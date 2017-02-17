ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ອ້າງວ່າ ຕົນເປັນຜູ້ໂຈມຕີ ວັດຊີໄອ ໃນປາກິສຖານ

ຜູ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະຫຼະຊີບ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 75 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ​ປະມານ 250 ຄົນ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່​ວັດ​ອິສລາມ​ ນິກາຍ​ຊີ​ໄອ ​ທີ່ແອ​ອັດ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ໃນ​ພາກໃຕ້​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ. ລາຍງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ຂ່າວຣອຍ​ເຕີ້ ​ແຈ້ງວ່າ ​ຜູ້ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ 30 ຄົນ ​ແມ່ນພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ.

​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ຕາໜ່າງກະຈາຍ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ແລະ​ເດັກນ້ອຍ​ແມ່ນ​ຮວມຢູ່​ໃນ​ຈຳນວນ ຜູ້ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ ທີ່ເມືອງ Sehwan ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເມືອງ​ທີ່ສອກຫລີກ​ຫ່າງໄກ ​ໃນ​ແຂວງ Sindh ທາງ​ພາກໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງ​ກອງທັບ​ປາ​ກິ​ສຖານ ພົນ​ຕີ Asif Ghafoor ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ສົ່ງທະຫານ ​ເຮືອບິນ​ເຮຣີຄອບ​ເຕີ້​ ແລະ​ເຮືອ​ບິນຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຊີ 130 ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ອຍໃນການ​ກູ້​ໄພ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ​ແມ່ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີແລະ​ຫົວຂອງ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ໃນ​ບໍລິ​ເວນ​ເກີດ​ເຫດ.

ໃນ​ອີກ​ດ້ານ​ນຶ່ງ​ນັ້ນ ກອງທັບ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແຄມ​ທາງ ​ຕໍ່​ຂະ​ບວນລົດ​ທະຫານທີ່​ແຂວງ Baluchistan ​ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທະ ຫານ 3 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ.

ຄື້ນຟອງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສະຫຼະຊີບ​ແລະ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ຫົວຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບ​ຄົນຢູ່​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດໃນ​ອາທິດນີ້.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນແລ້ວ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ລາ​ຮໍ ທາງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນອອກ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 75 people and wounded about 250 others Thursday inside a crowded Shi'ite shrine in southern Pakistan.Reuters reports that 30 of those killed were children.



Through its media wing, IS claimed responsibility for the attack in which women and children were among the victims inSehwan, a remote townin Sindh province.



A military spokesman, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, said troops, helicopters and a C-130 aircraft were dispatched to assist in rescue efforts.



District administration officials say a woman carried out the attack and her head has been retrieved from the scene.



Separately the army said a roadside bomb struck a military convoy in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three soldiers.



A wave of suicide bombings and other militant attacks have killed and wounded dozens of people this week across Pakistan.



The deadliest attack occurred Monday, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 100 others in the eastern city of Lahore.



The anti-state Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the violence.



General Ghafoor said recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan "are being executed on directions from hostile powers and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan."



He did not elaborate, but Islamabad often alleges Indian intelligence agencies, together with Afghan counterparts, are helping and funding fugitive members of the Pakistani Taliban to plot violence against Pakistan. Kabul denies the charges and India has not commented.



As a result of the shrine attack, Pakistan sealed its border with Afghanistan "with immediate effect until further orders due to security reasons," said a late night military statement.



IS's local franchise in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Islamic StateKhorasan Province (ISKP), has lately stepped up its extremist activities in both countries.



The terrorist grouptook credit fora Monday bomb blast in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.That attack left three security personnel dead and wounded eight others.



The loyalists of the Middle East-based terrorist group bombeda Sufi shrine in Baluchistan last Novemberthat killed over 60 people and wounded scores of others.