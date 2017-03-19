ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຈີນ ຫວັງວ່າຈະຮ່ວມມືກັນໃນ ຍຸກໃໝ່

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ແລະ ປະທານປະເທດ

ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິ່ນຜິງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນຫວັງວ່າ ຈະມີການຮ່ວມມືຍຸກ

ໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ທັງສອງປະເທດ.

ຫຼັງຈາກທັງສອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມນ້ອຍສອງຄັ້ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ປັກກິ່ງແລ້ວ,

ທ່ານ Tillerson ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ໃນການສົນທະນາຄັ້ງຕໍ່ໄປ ພວກເຮົາ

ຈະບັນລຸຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈກັນຍິ່ງກວ່າເກົ່າ ແລະ ຈະນຳໄປສູ່ການຂະຫຍາຍສາຍພົວພັນ

ລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ທ່ານ ສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເມື່ອທ່ານໄດ້ເຈລະຈາກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ

ທຣຳ ໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ເຫັນດີນຳກັນວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມີການ

ຮ່ວມມືກັນ ເພື່ອພັດທະນາການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງ ຈີນ ກັບ ສະຫະລັດ.”

ນັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຫວັງວ່າ “ຈະມີໂອກາດ

ຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດ ຈີນ ໃນອະນາຄົດ.”

ການພົບປະດັ່ງກ່າວ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເອີ່ຍເຖິງບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນ ຫຼື ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ.

ປະເທດ ຈີນ ແມ່ນປະເທດທີສາມ ແລະ ເປັນຮອບສຸດທ້າຍໃນການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເອ

ເຊຍ ຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີການຢຸດແວ່ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແລະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ດ້ວຍ.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Chinese President Xi Jinping said Sunday they are looking forward to a new era of cooperation between the two countries.



After the two held a short meeting in Beijing, Tillerson said, "We know that through further dialogue we will achieve a greater understanding that will lead to a strengthening of the ties between China and the United States."



Xi said when he talked to U.S. President Donald Trump last month, the two leaders agreed "that we need to make joint efforts to advance China-U.S. cooperation..."



The top U.S. diplomat also said Trump is looking forward to "the opportunity for a visit in the future" to China.



There was no mention of contentious issues in the region, or between the two countries.



China was the secretary's third and final leg of his first Asia tour, which also included stops in Japan and South Korea.