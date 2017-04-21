ສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງກວດສອບ ນະໂຍບາຍ ອີີຣ່ານ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພຸດທີ່

ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ພາກພື້ນ ແລະ ຖ້າ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ບໍ່ຖືກກວດສອບແລ້ວ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍອາດຂະຫຍາຍບັນຫາອອກໄປທົ່ວໂລກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Zlatica

Hoke ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ ອີຣ່ານ ຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງດຳເນີນການ

ທົບທວນນະໂຍບາຍ ອີີຣ່ານ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງລະມັດລະວັງ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມເປັນໄປ

ໄດ້ທີ່ ​ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ອາດ​ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງໂລກ.

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອີຣ່ານ

ແມ່ນປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດທິ ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍຂອງໂລກ ແລະ ມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຕໍ່ການສ້າງ​ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍໆ​ບັນຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້​ງ

ແລະໄດ້ບ່ອນ​ທຳລາຍ​ຕໍ່ຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນປະເທດຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ຊີ

ເຣຍ, ເຢເມນ, ອີຣັກ ແລະ ເລບານອນ ແລະ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ ອິສຣາແອລ.”

ທ່ານ Tillerson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າບໍ່ມີການກວດກາ, ໂຄງການນິວເຄລຍຂອງ ອີີຣ່ານ ອາດກາຍເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ໂລກ ຄືກັນກັບຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ກ່າວວ່າ “ດ້ວຍການທົດລອງລູກສອງໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດໄລຍະ

ໄກປານກາງຂອງພວກເຂົາຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້, ການສືບຕໍ່ພັດ ທະນາ ແລະ ການຂະຫຍາຍ

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີລູກສອນໄຟ ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຂັດຂືນຕໍ່ມະຕິ 2231 ຂອງສະພາຄວາມ

ໝັ້ນຄົງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ.”

ໃນປີ 2015, ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ໄດ້ເຊັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ 5 ປະເທດອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອ

ຢຸດໂຄງການພັດທະນານິວເຄລຍຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃນການແລກປ່ຽນກັບການຍົກເລີກ

ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທາງເສດຖະ ກິດຕໍ່ ອີຣ່ານ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ມັກຈະ

ການວິຈານກ່ຽວກັບ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ, ໂດຍເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ “ເປັນການເຈລະ ຈາຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຂີ້ຮ້າຍທີ່ສຸດ.”

ທ່ານ Tillerson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ລົບລ້າງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ ຈາກນິວເຄລຍຂອງ

ອີຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນແມ່ນອີກຕົວຢ່າງໜຶ່ງ ຂອງອຳນາດການຊຶ້ື້ຈ້າງ ຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ມີຄວາມໄຝ່ຝັນ​ຢາກ​ມີລະເບີດນິວເຄລຍ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຈ່າຍເງິນສຳລັບໄລ

ຍະທີ່ສັ້ນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແລະແລ້ວຄົນໃດຄົນໜຶ່ງກໍຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບມືກັບມັນຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ທ່ານ Tillerson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວບໍ່ໄດ້ຫົວຊາກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ມີ

ຕໍ່ພາກພື້ນ ແລະ ຕໍ່ໂລກ.

ນັກການທູດລະດັບສູງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະພິ

ຈາລະນາ​ເຖິງອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ເປັນໄປໄດ້ຈາກ ອີຣ່ານ ດ້ວຍວີທີທີ່ຮອບຄອບ ແລະ ດ້ວຍວິ

ທີ​ເດັດຂາດເພື່ອກຳຈັດມັນອອກໄປ. ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງວ່າທ່ານຈະເອົາມາດຕະການ

ໃດ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ບາງຄົນໄດ້ກ່າວວິຈານການຍົກເລີກມາດ ຕະການລົງໂທດ

ຕໍ່ ອີີຣ່ານ. ແຕ່ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າ ສະຫະ ລັດທຳ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດຕໍ່ພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າຄືນ​ອີກ​ໃນຕອນນີ້ ມັນອາດຈະ​ເປັນ ລ່ວງລະເມີດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສາກົນ.

((INTRO)) [[U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Wednesday said Iran is a threat to the region and if Tehran is not checked, it could spread disruption around the world. VOA's Zlatica Hoke has more.]]



((NARRATOR))

The Trump administration is putting Iran on notice that it is conducting a top-to-bottom review of its Iran policy because of Tehran's potential threat to global security.



((REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE))

"Iran is the world's leading state sponsor of terrorism and is responsible for intensifying multiple conflicts and undermining U.S. interests in countries such as Syria, Yemen, Iraq and Lebanon and continuing to support attacks against Israel."



((NARRATOR))

Tillerson said that if unchecked, Iran's nuclear ambitions could become as dangerous to the world as North Korea's.



((REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE))

"With its latest test of a medium range ballistic missile, Iran's continued development and proliferation of missile technology is in defiance of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2231."



((NARRATOR))

In 2015, Tehran signed a deal with the United States and five other nations to halt its nuclear development program in exchange for lifting of economic sanction against Iran. President Donald Trump has always been critical of that agreement, calling it "the worst deal ever negotiated."



Tillerson said the deal has not removed Iran's nuclear threat.



((REX TILLERSON, U.S. SECRETARY OF STATE))

"It is another example of buying off a power who has nuclear ambitions.We buy them off for a short period of time and then someone has to deal with it later."



((NARRATOR))

Tillerson said the deal has completely ignored other threats that Tehran poses to the region and to the world.



The top U.S. diplomat said the Trump administration will examine potential dangers from Iran in a comprehensive way and take a decisive approach to remove them.He did not say what measures could be taken.



Some U.S. lawmakers have criticized lifting sanctions against Iran. But analysts say if the United States re-instated them now it would be violating an international agreement.