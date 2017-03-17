ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ ຕົກລົງຮັບເອົາ ການຕັດງົບປະມານ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ເວົ້າວ່າ

ທ່ານຍິນດີ ທີ່ຈະຮັບເອົາການຕັດງົບປະມານທີ່ “ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍ” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Donald Trump ​ໄດ້ສະເໜີສຳລັບກະຊວງຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ລະດັບການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍ” ທີ່ກະຊວງຂອງທ່ານມີ “ໂດຍສະເພາະແມ່ນໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ແມ່ນ ບໍ່ສາມາດຍືນຍົງໄດ້ອີ່ຫລີ.”

ການສະເໜີງົບປະມານແບບ “America First” ຫລື “ອາເມຣິກາຕ້ອງມາກ່ອນໝູ່”

ສຳລັບ ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ຂອງ​ທຳນຽບຂາວ ​ແມ່ນສະເໜີ​ໃຫ້ເພີ້ມງົບປະມານຢ່າງຫລວງ

ຫລາຍ ​ໃນ ການ​ໃຊ້ຈ່າຍດ້ານປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ແລະ ຕັດການ​ໃຊ້​ຈ່າຍລົງຢ່າງໜັກ

ສຳລັບກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ໂຄງການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຕ່າງປະເທດອື່ນໆ, ອົງການ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນການບັງ ຄັບໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມກົດລະບຽບດ້ານສະພາບແວດລ້ອມ ແລະແກ່ໂຄງການ ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ອື່ນໆ ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົດ​ແທນ.

ທ່ານ Mick Mulvaney ຈາກຫ້ອງການວ່າດ້ວຍການບໍລິຫານ ແລະງົບປະມານ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ຮູ້ວ່າ ການຕັດງົບປະມານບາງ​ຢ່າງ ລວມທັງຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແມ່ນ “ຫລຸດ

ລົງຢ່າງຫລວງຫຼາຍ.” ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຈະໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ງົບປະມານຂອງຕົນ​ໄດ້

ຖືກຕັດ​ໄປຫລາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ສີ່ ຂອງຈໍານວນທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນປັດຈະບັນ ແຕ່ທ່ານ Mulvaney ກໍເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ພວກທ່ານໄດ້ປົກປ້ອງການປະຕິບັດງານຫລັກດ້ານການ

ທູດຢູ່.” ທ່ານກ່າວຢໍ້າອີກວ່າ ການຕັດງົບປະມານດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ບົດບາດຂອງລັດ ຖະບານຫລຸດລົງ ແລະປັບປຸງສະມັດຕະພາບຂອງການປະຕິບັດງານ ຕ່າງໆສູງຂຶ້ນ.

ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ທ່ານ Tillerson ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ການຕັດງົບປະມານລົງໄປຫລາຍກວ່າ ລະດັບນີ້ອີກ ແກ່ກະຊວງທ່ານ. ແຕ່ນັບແຕ່ນັ້ນມາ ທ່ານກໍໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານ ຍິນດີຮັບເອົາການຕັດງົບດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍຖືກສະເໜີໃຫ້ຫລຸດລົງ ຍ້ອນສັງເກດ

ເຫັນວ່າ ກະຊວງດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ມີ “ແຫລ່ງງົບປະມານທີ່ສູງຢ່າງເປັນປະຫວັດການ”.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says he is willing to accept the "fairly dramatic" cuts President Donald Trump is proposing to make to his department's budget, saying "the level of spending" it has been undertaking "particularly in this past year, is simply not sustainable."



The White House's "America First" budget proposal for the federal government proposes to significantly boost defense spending and offset the increase with steep cuts in funding for the State Department, other foreign aid programs, the agency responsible for enforcing environmental regulations and other domestic programs.



Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney acknowledged some of the reductions, including at the State Department, are "fairly dramatic." The State Department would see more than one-quarter of its funds stripped away, but Mulvaney said "we believe that we have protected the core diplomatic function of the State." The cuts would shrink the role of government and improve efficiencies, Mulvaney added.



Tillerson reportedly protested even deeper cuts to his department's budget. But Tillerson has since expressed a willingness to accept the reductions that were eventually proposed, noting the "historically high level of budgetary resources" in the agency's current budget.

