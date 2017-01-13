ຊີເຣຍກ່າວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ຍິງຈະຫຼວດ ໂຈມຕີ ສະໜາມບິນ ໃກ້ດາມັສກັສ

ກອງທັບຊີເຣຍ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ ໂຈມຕີຖານທັບອາ ກາດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຕົນ ໃກ້ໆນະຄອນຫຼວງດາມັສກັສ ທີ່ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດເຫດລະເບີດຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ.
ຊີເຣຍໄດ້ເຕືອນອິສຣາແອລ ກ່ຽວກັບ “ຜົນສະທ້ອນ” ໃນການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງ “ເປີດແປນ” ດັ່ງ ກ່າວ. ຊີເຣຍກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະສືບຕໍ່ ສູ້ລົບຕ້ານພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.
ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງທາງການຊີເຣຍລາຍງານວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີນີ້ແມ່ນຍິງມາຈາກບ່ອນໃດບ່ອນນຶ່ງ ໃກ້ໆກັບທະເລສາບ Tiberias ໃນພາກເໜືອຂອງປະເທດອິສຣາແອລ.
ສະໜາມບິນຊີເຣຍຖືກໃຊ້ເປັນຖານທັບ ສຳລັບຍິງຈະຫລວດໄປໃສ່ເຂດທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍພວກຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ໃນບໍລິເວນຊານເມືອງ ຂອງນະຄອນຫລວງດາມັສກັສ.
The Syrian army said Friday Israel has launched a missile strike on a Syrian military air base near Damascus that has caused a series of explosions.
Syria warned Israel about "repercussions" for the "flagrant attack."Syria said it would continue to fight against "terrorism."
State media report the attack was launched from somewhere near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel.
The Syrian airport had been used as a base to fire rockets into rebel-held areas in the Damascus suburbs.
