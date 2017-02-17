ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ອ້າງວ່າ ຕົນເປັນຜູ້ໂຈມຕີ ວັດຊີໄອ ໃນປາກິສຖານ

ຜູ້ໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບຄົນນຶ່ງ ຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 75 ຄົນ ແລະບາດເຈັບອີກປະມານ 250 ຄົນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ຢູ່ທີ່ວັດອິສລາມ ນິກາຍຊີໄອ ທີ່ແອອັດໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ຄົນໃນພາກໃຕ້ປາກິສຖານ. ລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວຣອຍເຕີ້ ແຈ້ງວ່າ ຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ 30 ຄົນ ແມ່ນພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ.
ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງຕາໜ່າງກະຈາຍຂ່າວຂອງຕົນ ກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບໃນການໂຈມຕີທີ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍແມ່ນຮວມຢູ່ໃນຈຳນວນ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ ທີ່ເມືອງ Sehwan ຊຶ່ງເປັນເມືອງທີ່ສອກຫລີກຫ່າງໄກ ໃນແຂວງ Sindh ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ.
ໂຄສົກຂອງກອງທັບປາກິສຖານ ພົນຕີ Asif Ghafoor ກ່າວວ່າ ໄດ້ມີການສົ່ງທະຫານ ເຮືອບິນເຮຣີຄອບເຕີ້ ແລະເຮືອບິນຂົນສົ່ງຊີ 130 ໄປໃຫ້ການຊ່ອຍໃນການກູ້ໄພ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວເວົ້າວ່າ ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີແລະຫົວຂອງນາງໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນໃນບໍລິເວນເກີດເຫດ.
ໃນອີກດ້ານນຶ່ງນັ້ນ ກອງທັບກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດແຄມທາງ ຕໍ່ຂະບວນລົດທະຫານທີ່ແຂວງ Baluchistan ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທະ ຫານ 3 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.
ຄື້ນຟອງຂອງການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍລະເບີດສະຫຼະຊີບແລະການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍສິບຄົນຢູ່ທົ່ວປະເທດໃນອາທິດນີ້.
ການໂຈມຕີທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 14 ຄົນ ແລະບາດເຈັບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ຄົນ ທີ່ນະຄອນລາຮໍ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງປະເທດ.
An Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 75 people and wounded about 250 others Thursday inside a crowded Shi'ite shrine in southern Pakistan.Reuters reports that 30 of those killed were children.
Through its media wing, IS claimed responsibility for the attack in which women and children were among the victims inSehwan, a remote townin Sindh province.
A military spokesman, Major-General Asif Ghafoor, said troops, helicopters and a C-130 aircraft were dispatched to assist in rescue efforts.
District administration officials say a woman carried out the attack and her head has been retrieved from the scene.
Separately the army said a roadside bomb struck a military convoy in southwestern Baluchistan province, killing three soldiers.
A wave of suicide bombings and other militant attacks have killed and wounded dozens of people this week across Pakistan.
The deadliest attack occurred Monday, killing at least 14 people and wounding more than 100 others in the eastern city of Lahore.
The anti-state Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the violence.
General Ghafoor said recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan "are being executed on directions from hostile powers and from sanctuaries in Afghanistan."
He did not elaborate, but Islamabad often alleges Indian intelligence agencies, together with Afghan counterparts, are helping and funding fugitive members of the Pakistani Taliban to plot violence against Pakistan. Kabul denies the charges and India has not commented.
As a result of the shrine attack, Pakistan sealed its border with Afghanistan "with immediate effect until further orders due to security reasons," said a late night military statement.
IS's local franchise in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the Islamic StateKhorasan Province (ISKP), has lately stepped up its extremist activities in both countries.
The terrorist grouptook credit fora Monday bomb blast in Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan.That attack left three security personnel dead and wounded eight others.
The loyalists of the Middle East-based terrorist group bombeda Sufi shrine in Baluchistan last Novemberthat killed over 60 people and wounded scores of others.
