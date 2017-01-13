ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ ສປຊ ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນຫາ ໄຊປຣັສ ໃກ້ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ການແກ້ໄຂແລ້ວ

ເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານ Antonio Guterres ກ່າວວ່າ ການແກ້ໄຂຕໍ່ບັນຫາແບ່ງແຍກ ໃນ Cyprus ທີ່ມີມາໄດ້ 40 ປີແລ້ວນັ້ນແມ່ນໃກ້ຈະຕົກລົງກັນໄດ້ແລ້ວແຕ່ກໍບໍ່ຄວນຄາດວ່າຈະ “ເປັນໄປຢ່າງໄວວາ.”
ທ່ານ Guterres ຮ່ວມກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ Cyprus ເຊື້ອສາຍກຣີສ ທ່ານ Nicos Anas- tasiades ແລະຜູ້ນຳ Cyprus ເຊື້ອສາຍເທີກີ ທ່ານ Mustafa Akinci ຢູ່ທີ່ນະຄອນ Geneva ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຄວາມພະຍຊາຍາມອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ. ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງກຣິສ ເທີກີ ແລະອັງກິດ ກໍໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມປະຊຸມ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະເປັນຜູ້ຄໍ້າປະກັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຢູ່ Cyprus.
ທ່ານ Guterres ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວລະຫວ່າງການພັກຜ່ອນໃນລະຫວ່າງ ການເຈລະຈາວ່າ “ທ່ານບໍ່ສາມາດຄາດຫວັງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເກີດອະພິນິຫານ ຫລືການແກ້ໄຂໃນທັນທີໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ຫວັງວ່າຈະມີການແກ້ໄຂຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຊອກຫາການແກ້ໄຂອັນໜັກແໜ້ນ ແລະຍືນຍົງ ແກ່ສາທາລະນະລັດ Cyprus ແລະເພື່ອບັນດາປະຊາຄົມໃນສາທາລະນະ Cyprus.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການສະເໜີຫລາຍຢ່າງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ຮວມທັງອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມສຳຄັນໆ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍໄດ້ມີການຊັກຊ້າມາເປັນເວລາຫລາຍປີ ນັ້ນກໍຄືເຂດນ້ຳດິນແດນ ສິດທິໃນການຄອບຄອງຊັບສົມບັດ ແລະຄວາມສຳພັນກັບສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ.
ບັນຫາທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກອີກຢ່າງນຶ່ງກໍຄື ເທີກີໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຕົນຮັກສາກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນ Cyprus ໃນອັນທີ່ກຣິສເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການຂົ່ມຂູ່ນັ້ນ.
ແຕ່ກໍເປັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນແບບທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ນັ້ນກໍຄື ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳທັງຂອງເຊື້ອສາຍກຣີສ ແລະເທີກີ ໃນ Cyprus ໄດ້ແລກປ່ຽນແຜນທີ່ກັນໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຂໍ້ສະເໜີກ່ຽວກັບເຂດແດນ ຮວມທັງດິນແດນທີ່ຝ່າຍເທີກີ ໄດ້ເຫັນດີ ທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຄືນໃຫ້ແກ່ຝ່າຍກຣິສ.
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says a settlement of the 40-year-old division of Cyprus is "very close," but that no one should expect a "quick fix."
Guterres joined Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci in Geneva Thursday, in yet another effort to reach a deal. The Greek, Turkish and British foreign ministers also were at the table. They would be the guarantors of an agreement on Cyprus.
"You cannot expect miracles or immediate solutions. We are not looking for a quick fix. We are looking for a solid and sustainable solution for the Republic of Cyprus and for the communities of the Republic of Cyprus," Guterres told reporters during a break in the talks.
He said many proposals were offered Thursday, including ones that address the central questions that have been holding up a final agreement for so many years -- territory, property rights and relations with the European Union.
Another difficult issue is Turkey's demand that it be allowed to keep Turkish troops on Cyprus, which Greek Cypriots regard as a threat.
But in an unprecedented sign of major progress, the Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders exchanged maps Wednesday showing proposed borders including land the Turkish side has agreed to give back to the Greek side.
Cyprus has been split between a Greek Cypriot south and a Turkish Cypriot north since 1974, when Turkish forces invaded the island after a military coup aimed at reunifying Cyprus with Greece.
Only Turkey recognizes a separate Turkish Cypriot government.
The U.N. hopes to create a single Cypriot nation that would become a full European Union member. Only the Greek Cypriot south enjoys EU benefits.
Guterres says he expects talks to resume next week.
