ລົດບັນທຸກ ແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳ ຮ້ານສັບພະສິນຄ້າ ແລະ ຢຽບຄົນຕາຍ 4 ຄົນ

ລົດບັນທຸກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ແລ່ນເຂົ້າຢຽບຄົນຍ່າງ ຢູ່ນອກຮ້ານສັບພະສິນຄ້າທີ່ມີຜູ້ຄົນເຂົ້າ
ອອກເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ນະຄອນ Stockholm ປະເທດສະວີເດັນໃນວັນສຸກ
ວານນີ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ 4 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດແລະອີກ 15 ຄົນບາດເຈັບໃນອັນທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ
ຕີກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”
ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຈັບຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປ
ໄດ້ສູງທີ່ຈະເປັນຄົນຂັບລົດບັນທຸກຄັນນັ້ນ.
ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີສະວີເດັນ ທ່ານ Stefan Lofven ກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດຮ້າຍໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ແນ່
ນອນແມ່ນ “ການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.” ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາທ່ານໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມບ່ອນ
ທີ່ເກີດເຫດ ເພື່ອວາງຊໍ່ດອກກຸຫລາບແລະທຽນໄຂຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດປະສົງ
ຂອງພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ກໍເພື່ອບ່ອນທຳລາຍປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແຕ່ເປົ້າໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຈະ
ບໍ່ສາມາດບັນລຸໄດ້ຢູ່ສະວີເດັນ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ໂຮງການຕ່າງໆຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຈະຊັກທຸງຊາດຂຶ້ນເຄິ່ງເສົາ ໃນວັນ
ເສົາມື້ນີ້.
ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນເທື່ອຫລ້າສຸດຂອງການໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຄ້າຍຄືກັນ
ຊຶ່ງມີມາເປັນລຳດັບ ໂດຍພົວພັນກັບການໃຊ້ລົດຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ຮວມທັງການໂຈມຕີ
ທີ່ເມືອງນິຊ ໃນພາກໃຕ້ປະເທດຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນດອນ ແລະນະຄອນເບີ
ລິນ. ພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການ
ໂຈມຕີກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້.
ແຕ່ການໂຈມຕີໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີກຸ່ມໃດອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບເທື່ອ.
ຮູບພາບທີ່ຖ່າຍຢູ່ບ່ອນເກີດເຫດສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ລົດຄັນນີ້ແມ່ນລົດບັນທຸກຂອງ
ບໍລິສັດເບຍ Spendrups ທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກຂອງຕົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈີ້ໄປໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ
ຂອງມື້ວານນີ້.
ພວກທີ່ເຫັນເຫດການ ກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກຄັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ແລ່ນກົງເຂົ້າໄປໃສ່ທາງ
ເຂົ້າຂອງຮ້ານ Ahlens ຢູ່ທີ່ຄຸ້ມ Drottninggatan ຊຶ່ງເປັນທາງຍ່າງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນ
ນະຄອນ Stockholm ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກໄປຊື້ເຄື່ອງຊື້ຂອງຕ້ອງໄດ້ພາກັນແລ່ນໜີແລະ
ຮ້ອງຂຶ້ນຢ່າງແຮງ. ລາຍງານຂ່າວໂທລະພາບ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຄວັນອອກ
ມາ ຈາກຮ້ານສັບພະສິນຄ້າດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກລົດບັນທຸກແລ່ນເຂົ້າໄປຕຳ.
ລຸນຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດການໂຈມຕີແລ້ວ ກໍໄດ້ມີການຍົກຍ້າຍຜູ້ຄົນອອກຈາກສະຖານີ
ລົດໄຟໃຫຍ່ ໃນນະຄອນ Stockholm ແລະຕຶກອາຄານ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ ກໍໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່
ໃຫ້ຄົນເຂົ້າອອກເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍໆຊົ່ວໂມງ. ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວວ່າຕົນໄດ້ເພີ້ມການຮັກ
ສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນຂອງປະເທດ.
ກະສັດ Carl Gustaf ຂອງສະວີເດັນ ໄດ້ຊົງສະແດງຄວາມເສົ້າສະຫລົດພະໄທຕໍ່
ພວກເຄາະຮ້າຍແລະຄອບຄົວເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນຖະແຫຼງການສັ້ນໆສະບັບນຶ່ງ.
Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
Video size
A truck plowed into pedestrians outside a busy department store in Stockholm, Sweden Friday, killing four people and injuring 15 others in what the prime minister described as a "terror attack."
Police said Saturday they have arrested a man they believe is very likely the driver of the truck.Some media reports say a bag of explosives was found in the truck.
Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the incident was certainly a "terrorist attack." He later visited the site of the attack to place a bouquet of roses and light a candle. "The aim of terrorism is to undermine democracy," he said. "But such a goal will never be achieved in Sweden."
He said government offices will fly flags at half-staff Saturday.
The attack was the latest in a string of similar assaults involving vehicles in Europe, including in Nice in the south of France, London and Berlin. Supporters of Islamic State claimed responsibility for the previous attacks.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.
Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle was a truck belonging to beer maker Spendrups, which said its truck had been hijacked earlier in the day.
Witnesses say the truck drove straight into the entrance of the Ahlens Department Store on Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, sending shoppers screaming and running. Television footage showed smoke coming out of the store after the crash.
Following the attack, Stockholm's central train station was evacuated and nearby buildings were locked down for hours. Police say they have increased security at the country's borders.
Sweden's King Carl Gustaf expressed his condolences for the victims and their families in a brief statement.
"We follow developments but as of now our thoughts go to the victims and their families,'' he said. The king cut short a visit to Brazil on Friday to return home.
A number of European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and London's mayor, Saddiq Khan, have released statements indicating their solidarity with Sweden.
"One of Europe's most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it - and our very way of life - harm," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.
"Attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all."
French President Francois Hollande voiced his "horror and indignation" over the assault. Paris' Eiffel Tower went dark for five minutes Friday to honor the victims of the attack.
In neighboring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto called the attack a "maniac act of terror," while Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said it was a cowardly attempt "to subdue us and the peaceful way we live in Scandinavia."
The U.S. State Department also condemned the attack, adding, "Attacks like this are intended to sow the seeds of fear, but in fact they only strengthen our shared resolve to combat terrorism around the world."
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ