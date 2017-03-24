ທ່ານ Tillerson ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງ ເອົາຊະນະ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ໄດ້ເປັນບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນ

ຂອງກອງປະຊຸມໃຫຍ່ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກພັນທະມິດນານາຊາດ 68 ປະເທດ ທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້​

ເພື່ອເອົາຊະນະພວກລັດອິສລາມ. ທ່ານ Tillerson ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍຢ່າງຊັດເຈນວ່າ ການ

ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບພວກ IS ຂອງພັນທະມິດຈະເປັນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານຂອງ

ທ່ານ ທຣຳ, ແຕ່ໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ປະເທດອື່ນໆປະກອບສ່ວນ ເຂົ້າໃນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຮັກສາ

ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເມື່ອພວກນັກຮົບ IS ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ

ແລ້ວ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Cindy Saine ມີລາຍງານຈາກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ໃນການສະແດງເຖິງຄວາມສາມັກຄີ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານພວກລັດອິສລາມນັ້ນບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີ ການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໂລກຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງມານະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງ

ຕັນ ເພື່ອປຶກສາມາຫາລື ວິທີການຕ່າງໆທີ່ຈະເອົາຊະນະກຸ່ມກໍ່ການຮ້າຍນີ້. ນີ້​ແມ່ນເປັນ

ຄັ້ງທຳອິດທີ່ພວກ ທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນ ຈາກລັດຖະມົນຕີການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ Rex

Tillerson ລາຍງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບໂຄງຮ່າງ ແຜນຍຸດທະສາດຂອງລັດຖະ ບານທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງຂອງພວກ ISIS ບໍ່ແມ່ນເປົ້າໝາຍ

ສຸດທ້າຍ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເອົາຊະນະພວກ ISIS. ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ມັນມີສິ່ງທ້າທາຍອັນ

ຮີບດ່ວນຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ໃນພາກ​ຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແຕ່ການເອົາຊະນະພວກ ISIS ແມ່ນ

ເປົ້າໝາຍອັນດັບໜຶ່ງຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນນັ້ນ. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເວົ້າ

ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ວ່າ ເມື່ອທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດແລ້ວ, ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງ ທີ່ແມ່ນສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່

ສຸດ.ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງສືບຕໍ່ຮັກສາຈຸດເພັ່ງເລັງຂອງພວກເຮົາໃສ່ບັນຫາທີ່ມີຄວາມຮີບ

ດ່ວນທີ່ສຸດກ່ອນອື່ນໝົດ.”

ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ​ເຊິ່ງ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ນັ້ນ

​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ພຽງ​ຜູ້ສະໝັກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ວ່າອ່ອນແອ​ໃນ​

ການ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ, ອັນ ເປັນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່ທ່ານ ໂອບາມາ ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ຂັດກັບ

ຄວາມສຳເລັດ ທາງ ພາກພື້ນດິນຕົວ​ຈິງ. ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ທ່ານ Tillerson ໄດ້ວາງ

ແຜນ​ໃນອະນາຄົດ ໂດຍຂໍໃຫ້ປະເທດອື່ນໆ ເພີ່ມການປະກອບສ່ວນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເມື່ອພວກນັກຮົບ IS ໄດ້ຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກໄປຈາກ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ​ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງລົງທຶນໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ຖືກປົດປ່ອຍໃນ

ອີຣັກ ແລະ ຊີເຣຍ, ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ບໍລິ ສຸດກໍ່ສ້າງ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຊຸມຊົນ

ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຄືນ. ຕອນນີ້ ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ສືບຕໍ່ເກັບກູ້ລະ

ເບີດ, ຕິດຕັ້ງລະບົບນ້ຳປະປາ ແລະ ໄຟຟ້າຄືນ, ໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານມະນຸດສະທຳ

ແລະ ການຕັ້ງຖິ່ນຖານໃໝ່, ແລະ ພັດທະນາການເປັນຄູ່ຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳໃນທ້ອງ

ຖິ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ປະຕິເສດລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”

ໄລຍະການສ້າງສະເຖຍລະພາບຈະມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ, ອີງຕາມນັກວິເຄາະຄວາມ

ປອດໄພແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Brookings ທ່ານ Michael O’Hanlon.

ທ່ານ Michael O’hanlon ກ່າວວ່າ “ບັນຫາທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນບາງຢ່າງແມ່ນມີຄວາມ

ຊັດເຈນວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າພວກ ISIS ຈະຖືກຂັບໄລ່ອອກຈາກເມືອງ

ໂມຊູລ ແລະ ສ່ວນທີ່ເຫຼືອຂອງ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ແນວໃດ, ແຕ່ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈະເຮັດ

ວຽກຮ່ວມກັນກັບປະຊາ ຊົນ ອີຣັກ ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເພື່ອສ້າງສະເຖຍລະພາບໃນເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ ຫຼັງຈາກການປົດປ່ອຍເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ດັ່ງ

ນັ້ນ ພວກ ISIS ຫຼື ກຸ່ມອື່ນ ຈະບໍ່ກັບຄືນມາອີກ ໃນອະນາຄົດໄດ້ແນວໃດ.”

ທ່ານ Tillerson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພັນທະມິດ ຍັງ​ຈະຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ ຢ່າງດຸ ເດືອດກັບພວກ IS ທາງອອນລາຍເຊັ່ນດຽວ​ກັນກັບຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກພື້ນດິນ, ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ “ການເຜີຍແຜ່ອຸດົມ

ການທາງດິຈິຕໍຂອງພວກເຂົາ ຕ້ອງບໍ່ໃຫ້ເຕີບໂຕແທນລັດ​ອິສລາມ​ຕົວ​ຈິງ​ໄດ້.”



U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson was at the center of the action at a major strategy conference of 68 members of the international coalition to defeat the so-called Islamic State.Tillerson made clear the coalition's fight against IS would be a top priority under the Trump administration, but asked other countries to contribute more to stabilization efforts once IS fighters have been expelled from Iraq and Syria.VOA's Cindy Saine reports from the State Department.





In a show of unity against Islamic State, foreign ministers and other world leaders are in Washington to discuss ways to defeat the terrorist group. It is also their first time hearing from new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson outlining the Trump administration's strategy.



((REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE))

"Degradation of ISIS not the end goal. We must defeat ISIS. I recognize there are many pressing challenges in the Middle East but defeating ISIS is the United States' number one goal in the region. As we've said before—when everything is a priority, nothing is a priority. We must continue to keep our focus on the most urgent matter at hand."



During the election campaign, then-candidate Donald Trump accused President Barack Obama of being weak on terrorism, a charge Obama said was contradicted by success on the ground. On Wednesday, Tillerson looked ahead, asking other countries to boost their contributions once IS fighters have been expelled from Iraq and Syria.



((REX TILLERSON, SECRETARY OF STATE))

"We must keep making the investment in liberated areas in Iraq and Syria, to help innocent people rebuild and stabilize their communities. Right now, this means continuing to clear explosives, restore water and power, deliver humanitarian and resettlement assistance, and forge partnerships with local leaders who reject extremism."



The stabilization phase will be crucial, according to national security analyst Michael O'Hanlon.



((MICHAEL O'HANLON, BROOKINGS INSTITUTION))

"Some of the critical issues are clearly how do we make sure that ISIS is driven out of Mosul and the rest of Iraq, but also how do we work together with the Iraqis and more generally in the region to stabilize Mosul after the liberation of the city so that ISIS or some other group doesn't just return later."



Tillerson said the coalition must also fight IS online just as aggressively as on the ground, saying "A digital caliphate must not flourish in place of a physical one."