຟື້ນຄືນປະເທດຊາດ ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ ການເຂັ້ມງວດໃນຊາຍແດນ ແລະເພີ່ມງົບປະມານທາງທະຫານ ແລະຮື້ຟື້ນເລື່ອງປະກັນໄພ
ສຸຂະພາບ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການປ່ຽນແປງອັນອົງອາດທາງການເມືອງ ທີ່ເປັນບຸລິມະສິດ ຊຶ່ງຈະ
ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການ ອະພິປາຍກັນ ຢ່າງເຄັ່ງຕຶງໃນຫຼາຍໆເດືອນຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງ
ຊາດຂອງ VOA Jim Malone ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບຄຳຖະແຫຼງຄັ້ງສຳຄັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ
ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຕໍ່ລັດຖະສະພາ ຊຶ່ງວັນນະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ
ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານ Donald Trump ໄດ້ຮັບການຕ້ອນຮັບຢ່າງອົບອຸ່ນ ຈາກພັກ Republican ແລະແບບສຸພາບ ຈາກພັກ Democrats ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານວາງແຜນນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານ ກ່ຽວກັບອັນທີ່ເປັນບຸຣິມະສິດ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນເວລາໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງຄຸ້ມຄອງຊາຍແດນສະຫະລັດນັ້ນນຳ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທຸກຄົນ ປະສົບຜົນ
ສຳເລັດ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນບໍ່ໄດ້ ຕາມສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ພວມເປັນຢູ່ ບໍ່ມີລະບຽບກົດໝາຍ ບໍ່ມີຂື່ ບໍ່ມີແປ. ພວກເຮົາ ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮື້ຟື້ນຄືນ ອະທິປະໄຕ
ແລະຕົວບົດກົດໝາຍຕາມຊາຍ ແດນຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ໃນໄວໆນີ້
ພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະລົງມື ສ້າງກຳແພງ ອັນແໜ້ນໜາ ກຳແພງໃຫຽ່ ຢູ່ເລາະຕາມຊາຍ
ແດນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດເຮົາ.”
ທ່ານ Trump ກ່າວວ່າ ນະໂຍບາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ ແມ່ນຈະເປັນການສ້າງອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ
“ສາກໃໝ່ ຂອງຄວາມເປັນໃຫຽ່ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ” ຊຶ່ງຈະຮວມເຖິງ ການປະຕິຮູບການ
ເກັບພາສີ ຂໍ້ຕົກ ລົງດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ສຳລັບພວກພະນັກງານອາເມຣິກັນ
ການລົບລ້າງແລະປ່ຽນແປງກົດໝາຍປະກັນໄພສຸຂພາບ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ
ໂອບາມາ.” ນຳ.
“ປະກັນໄພສຸຂະພາບຂອງທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ຫຼືທີ່ຮູ້ກັນວ່າ Obamacare
ພວມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ແລະພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ເອົາບາດກ້າວຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງ
ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນທັງໝົດ.”
ທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຜືນແຜ່ນດິນອາເມຣິກາປອດໄພ ຈາກພວກ
ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແຕ່ກໍ ໄດ້ສະເໜີອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ “ການພົວພັນກັບໂລກໂດຍກົງຢ່າງ
ແຂງແກ່ນ ແລະມີຄວາມໝາຍ.”
ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ “ອາເມຣິກາ ປະສົງຢາກຊອກຫາເພື່ອນໃໝ່ ແລະຈະຕ້ອງສ້າງຄູ່ພາຄີ
ໃໝ່ ໃຫ້ຮັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດຮ່ວມກັນ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ໄດ້ຢູ່ຢ່າງສະງົບແລະມີ
ຄວາມສຸກບໍ່ແມ່ນໃຫ້ມີສົງຄາມແລະຄວາມແຕກແຍກກັນ.”
ນອກຈາກນີ້ແລ້ວ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະລົດໃຈ ແລະໃຫ້
ກຽດແກ່ມື້ລາງທະຫານນາວີກະໂຍທິນ Navy Seal Ryan Owens ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານ
ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີຄ້າຍຂອງກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ al Qaida
ໃນເຢເມນຕໍ່ພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານໃນທີ່ຊຸມນຸມ.
ທ່ານທຣຳກ່າວວ່າ “Ryan ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປ ບໍ່ຕ່າງຫຽັງກັນກັບເມື່ອມີຊີວິດຢູ່ ເປັນ
ນັກລົບ ແລະເປັນວິລະບຸລຸດ ຕໍ່ສູ້ຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ແລະປົກປ້ອງຜືນແຜ່ນດິນ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້ລື້ມຄືນການຮຽກຮ້ອງຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ມີ
ການແບ່ງແຍກກັນ ຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວນັ້ນ ທ່ານຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ
ຄຶດ ຕຶກຕອງຫາສິ່ງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ກວ່າ.
“ເວລາແຫ່ງການນຶກຄິດເລັກໆນ້ອຍໆ ແມ່ນໝົດໄປແລ້ວ. ເວລາຂອງການຕໍ່ສູ້
ແບບຊໍ້າໆ ຊາກໆ ໄດ້ໝົດໄປແລ້ວ. ດຽວນີ້ພວກເຮົາ ພຽງຕ້ອງການ ຄວາມກ້າຫານ
ຊານໄຊ ທີ່ຈະມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມຝັນເປັນຄວາມຈິງແລະໃຫ້ເຮົາພໍໃຈ.”
ອະດີດຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ Kentucky ທ່ານ Steve Beshear ໄດ້ໃຫ້ພັກ Democratic
ຕອບຮັບ ແລະຕຳນິຕິຕຽນ ທ່ານ Trump ໃນການເອົາບາດກ້າວຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນ Obamacare ແລະກຳຈັດຮັດແຄບເລື່ອງຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ.
“ປະທານາທິບໍດີສາມາດ ແລະຄວນຈະເລີ້ມເລື່ອງກົດໝາຍຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ. ແຕ່ວ່າ
ພວກເຮົາສາມາດທີ່ຈະປົກປ້ອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໂດຍປາດສະຈາກປ່ອຍປະລະເລີຍບົນພື້ນຖານອັນ ໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນຈັນຍາບັນ
ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອພວກທີ່ລົບໜີມາຈາກປະເທດທີ່ມີສົງຄາມ ແລະພວກກໍ່ການ
ຮ້າຍ ແລະປາດສະຈາກການແຕກແຍກຂອງຄອບຄົວ ແລະປາດສະຈາກ ການທຳ
ລາຍຜູ້ຊາຍ ແລະແມ່ຍິງ ທີ່ເປັນຮົ່ວປ້ອງກັນຊາດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຕໍ່ສູ້ຢູ່ໃນສະໜາມ
ລົບ ໃນຕ່າງປະເທດ.”
ແລະປະຈຸບັນນີ້ ໜ້າວຽກທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກລຳເຂັນແມ່ນໄດ້ເລີ່ມແລ້ວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານ Trump
ແລະສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາ ເລີ່ມພາລະໜ້າທີ່ ໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວ
ຕາມນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ຫ້າວຫານຂອງທ່ານ.
President Donald Trump urged a divided United States to embrace what he called a "renewal of the American spirit." In Tuesday's address to a joint session of Congress, Trump laid out an ambitious agenda to revitalize the nation's economy, tighten borders, boost military spending and overhaul health care. It's a politically daunting set of priorities that are sure to face intense debate in the months ahead.VOA National correspondent Jim Malone has more on the president's first major address to Congress from Washington.
Donald Trump got a warm welcome from Republicans and a polite greeting from Democrats as he outlined his policy priorities, including his campaign promise to secure the U.S. border.
"We want all Americans to succeed - but that can't happen in an
environment of lawless chaos. We must restore integrity and the rule of law to our borders. For that reason we will soon begin the construction of a great, great wall along our southern border."
Trump said his agenda would herald what he called a "new chapter of American greatness" that would include tax reform, better trade deals for American workers and repealing and replacing President Barack Obama's health care law.
"Obamacare is collapsing - and we must act decisively to protect all Americans."
Trump vowed to keep America safe from terrorists but also offered what he called "direct, robust and meaningful engagement with the world."
"America is willing to find new friends, and to forge new partnerships, where shared interests align. We want harmony and stability, not war and conflict."
The president also paid tribute to Navy Seal Ryan Owens, killed in January during a raid on an al Qaida base in Yemen, with his widow Carryn looking on in the gallery.
"Ryan died as he lived, a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation."
Trump renewed his call for unity after a divisive election and he urged Americans to think big.
"The time for small thinking is over. The time for trivial fights is behind us.We just need the courage to share the dreams that fill our hearts.The bravery to express the hopes that stir our souls.And the confidence to turn those hopes and dreams to action."
Former Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear gave the Democratic response, and criticized Trump for his moves to undo Obamacare and restrict immigration.
"The president can and should enforce our immigration laws. But we can protect America without abandoning our principles and our moral obligation to help those fleeing war and terror and without tearing families apart and without needlessly jeopardizing our military men and women fighting overseas."
And now the hard work begins, as Trump and members of Congress begin the task of trying to implement his ambitious agenda.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ