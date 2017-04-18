ທ. Pence ​ບອກຍີ່ປຸ່ນວ່າ ສຫລ ມີຫລາຍ ທາງເລືອກ ຮັບມືກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Mike Pence ​ໄດ້​ໄປ​ເຖິງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ

​ມື້ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ສົນທະນາ​ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ໃນ​ພາກພື້ນທີ່​ນັບ​ມື້​ເພີ້ມທະວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເນື່ອງ​ຈາກ​

ມີ​ການ ນາບ​ຂູ່​ທາງ​ອາວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄລຍຂອງ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອແລະ​ການ​ພົວພັນ​ການ​ຄ້າ ​ຍ້ອນ​

ວ່າ​ສະຫະລັດ ຖອນ​ໂຕ​ອອກ​ຈາກ ການ​ເປັນ​ພາຄີຂ້າມ​ມະຫາ​ສະໝຸດ ຫລື TPP ນັ້ນ.



ທ່ານ Pence ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ນາຍົກ Shinzo Abe ​ໃນການ​ຮັບ​ປະທານ​ອາຫານ​

ທ່ຽງ ທີ່​ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໃສ່ ​ບັນຫາ​ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ​ ກ່ອນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບທ່ານ Taro

Aso ຮອງ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີກ່ຽວກັບ​ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ.



​ເໝືອນດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຢູ່​ເກົາຫລີ​ໃຕ້, ທ່ານຮອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້ການ​ຮັບຮອງ

​ແກ່​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນກ່ຽວກັບ​ການ​ຕັດສິນ​ໃຈ​ອັນ​ແນ້ວ​ແນ່​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ທີ່​ຈະຂັດຂວາງ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມທະ​ເຍີ​ທະຍານທາງ​ດ້ານອາວຸດ​ນີວ​ເຄລຍ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນໄຟ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ

ສໍາ​ເລັດ​ຜົນ​ໄດ້.



ທ່ານ Pence ​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນຢໍ້າອີກ​ວ່າ "ຍຸກສະ​ໄໝ​ຂອງ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດແຫ່ງຄວາມ​ອົດທົນ ​ໄດ້

ໝົດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ທຸກ​ຢ່າງ​ສາມາດ​ນຳໃຊ້​ໄດ້," ຊຶ່ງ​ລວມທັງ ຄວາມ

​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ກໍາລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ.



ທ່ານ Pence ກ່າວຕໍ່ທ່ານ Abe ວ່າ "ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ທີ່​ປະທານາທິບໍ​ດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ

​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທຣໍາ ຈະ​ເວົ້າດ້ວຍ​ໂຕທ່ານ​ເອງ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ທ່ານ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ນີ້, ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າຂໍ​ເວົ້າຢ່າງ​ຈະ​

ແຈ້ງ ຕໍ່ທ່ານ ທ່ານ​ນາຍົກ ​ແລະ​ຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ​ທັງໝົດ​ໃນ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກຽມພ້ອມ 100 ​ເປີ​ເຊັນ."



ການ​ທົດ​ລອງລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຂອງ​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ​ ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ​

ແມ່ນ​ລ້ວນ​ແລ້ວ​ແຕ່ຍິງ​ມາ​ທາງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍີ່ປຸ່ນທັງ​ນັ້ນ.

ອີງ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ Koichi Hagiuda, ​ຮອງເລຂາທິການ​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ລັດຖະບານຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ຜູ້​ນໍາ

​ທັງ​ສອງ​ໄດ້ເຫັນບົດບາດ​ສໍາຄັນຂອງ​ຈີນ​ ໃນ​ການ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໂອ​ລົມ​ກັບ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ເພິ່ງ​ພາ

ອາ​ໄສຕົນ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ ​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ພຽງຢາງ ​ແລະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊວນ​

ໃຫ້​ການ​ນໍາ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະຄອນ​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ບົດບາດ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ເລື່ອງນີ້.



ທ່ານ​ນາຍົກ​ຂອງ​ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢໍ້າ​ເຖິງ​ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ທຣໍາ

ທີ່​ຈະ ກົດ​ກັນ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າ​ເກົ່າທາງດ້ານ​ເສດຖະກິດ ​ແລະ​ການ​ທູດ​ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ທະ

ຫານ​ທີ່​ເຂັ້ມ ​ແຂງ.



ທ່ານ Abe ກ່າວ​ວ່າ "​ແນ່ນອນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຄວນ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທີທາງ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນຫາ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ

ຢ່າງ​ສັນຕິ ແຕ່​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າຄິດ​ວ່າ ການ​ສົນທະນາ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ສົນທະນາ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່ໆ​ໄປ​ອີກ​ນັ້ນ ​

ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່ມີ​ຄວາມໝາຍຫຍັງ. ມັນ​ຈໍາ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ກົດ​ດັນ​ໃຫ້​ເກົາຫລີ​ເໜືອ​ໃຫ້​

ມີ​ການ​ສົນທະນາ​ທີ່​ຈິງ​ຈັງ​ກັບ​ພວກ​.”

S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Japan Tuesday to discuss rising regional tensions over the North Korea nuclear threat and trade relations in the wake of the U.S. withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership (TPP.)



Pence met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for lunch where they focused on security issues before meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso for economic discussions.



As he did in South Korea, the vice president reassured Japan of American resolve to rein in North Korea's nuclear and missile ambitions. Pence stressed again that "The era of strategic patience is over while all options are on the table," including the possible use of military force.



"As the (U.S.) President (Donald Trump) himself would say if he was here, let me be clear, to you Mr. Prime Minister and to all of people in Japan, we are with you 100 percent," Pence said to Abe.



North Korea's repeated ballistic missile tests in the last year have all been fired in the direction of Japan.



The two leaders underscored China's important role in dealing with its economically dependent ally in Pyongyang, and the need to persuade the leadership in Beijing to take on a bigger role, according to Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda.



The Japanese prime minister reiterated his support for Trump's policy to back up increased economic and diplomatic efforts with a stronger defense posture.



"Of course we should seek a peaceful settlement of the issue, although I think dialogue for the sake of dialogue is meaningless. It is necessary for us to exercise pressure against North Korea to engage in serious dialogue," said Abe.



Japan trade



Tokyo is the second stop on the vice president's 10-day tour of Asia. In addition to regional security issues, Pence is in the region to reassure friends and allies that President Trump is committed to a robust bilateral trade deal with Asia, after pulling out of TPP that was to include the U.S., Japan and ten other Pacific Rim countries, that together accounted for 40 percent of the world economy.



"The United States of America is determined to reach out to our partners around the world to at least begin to explore the possibility of expanded economic opportunities including trade on a bilateral basis," said Vice President Pence at a joint news conference in Tokyo with Deputy Prime Minister Aso.



Bilateral deals, Pence said, allow countries to foster balanced trade on equal footing more than multilateral deals that opponents say have disadvantaged U.S. industries and cost American jobs



Japan's reported $69 billion trade surplus with the United States last year has been a source of contention for the U.S. Trump has in the past complained that Japan keeps its currency artificially low, though a Treasury Department report last week did not label Japan a currency manipulator.



Pence's meeting with Aso began a trade dialogue framework that Trump and Abe initiated at a Washington summit in February, soon after Trump took office.

The two sides agreed in the upcoming year to focus on more balanced trade and currency issues with the long-term goal of developing a bilateral free trade agreement.



South Korea trade



Before leaving South Korea Tuesday the vice president addressed business leaders in Seoul where he praised the security alliance as unwavering, unshakable and ironclad but said the bilateral economic relationship is in need of repair.



"Despite the strong economic ties between the United States and South Korea, we have to be honest about where our trade relationship is falling short," Pence said.



The South Korea/U.S. free trade agreement (KORUS FTA) that took effect in 2012 was the largest trade deal implemented during the administration of former President Barack Obama. Since it was implemented the U.S. trade deficit with South Korea has more than doubled. U.S. exports to South Korea fell by $1.2 billion, while U.S. imports from South Korea grew by more than $13 billion. In 2016, the surplus measured at $23.2 billion, according to U.S. official data.



A recent United States Trade Representative (USTR) Trade Policy Agenda report criticized the U.S. trade deficit with South Korea saying, "This is not the outcome the American people expected from that agreement."



The vice president reiterated concerns voiced by the American business community that South Korea has used non-tariff related environmental and inspection regulations to undermine the FTA.



"That's the hard truth of it. And our businesses continue to face too many barriers to entry, which tilts the playing field against American workers and Americans growth," he said.



America First



Pence said the U.S. will seek to renegotiate some terms of the trade agreement with South Korea to give American companies increased and equitable market access.



"We will pursue trade that is both free and fair. And that will be true in all of our trade relationships, including KORUS. We are reviewing all of our trade agreements across the world to insure that they benefit our economy as much as our trading partners," Pence said.



U.S. President Donald Trump campaigned on a platform of economic nationalism that he called "America First." He promised to overhaul trade agreements that he said hurt U.S. jobs. After taking office he immediately withdrew from the multi-lateral Trans Pacific Partnership



The Trump administration has also indicated it intends to revise the North American Free Trade Agreement with Canada and Mexico, and a U.S. trade agreement with Central American countries as well.



KORUS support



While business leaders in Seoul have been critical of the South Korean practice of imposing non-tariff related trade barriers, especially in the auto industry that account for 80 percent of the U.S. trade deficit, they are overall supportive of the KORUS FTA.



James Kim, chairman of both GM Korea and the American Chamber of Commerce Korea has said that direct investments from Korean companies like Samsung and Hyundai, have created more than 45,000 American jobs.



((BRIAN PADDEN, VOA NEWS, SEOUL))