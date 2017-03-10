ບົດບາດ ຂອງກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ ບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫຼຸດນ້ອຍລົງ ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານ ປ. ທຣຳ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດກອງປະຊຸມລາຍງານຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນວັນອັງ

ຄານ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາເຊິ່ງເປັນທີ່ຄາດກັນ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ພິທີສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າ ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນແລ້ວນີ້. ຮັກສາ​ການ ໂຄສົກຂອງ​ກະຊວງ ທ່ານ Mark Toner ໄດ້ຕອບຫຼາຍຄຳຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລາຍງານທີ່

ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະຕັດງົບປະມານຂອງກະ ຊວງ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ລົງປະມານ 37 ເປີເຊັນ. Cindy Saine ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ປະຈຳກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື່ອງ​ນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳ ລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ແລະຜູ້ສັງເກດການຄົນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ຖາມວ່າຍາມໃດກອງປະຊຸມຖະ​ແຫຼງ

ຂ່າວ​ປະຈຳ​ວັນ ຈະເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ເປັນຫຍັງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງບໍ່ຄ່ອຍໄດ້ຍິນຫຍັງຫຼາຍຈາກ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຄົນໃໝ່ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson, ແລະ ເປັນຫຍັງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອາວຸໂສຫຼາຍຕຳແໜ່ງ ຈຶ່ງຍັງຫວ່າງຢູ່. ໂຄສົກຮັກສາການ ທ່ານ Mark

Toner ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ວ່າ ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຖືກຫຼຸດຄວາມສຳ ຄັນລົງໃນລັດຖະບານໃໝ່.

ທ່ານ Mark Toner ກ່າວວ່າ “ລັດຖະມົນຕີ Tillerson ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມກັບທຳນຽບຂາວ

ຫຼາຍ, ມີການພົວພັນໂອ້ລົມກັບທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເປັນປະຈຳ, ທ່ານຫາກໍໄປຫັ້ນ

ມາ​ໃນ​ມື້ວານ​ນີ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າເພື່ອ​ເຂົ້າປະຊຸມ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າສາມາດຮັບ ປະກັນໄດ້ວ່າ ສຽງຂອງທ່ານລັດຖະມົນຕີ, ສຽງຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດແມ່ນ

ໄດ້ຍິນ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງດີ ແລະ ກະຈ່າງແຈ້ງໃນການປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບນະໂຍບາຍ​ ໃນ

ລະດັບສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ.”

ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຕັດງົບປະມານນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ Toner ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ມີ ຫຍັງຖືກສະຫຼຸບເທື່ອ.

ທ່ານ Mark Toner ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຍັງ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນໄລຍະເວລາຂອງ ການປ່ຽນລັດຖະບານໃໝ່​ໃດໆ​ແລະ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນຄືນ. ມັນແມ່ນໜຶ່ງໃນຫຼາຍເຫດ ຜົນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະ ແລະ ຫາລືກັບພະນັກງານອາວຸໂສ, ທ່ານໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມກັບພວກ​ຜູ້ນຳຫຼາຍຄົນໃນລະດັບແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຂໍຄຳເຫັນຂອງພວກເຂົາ

ເຈົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ​ເປັນບູລິມະສິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ພວກເຮົາຈະ

ສາມາດຈັດແຈງຄືນ ແລະ ເບິ່ງແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຂອງພວກເຮົາແນວໃດ.”

ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດບາງຄົນ ແລະ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະໄດ້ສະ

ແດງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜົນກະທົບຂອງການຕັດງົບປະມານນັ້ນ. ທ່ານ Tom Malinowski ຜູ້ຊ່ວຍລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານປະຊາທິປະໄຕ, ສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະ ແຮງງານໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໂອບາ

ມາ, ໄດ້ລົມນຳວີໂອເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype.

ທ່ານ Tom Malinowski ກ່າວວ່າ “ງົບປະມານດັ່ງກ່າວ, ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຢູ່ໜ້າເຈ້ຍ, ຈະ ຕັດຫຼາຍໂຄງການຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດລົງ ທີ່ຫຼາຍເປັນປະຫວັດສາດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະເມື່ອທ່ານພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ມັນມີບາງໂຄງການທີ່ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ຈະເຫັນວ່າ ແຕະຕ້ອງບໍ່ໄດ້, ເຊັ່ນການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ອີຈິບ. ເຊິ່ງນັ້ນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ ມີການຕັດເກືອບໝົດທຸກຢ່າງ ດ້ວຍຈຳນວນທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ຍິນມາກ່ອນ.”

ທ່ານ Malinowski ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການຕັດງົບປະມານຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ ຮັບການອະນຸມັດຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ. ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານ Ben

Cardins ກໍໄດ້ເຫັນດີນຳ.

ທ່ານ Ben Cardin ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກໃນ ອາຟຣິກາ ເພີ່ມເຕີມເພື່ອ

ສົ່ງເສີມປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເຮັດວຽກເພີ່ມເຕີມໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ກາງເພື່ອສົ່ງເສີມການປົກຄອງທີ່ດີ ແລະ ລັດຖະ ບານທີ່ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍ​ທຸກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ

ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງຈະບໍ່ມີສົງຄາມຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາມີຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້ເຮັດໃນ ຊີກໂລກຂອງພວກເຮົາ.. ມັນມີວຽກງານຫຼາຍຢ່າງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ ອາເມຣິກາ ເຮັດ.”

ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ Rex Tillerson ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຢ່າງອື່ນທີ່ມີຄວາມ

ຮີບ​ດ່ວນຫຼາຍກວ່າບັນຫາການຕັດງົບປະມານ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານຈະເດີນທາງໄປ ຈີນ,

ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນສັບປະດາໜ້າ, ໃນຂະນະ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ເພີ້ມ

ຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຍ້ອນໂຄງການລູກສອນໄຟຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.



The U.S. State Department held its first, much-anticipated briefing Tuesday since President Donald Trump's inauguration in January. Acting spokesman Mark Toner, a career officer, fielded questions about reports the president plans to slash the department's budget and U.S. foreign aid by about 37 percent. VOA State Department Correspondent Cindy Saine has the story.





Reporters and other observers had been asking when daily briefings would resume, why they have heard so little from new Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, and why so many senior positions have still not been filled. Acting Spokesman Mark Toner rejected suggestions that the State Department has been marginalized in the new administration.



((MARK TONER, ACTING SPOKESMAN, STATE DEPT))

"Secretary Tillerson is very engaged with the White House, very engaged with the presidentspeaks to him frequently, was over there just yesterday, I believe, for a meeting. And I can assure everyone that the secretary's voice, the State Department's voice, is heard loud and clear in policy discussions at the National Security Council level."



Asked about budget cuts, Toner said nothing is final yet.



((MARK TONER, ACTING SPOKESMAN, STATE DEPT))

"I think there is also a period, within any transition, of reassessment.It's one of the reasons he's meeting with and talking to senior staff, he's talking to various leadership at different levels to try to get their feedback on what their priorities (are), and how we can reconfigure and look at resources."



Some former State Department officials and analysts have expressed concern about the impact such cuts would have. Tom Malinowski, assistant secretary of state for democracy, human rights and labor during the Obama administration, spoke to VOA via Skype.



((TOM MALINOWSKI, FORMER STATE DEPT. ASSISTANT SECRETARY))

((Mandatory cg: Skype))

"The budget, at least on paper, would slash State Department programs by historic amounts, especially when you consider that there are certain programs that Trump would see as untouchable, such as aid to Israel and Egypt. That would require (cuts in) virtually everything else by unheard of amounts."



Malinowski said such drastic cuts would not pass in Congress. Democratic Senator Ben Cardin agrees.



((SENATOR BEN CARDIN, DEMOCRAT))

"We need to do more in Africa in promoting democracy. We need to do more in the Middle East in promoting good governance and inclusive government so we don't have to have as many wars. We need to do things in our own hemisphere. ... There's a lot of work for America to do."



Secretary of State Tillerson has more immediate concerns than budget cuts, as he heads to China, South Korea and Japan next week, at a time of heightened concerns about North Korea's missile program.