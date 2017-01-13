ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ສປຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນຫາ ໄຊປຣັສ ໃກ້ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ການແກ້ໄຂແລ້ວ

ເລຂາທິການ​ໃຫຍ່​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ Antonio Guterres ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຕໍ່​ບັນຫາແບ່ງ​ແຍກ ​ໃນ Cyprus ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ໄດ້ 40 ປີ​ແລ້ວນັ້ນແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະ​ຕົກລົງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ແລ້ວແຕ່​ກໍ​ບໍ່ຄວນຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ “​ເປັນໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ໄວວາ.”

ທ່ານ Guterres ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ Cyprus ​ເຊື້ອສາຍກຣີສ ທ່ານ Nicos Anas- tasiades ​ແ​ລະ​ຜູ້ນຳ Cyprus ​ເຊື້ອສາຍ​ເທີ​ກີ ທ່ານ Mustafa Akinci ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ນະຄອນ Geneva ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍຊາຍາ​ມອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນລຸ​ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ. ບັນດາ​ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ຂອງກຣິສ ​ເທີ​ກີ ​ແລະອັງກິດ ກໍ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ປະຊຸມ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ຄໍ້າປະກັນ​ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢູ່ Cyprus.

ທ່ານ Guterres ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ການ​ພັກຜ່ອນໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງ ການ​ເຈລະຈາ​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ສາມາດຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໃຫ້ເກີດອະພິນິຫານ ຫລື​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ໃນ​ທັນທີ​ໄດ້. ພວກ​ເຮົາບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂຢ່າງ​ວ່ອງ​ໄວ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳລັງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ແກ້​ໄຂອັນ​ໜັກ​ແໜ້ນ ​ແລະ​ຍືນ​ຍົງ ​ແກ່​ສາທາລະນະ​ລັດ Cyprus ​ແລະ​ເພື່ອ​ບັນດາ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມໃນສາທາລະນະ Cyprus​.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດວານ​ນີ້ ຮວມ​ທັງອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ຕໍ່ຄຳ​ຖາມສຳຄັນໆ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ຕົກລົງຂັ້ນ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຊ້າມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫລາຍ​ປີ ນັ້ນກໍ​ຄື​ເຂດ​ນ້ຳດິນ​ແດນ ສິດທິ​ໃນ​ການ​ຄອບ​ຄອງ​ຊັບ​ສົມບັດ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມ​ສຳພັນ​ກັບ​ສະຫະພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ​ອີກ​ຢ່າງ​ນຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຄື ​ເທີ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ອະນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້ຕົນ​ຮັກສາ​ກຳລັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ Cyprus ​ໃນອັນ​ທີ່​ກຣິສ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ການ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່ນັ້ນ.

​ແຕ່​ກໍ​ເປັນຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ກ້າວໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນແບບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີ​ມາ​ກ່ອນ ​ນັ້ນກໍ​ຄື ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທັງ​ຂອງເຊື້ອສາຍກຣີສ ​ແລະ​ເທີ​ກີ ​ໃນ​ Cyprus ​ໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ກັນໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່​ໄດ້ສະ​ແດງໃຫ້​ເຫັນ ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເຂດ​ແດນ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ຝ່າຍເທີ​ກີ ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ ທີ່​ຈະສົ່ງ​ຄືນ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຝ່າຍ​ກຣິສ.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a settlement of the 40-year-old division of Cyprus is "very close," but that no one should expect a "quick fix."



Guterres joined Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Geneva Thursday, in yet another effort to reach a deal. The Greek, Turkish and British foreign ministers also were at the table. They would be the guarantors of an agreement on Cyprus.



"You cannot expect miracles or immediate solutions. We are not looking for a quick fix. We are looking for a solid and sustainable solution for the Republic of Cyprus and for the communities of the Republic of Cyprus," Guterres told reporters during a break in the talks.



He said many proposals were offered Thursday, including ones that address the central questions that have been holding up a final agreement for so many years -- territory, property rights and relations with the European Union.



Another difficult issue is Turkey's demand that it be allowed to keep Turkish troops on Cyprus, which Greek Cypriots regard as a threat.



But in an unprecedented sign of major progress, the Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders exchanged maps Wednesday showing proposed borders including land the Turkish side has agreed to give back to the Greek side.



Cyprus has been split between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when Turkish forces invaded the island after a military coup aimed at reunifying Cyprus with Greece.



Only Turkey recognizes a separate Turkish Cypriot government.



The U.N. hopes to create a single Cypriot nation that would become a full European Union member. Only the Greek Cypriot south enjoys EU benefits.



Guterres says he expects talks to resume next week.