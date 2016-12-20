ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດ ຈະເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນຫຍັງ ໃນສະຫະລັດ

ລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ພວມກະກຽມທີ່ຈະດຳເນີນ ການອະພິປາຍ ອີກຄັ້ງໜຶ່ງ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ວິທີຮັບມື ກັບການທີ່ຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ

ແລະ ເບິ່ງວ່າ ຄວນຈະລົບລ້າງ ກົດໝາຍວ່າດ້ວຍ ການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ອັນເປັນ ຂີດໝາຍ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂອບາມາ ຫຼືບໍ່. ຜູ້ສື່ຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Carol Pearson ມີລາຍງານ ວ່າ ບັດນີ້ ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ມີຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ເຈາະຈົງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຕື່ມ

ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການດ້ານການຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ໄດ້ຮູ້ຈັກ ມາດົນນານແລ້ວ ວ່າ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ສາມາດ ຊື້ປະກັນສຸຂະພາບ ທີ່ດີກວ່າໄດ້ ແມ່ນພວກທີ່ມີສຸຂະພາບແຂງແຮງກວ່າ ພວກຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດຊື້ໄດ້. ແຕ່ມາດຽວນີ້ ພວກເພິ່ນ ຮູ້ວ່າ ຜູ້ໃດ ທີ່ມີທ່າທາງສູງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນກິນຢາເກີນກຳນົດ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີທ່າທາງສູງທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນໂຣກ ເບົາຫວານ ຫຼື ພະຍາດຊ້ຳເຮື້ອອື່ນໆ ແລະ ບ່ອນໃດ ເປັນທີ່ຢູ່ອາໃສຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານໝໍ Christopher Murray ແລະທ່ານໝໍອື່ນໆ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ຂອງລັດ Washington ໄດ້ທົບທວນຄືນ ໃບແຈ້ງການຕາຍ ຈາກຫຼາຍກວ່າ 3,000 ແຂວງ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຕະຫຼອດ ລະຍະ 34 ປີ ຈາກ ປີ 1980 ຫາ 2014.

ທ່ານໝໍ Murray ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ພົບເຫັນວ່າ ສາເຫດຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ສຳຄັນຫຼາຍ ຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະເຂດແຂວງ ຂອງ ປະເທດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ ຢູ່ເຂດທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ການເສຍ

ຊີວິດຍ້ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ ແຕ່ສຳລັບການເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນພະຍາດຫົວໃຈ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປຫຼາຍ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້. ແລະ ການເສຍຊີວິດ ຍ້ອນຢາ ແມ່ນມີທົ່ວໄປຫຼາຍ ໃນລັດ ເວີຈີເນຍ ຕາເວັນຕົກ

ຫຼື ລັດ ເຄນທັກກີ.”

ໂຣກຫົວໃຈ ແມ່ນສາເຫດ ອັນດັບໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ໂດຍລວມ ຢູ່ໃນ

ສະຫະລັດ ແຕ່ທ່ານ Murray ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງໂຣກຫົວໃຈ ແລະ ພະຍາດ

ອື່ນໆ ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ ພາຍໃນປະຊາຄົມຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍຈະເນັ້ນໃຫ້ເຫັນ ເຖິງຄວາມບໍ່ສະເໝີພາບ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ ທົ່ວປະເທດ.

ທ່ານໝໍ Murray ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງທຳຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ຢ່າງຄັກແນ່ວ່າ ເປັນ

ຫຍັງ ຈຶ່ງມີຄວາມແຕ່ກຕ່າງ ໃນລະຍະການດຳລົງຊີວິດທີ່ຍືນຍາວ ຂອງແຕ່ລະຄົນ ແລະສາເຫດອັນໃດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ພວກຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ພວກຜູ້ເຖົ້າ ຕາຍໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະປະຊາຄົມ ທີ່ບໍ່ເໝືອນກັນ

ເຊັ່ນນັ້ນ.”

ແຕ່ລະລັດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນແບ່ງອອກເປັນເຂດແຂວງຕ່າງໆ ໂດຍມີລັດຖະບານ ທ້ອງຖິ່ນຂອງຕົນ. ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຍັງໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງ ໃນດ້ານ

ສຸຂະພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ ແຕ່ລະແຂວງ ໃນລັດດຽວກັນ. ທ່ານໝໍ Murray ກ່າວວ່າ ຍິ່ງໄປກວ່ານັ້ນ ຊ່ອງຫວ່າງ ໃນການມີອາຍຸຍືນ ຈາກແຂວງໜຶ່ງ ກັບອີກແຂວງໜຶ່ງ ກໍແມ່ນມີເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.

ທ່ານໝໍ Murray ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມັນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ສຳລັບພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງທຳ ຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ວ່າ ເປັນຫຍັງ ພວກຄົນຢູ່ແຕ່ລະປະຊາຄົມ ຈຶ່ງມີຊີວິດຍືນຍາວ ຕ່າງກັນຫຼາຍ. ແລະຄວາມແຕກໂຕນກັນນັ້ນ ໃນທົ່ວສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນມີຢ່າງ ມະຫາສານ. ມັນມີຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ປີ ໃນທົ່ວປະຊາຄົມຕ່າງໆ

ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງທຳຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈກັບອັນນັ້ນແທ້ໆ.”

ທ່ານໝໍ Murray ກັບບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ຄົນອື່ນໆ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນງານຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ ອາດນຳມາໃຊ້ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບ ບັນຫາທັງຫຼາຍ ຂອງການເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນສະເພາະບາງ

ເລື້ອງ ແລະ ຊ່ອຍປັບປຸງສຸຂະພາບ ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໂດຍລວມ.



ການສຶກສາຄົ້ນຄວ້ານີ້ ໄດ້ຖືກພິມລົງເຜີຍແຜ່ ໃນວາລະສານ ສະມາຄົມການແພດ ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ຫຼື Journal of the American Medical Association.

The U.S. Congress is preparing to take up another debate on how to handle Americans' access to health care, and whether or not to repeal President Obama's landmark health care legislation. VOA's Carol Pearson reports that lawmakers now have more specific information about Americans' health care needs.



Researchers have known for some time that those who can afford better health care are generally healthier than people who can't afford it. But now, they know who is most likely to die from drug overdoses, who is most likely to die from diabetes or other chronic diseases, and where they live. Dr. Christopher Murray and others at the University of Washington reviewed the death certificates from more than 3,000 U.S. counties over 34 years, from 1980 to 2014.



((DR. MURRAY))

"We found that different causes matter more in different parts of the country. So out West, for example, in the U.S., violent death is more common, whereas heart disease is more common in the Southeast. And deaths from drugs are much more common in West Virginia or Kentucky."



Heart disease is the leading cause of death overall in the U.S., but Murray says the risk of heart disease and other diseases differ significantly among communities, highlighting stark health disparities across the nation.



((DR. MURRAY))

"We really need to understand why there's such variation in how long people live, and what causes children, adults, and older people to die at such different levels in different communities."



Each of the U.S. states is divided into counties with their own local governments. The researchers also found health differences between counties in the same state. What's more, Murray says the gaps in life expectancy from one county to another are increasing.



((DR. MURRAY))

"It's incredibly important for us to understand why different communities live very different life spans. And the variation across the U.S. is enormous. There's more than 20 years' difference across communities, and we really need to understand that."





Murray and other researchers say their work could be used to address causes of death in particular areas and improve Americans' overall health.



The studies were published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.