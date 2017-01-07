ສຽງປືນດັງຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ພວກທະຫານ ປະທ້ວງ ເລື່ອງເງິນເດືອນ ຢູ່ Ivory Coast

ພວກທະຫານທີ່ບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ໃນປະເທດ Ivory Coast ໄດ້ພາກັນກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນເລື່ອງເງິນເດືອນ ແລະຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງສ່ວນຕົວອື່ນໆອີກ.
ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍແລະສຽງປືນມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ດັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ທີ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນທົ່ວປະ ເທດລະຫວ່າງຕອນກາງຄືນວັນສຸກຕໍ່ໃສ່ວັນເສົາຊຶ່ງເປັນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍມື້ທີສອງລຽນຕິດ.
ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການບາດເຈັບສາຫັດໃດໆເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນການປະທະກັນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ທ່ານ Alain-Richard Donwahi ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບ ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ຈະພົບພໍ້ກັບພວກທະ ຫານໃນວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ແລະຍຸຕິໃນອັນທີ່ທ່ານເອີ້ນວ່າ ສະຖານະການທີ່ໜ້າສົມຄວນຈະໄດ້ ຮັບການປະນາມນັ້ນ.
Disgruntled soldiers in several Ivory Coast cities have staged a revolt over their salaries and other personnel concerns.
Unrest and gunfire have been reported at several military camps around the country overnight, from Friday into Saturday; the second straight day of unrest.
There are no reports that anyone has been seriously hurt in the clashes.
Defense Minister Alain-Richard Donwahi said Friday on state television that security officials will meet with soldiers Saturday to end what he called a "deplorable" situation.
