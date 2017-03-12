ລະເບີດແຕກສອງຄັ້ງໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ຊີເຣຍ ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 46 ຄົນ

ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 46 ຄົນ, ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໃນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຜູ້ສະແຫວງບຸນຊາວ ອີຣັກ, ໄດ້ຖືກ ຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ ຄົນອື່ນໆຫຼາຍກວ່າ 120 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຍ້ອນລະເບີດແຕກສອງຄັ້ງ ທີ່ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ສານເຈົ້າໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງປະເທດ ຊີເຣຍ ວັນເສົາວານນີ້.

ຮູບພາບຈາກຈຸດເກີດເຫດໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງລົດບັສນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຫຼາຍ

ຄັນ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍແວ່ນຕາ, ເກີບ, ໂທລະສັບມືຖື ແລະ ລໍ້ຄົນພິການທີ່ຈີກຂາດ ກະແຈກກະ

ຈາຍໃນຊາກຫັກພັງທີ່ເປື້ອນເລືອດ.

ບໍ່ມີກຸ່ມໃດອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນທັນທີ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ພວກຫົວຮຸນ

ແຮງ ລັດອິສລາມ ແລະ ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຊາວ ຊຸນນີ ກຸ່ມອື່ນໆ ແມ່ນໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ

ໂຈມຕີທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນໃນຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາຕໍ່ສານເຈົ້ານິກາຍ ຊີໄອ ໃນ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ປະເທດ ອີ

ຣັກ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ, ລວມທັງການລະເບີດສອງຄັ້ງໃນເດືອນມິຖຸນາຜ່ານມາ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້

12 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ສານເຈົ້າແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງໃນເຂດນອກເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມາສກັສ.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຊີເຣຍ ແລະ ຜູ້ຕິດຕາມຫຼາຍຄົນໄດ້ອ້າງລາຍງານທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ກ່ຽວ

ກັບ ສາເຫດຂອງການລະເບີດ. ໂທລະພາບຂອງລັດຖະບານກ່າວວ່າ ລະເບີດໄດ້ຖືກ

ວາງໄວ້ໃນສຸສານ Bab al-Saghir ຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ຊີເຣຍ, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີ ສານເຈົ້າ

ແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງທີ່ຊາວ ຊີໄອ ເຄົາລົບບູຊາ ບຸກຄົນສຳຄັນໃນສາສະໜາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບາງ

ຄົນ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ, ກຸ່ມ Hezbollah ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມືລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບໄດ້ຖືລະເບີດ

ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສານເຈົ້າ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກໝາຍໃຫ້ເປັນໜຶ່ງໃນເຈັດປະຕູເຂົ້າໄປສູ່ເມືອງເກົ່າຂອງ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ດາມາສກັສ.

ທຸກໆລາຍງານໄດ້ເຫັນດີກັນວ່າ ລະເບີດແຕກທັງສອງຄັ້ງ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ 10 ຫາ 15 ນາທີ

ຫ່າງກັນ, ເຊິ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ເສຍຊີວິດໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນເມື່ອຝູງຄົນ

ໄດ້ຮີບໄປຈຸດລະເບີດແຕກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ, ແລະ ລະເບີດລູກທີສອງກໍໄດ້ແຕກ

ຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນຂ່າວຄືບໜ້າຕ່າງຫາກໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້, ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ຊີເຣຍ ທ່ານ Bashar al-

Assad ໄດ້ປະຕິຍານວ່າ ກອງທັບຂອງທ່ານຈະສືບຕໍ່ບຸກໂຈມຕີ ພວກລັດອິສລາມ ໄປ

ຈົນຮອດນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ Raqqa ທີ່ປະກາດຂຶ້ນມາເອງ ໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ, ແມ່ນກະ

ທັ້ງທີ່ຄູ່ແຂ່ງ, ກອງກຳລັງຊາວ ເຄີດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປະສານງານກັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກຽມ

ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີສຸດກຳລັງໃນເຂດທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງແຫ່ງດຽວກັນ.

