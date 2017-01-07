ສຽງປືນດັງຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກທະຫານ ປະທ້ວງ ເລື່ອງເງິນເດືອນ ຢູ່ Ivory Coast

ພວກ​ທະຫານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ພໍ​ໃຈ ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ Ivory Coast ​ໄດ້​ພາກັນ​ກໍ່​ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ເລື່ອງ​ເງິນ​ເດືອນ ​ແລະ​ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງສ່ວນ​ຕົວ​ອື່ນໆ​ອີກ.

ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນວາຍ​ແລະ​ສຽງ​ປືນ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ດັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ທີ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະຫານ​ຫຼາຍ​ແຫ່ງໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ ເທດ​ລະຫວ່າງ​ຕອນ​ກາງຄືນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ຕໍ່​ໃສ່​ວັນ​ເສົາຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍມື້ທີ​ສອງ​ລຽນຕິດ.

ບໍ່​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ສາຫັດ​ໃດໆ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທ່ານ Alain-Richard Donwahi ກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ​ໂທລະພາບ ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະຫງົບ ຈະພົບ​ພໍ້​ກັບ​ພວກ​ທະ ຫານ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ແລະ​ຍຸຕິ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເອີ້ນວ່າ ສະຖານະການ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ສົມຄວນ​ຈະ​ໄດ້ ​ຮັບການ​ປະນາມ​ນັ້ນ.

Disgruntled soldiers in several Ivory Coast cities have staged a revolt over their salaries and other personnel concerns.



Unrest and gunfire have been reported at several military camps around the country overnight, from Friday into Saturday; the second straight day of unrest.



There are no reports that anyone has been seriously hurt in the clashes.



Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said Friday on state television that security officials will meet with soldiers Saturday to end what he called a "deplorable" situation.