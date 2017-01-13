ຊີເຣຍກ່າວວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ຍິງຈະຫຼວດ ໂຈມຕີ ສະໜາມບິນ ໃກ້ດາມັສກັສ

ກອງທັບ​ຊີ​ເຣຍ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຖານ​ທັບ​ອາ ກາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ໃກ້ໆ​ນະຄອນຫຼວງ​ດາ​ມັສກັສ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ.

ຊີ​ເຣຍ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ “​ຜົນ​ສະທ້ອນ” ​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ “​ເປີດ​ແປນ” ດັ່​ງ ກ່າວ. ຊີ​ເຣຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ສູ້ລົບ​ຕ້ານ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.

ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຂອງ​ທາງ​ການ​ຊີ​ເຣຍລາຍ​ງານວ່າ​ ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ຍິງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ​ບ່ອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ​ໃກ້ໆ​ກັບ​ທະ​ເລ​ສາບ Tiberias ​ໃ​ນພາກ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງປະເທດ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ.

ສະໜາມ​ບິນ​ຊີ​ເຣຍຖືກ​ໃຊ້​ເປັນ​ຖານ​ທັບ ສຳລັບ​ຍິງ​ຈະ​ຫລວດ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ລັດຖະບານ ​ໃນ​ບໍລິ​ເວນ​ຊານ​ເມືອງ ຂອງ​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ດາ​ມັສກັສ.

The Syrian army said Friday Israel has launched a missile strike on a Syrian military air base near Damascus that has caused a series of explosions.



Syria warned Israel about "repercussions" for the "flagrant attack."Syria said it would continue to fight against "terrorism."



State media report the attack was launched from somewhere near Lake Tiberias in northern Israel.



The Syrian airport had been used as a base to fire rockets into rebel-held areas in the Damascus suburbs.