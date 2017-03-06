ການຍິງທົດລອງ ລູກສອນໄຟ ຂີປະນາວຸດ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຕົກລົງສູ່ທະເລ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ 4 ລູກ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ 3 ລູກ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງ

ໃນທະເລຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ດັ່ງທີ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນທ່ານ Shinzo Abe ໄດ້ກ່າວ

ໄປນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Abe ເວົ້າວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ 4 ລູກ ເກືອບວ່າ

ພ້ອມໆກັນ ແລະພວກລູກສອນໄຟນັ້ນ ໄດ້ບິນໄປປະມານ 1,000 ກິໂລແມັດ ຊຶ່ງ 3

ໃນ 4 ລູກ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃນເຂດເສດຖະກິດສະເພາະ ຫຼື EEZຂອງປະເທດພວກເຮົາ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນັ້ນ ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່

ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເພິ່ນ ໄດ້ຍື່ນຄຳຮ້ອງ “ປະທ້ວງຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນ” ຕໍ່

ການມີອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.

ທ່ານອາເບະ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕອບຄຳຖາມຂອງສະມາຊິກສະພາ ວ່າ “ການ

ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ເປັນການລະເມີດ ຕໍ່ມະຕິສະພາຄວາມ

ໝັ້ນຄົງ. ມັນເປັນການກະທຳທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຢ່າງຍິ່ງ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານຂອງເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດຫຼາຍລູກ”

ໄດ້ຖືກຍິງຂຶ້ນ ຈາກຂົງເຂດ Tongchang-ri ຢູ່ ຊາຍແດນຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃກ້ໆກັບຈີນ.

ພວກເພິ່ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ລະບຸວ່າ ມີລູກສອນໄຟ ຈຳນວນຈັກລູກ.

ສ່ວນ ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Mark Toner ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ

ການເກາະຜິດຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ “ພຽງແຕ່ເປັນການເພີ່ມທະວີ ຄວາມເດັດດ່ຽວ ຂອງ

ປະຊາຄົມ ນາໆຊາດ” ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ ດ້ວຍການຫ້າມ ໂຄງການອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ມີອານຸພາບຮ້າຍແຮງ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ.” ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ອີກວ່າ “ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍ

ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກໍແມ່ນ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນພັນທະມິດທັງຫຼາຍ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໂດຍປະກອບ

ມີ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ີປຸ່ນ ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າ ຂອງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ທີ່ຍັງຄົງ

ຢູ່ໃນກຳມືເຫຼັກຢູ່” ແລະ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນ “ພ້ອມທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ຄວາມອາດສາມາດອັນຄົບ

ຖ້ວນ ຫຼາຍປະເພດ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ ຕໍ່ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທີ່ມີເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນນີ້.”

North Korea fired four ballistic missiles Monday, three of which landed in Japanese waters, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said.



"North Korea today fired four ballistic missiles almost simultaneously and they flew some 1,000 kilometers," Abe said in parliament. "Three of them landed in our country's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ)."



Japanese officials described the launches as a grave threat and said they lodged "strong protests" with nuclear-armed North Korea.



"The launches are clearly in violation of Security Council resolutions. It is an extremely dangerous action," Abe said during lawmaker questions in parliament.



South Korean military officials said "multiple ballistic missiles" were launched from the Tongchang-ri region near the North's border with China. They did not specify the number of missiles.



U.S. State Department acting spokesman Mark Toner said North Korea's provocations "only serve to increase the international community's resolve" to counter North Korea's prohibited weapons of mass destruction program."He said "Our commitment to the defense of our allies, including the Republic of Korea and Japan, in the face of these threats, remains ironclad" and the US. is "prepared to use the full range of capabilities to our disposal against this growing threat."