ລົດບັນທຸກ ແລ່ນເຂົ້າຕຳ ຮ້ານສັບພະສິນຄ້າ ແລະ ຢຽບຄົນຕາຍ 4 ຄົນ

ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າຢຽບ​ຄົນ​ຍ່າງ ຢູ່​ນອກ​ຮ້ານ​ສັບພະ​ສິນຄ້າ​ທີ່​ມີຜູ້​ຄົນເຂົ້າ

ອອກເປັນ​ຈຳນວນ​ຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ນະຄອນ Stockholm ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກ​

ວານ​ນີ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 4 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ແລະ​ອີກ 15 ຄົນ​ບາດ​ເຈັບໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນ

ຕີກ່າວວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ.”

ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ

​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ຄັນນັ້ນ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີສະວີ​ເດັນ ທ່ານ Stefan Lofven ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຫດ​ຮ້າຍ​ໃນ​ຄັ້ງນີ້​ແນ່

ນອນ​ແມ່ນ “​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່ການ​ຮ້າຍ​.” ​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ໄປຢ້ຽມບ່ອນ

​ທີ່​ເກີ​ດ​ເຫດ ​ເພື່ອ​ວາງ​ຊໍ່​ດອກ​ກຸຫລາບ​ແລະ​ທຽນ​ໄຂ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ​ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈຸດປະສົງ​

ຂອງ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ ກໍເພື່ອ​ບ່ອນ​ທຳລາຍປະຊາທິປະ​ໄຕ ​ແຕ່​ເປົ້າໝາຍ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຈະ

​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ບັນລຸ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໂຮງການ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖະບານ​ ຈະ​ຊັກ​ທຸງຊາດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ເສົາ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​

ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນເທື່ອ​ຫລ້າ​ສຸດຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ລັກສະນະຄ້າຍຄື​ກັນ

​ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ລຳດັບ ​ໂດຍ​ພົວພັນ​ກັບ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ລົດ​ຢູ່​ໃນຢູ​ໂຣບ ຮວມທັງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ

ທີ່​ເມືອງ​ນິຊ ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ປະ​ເທດ​ຝຣັ່ງ ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງລອນ​ດອນ ​ແລະ​ນະຄອນເບີ

ລິນ. ພວກ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ໃນການ

​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້.

​ແຕ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ມີ​ກຸ່ມ​ໃດ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດຊອບ​ເທື່ອ.

ຮູບ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ຖ່າຍ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ຄັນນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ຂອງ

ບໍລິສັດ​ເບຍ Spendrups ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈີ້​ໄປ​ໃນຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ

ຂອງ​ມື້ວານ​ນີ້.

ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ເຫດການ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ຄັນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ກົງ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃສ່​ທາງ ​

ເຂົ້າຂອງ​ຮ້ານ Ahlens ຢູ່ທີ່​ຄຸ້ມ Drottninggatan ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ຍ່າງ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່ສຸດໃນ

​ນະຄອນ Stockholm ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ໄປ​ຊື້​ເຄື່ອງ​ຊື້ຂອງ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ແລ່ນໜີ​ແລະ​

ຮ້ອງ​ຂຶ້ນຢ່າງ​ແຮງ. ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂ່າວ​ໂທລະພາບ ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີຄວັນ​ອອກ​

ມາ ​ຈາກ​ຮ້ານ​ສັບພະ​ສິນຄ້າ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຫຼັງຈາກ​ລົດ​ບັນທຸກ​ແລ່ນ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ຕຳ.

ລຸນ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ແລ້ວ ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ສະຖານີ​

ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຫຍ່​ ໃນ​ນະຄອນ Stockholm ​ແລະ​ຕຶກ​ອາຄານ​ ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ​ ກໍ​ໄດ້ຫ້າມ​ບໍ່

​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າອອກ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ. ຕຳຫຼວດກ່າວ​ວ່າຕົນ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມການ​ຮັກ

ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ກະສັດ Carl Gustaf ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ວີ​ເດັນ ​ໄດ້​ຊົງ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເສົ້າສະຫລົດ​ພະໄທຕໍ່

ພວກເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ແລະ​ຄອບຄົວ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ​ໃນ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງການສັ້ນໆ​ສະບັບ​ນຶ່ງ.

A truck plowed into pedestrians outside a busy department store in Stockholm, Sweden Friday, killing four people and injuring 15 others in what the prime minister described as a "terror attack."



Police said Saturday they have arrested a man they believe is very likely the driver of the truck.Some media reports say a bag of explosives was found in the truck.



Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said the incident was certainly a "terrorist attack." He later visited the site of the attack to place a bouquet of roses and light a candle. "The aim of terrorism is to undermine democracy," he said. "But such a goal will never be achieved in Sweden."



He said government offices will fly flags at half-staff Saturday.



The attack was the latest in a string of similar assaults involving vehicles in Europe, including in Nice in the south of France, London and Berlin. Supporters of Islamic State claimed responsibility for the previous attacks.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.



Photos taken at the scene show the vehicle was a truck belonging to beer maker Spendrups, which said its truck had been hijacked earlier in the day.



Witnesses say the truck drove straight into the entrance of the Ahlens Department Store on Drottninggatan, the city's biggest pedestrian street, sending shoppers screaming and running. Television footage showed smoke coming out of the store after the crash.



Following the attack, Stockholm's central train station was evacuated and nearby buildings were locked down for hours. Police say they have increased security at the country's borders.



Sweden's King Carl Gustaf expressed his condolences for the victims and their families in a brief statement.



"We follow developments but as of now our thoughts go to the victims and their families,'' he said. The king cut short a visit to Brazil on Friday to return home.



A number of European leaders, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel and London's mayor, Saddiq Khan, have released statements indicating their solidarity with Sweden.



"One of Europe's most vibrant and colorful cities appears to have been struck by those wishing it - and our very way of life - harm," said European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker.



"Attack on any of our (EU) member states is an attack on us all."



French President Francois Hollande voiced his "horror and indignation" over the assault. Paris' Eiffel Tower went dark for five minutes Friday to honor the victims of the attack.



In neighboring Finland, President Sauli Niinisto called the attack a "maniac act of terror," while Danish Prime Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said it was a cowardly attempt "to subdue us and the peaceful way we live in Scandinavia."



The U.S. State Department also condemned the attack, adding, "Attacks like this are intended to sow the seeds of fear, but in fact they only strengthen our shared resolve to combat terrorism around the world."