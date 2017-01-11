ທ່ານທຣຳ ເລືອກເອົາ ລມຕ ຍຸຕິທຳ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງ ປົກປ້ອງປະຫວັດ ກ່ຽວກັບສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງ

ສະມາຊິສະພາສູງ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Jeff Sessions ຈະ​ໄປ​ໃຫ້ການ​ເປັນ​ມື້ທີ​ສອງ​

ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ຖານະ ​ຜູ້ທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກໃໝ່ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ

ສະເໜີ​ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ຮວມທັງຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ຮັບ ຟັງການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳຕໍ່ຕ້ານທ່ານ ໂດຍເພື່ອນຮ່ວມງານ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ

ນຳກັນ.



ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໃຫ້ການເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່າ 8 ຊົ່ວໂມງໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່ານ Sessions ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ຖະແຫລງ ແບບຈຳແນກ ເຊື້ອຊາດ ໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນນັ້ນ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານເອີ້ນພວກມັນວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນຄວາມຈິງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສຍ ຫາຍທີ່ສຸດ.” ເມື່ອ 30 ປີກ່ອນ ສະພາສູງໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ ການສະເໜີ ​ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງທ່ານ Sessions ໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ລັດຖະບານກາງ ຍ້ອນຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາ ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ຂໍ້ຫາຂອງການເອີ້ນ ທະນາຍຄວາມຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ ວ່າ “ເດັກນ້ອຍ” ແລະ ອ້າງເຖິງ ສະມາຄົມເພື່ອຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າ ຂອງຄົນຜິວດຳແຫ່ງຊາດ ຫຼື NAACP ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງ ວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນອາເມຣິກັນເລີຍ.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ Corey Booker ມີກຳນົດຈະໄປປະກົດຕົວຢູ່ຕໍ່ໜ້າຄະນະ ກຳມະການຕຸລາການສະພາສູງ ອັນເປັນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ທີ່ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເກີດຂຶ້ນຍ້ອນ “ອຳນາດທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງ

ຍຸຕິທຳ ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ທັດສະນະທີ່ໜ້າໜັກໃຈທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ການສະເໜີຊື່ນີ້.”

ສະມາຊິກສະພາຕ່ຳ ທ່ານ John Lewis ແລະ ທ່ານ Cedric Richmond ແມ່ນ

ລວມຢູ່ໃນຈຳພວກ ທີ່ມີກຳນົດຈະ​ໄປໃຫ້ການ ​ໃນ​ມື້ນີ້.



“ມັນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ມັນບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງໃນເວລານີ້” ທ່ານ Sessions ໄດ້ບອກຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ “ເຂົ້າໃຈປະຫວັດສາດ ຂອງສິດທິພົນລະເມືອງ ແລະ ການຈຳແນກ ທີ່ເປັນລະບົບ ແລະ ການປະຕິເສດ

ສິດທິໃນການອອກສຽງ ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບອັນຮ້າຍແຮງ ຢ່າງບໍ່ລົດຫລະ ແກ່ພວກອ້າຍເອື້ອຍນ້ອງ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເຊື້ອສາຍອາຟຣິກາ.”

ທ່ານ Sessions ທີ່ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ຫົວອະນຸລັກນິຍົມ 4 ສະໄໝ ໄດ້ປະຕິ

ຍານວ່າ ຈະພິທັກກົດໝາຍ ປົກປ້ອງພວກຊົນກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ແລະ ພວກແມ່ຍິງມັກແມ່ຍິງ ກະເທີຍ ແລະພວກຄົນທີ່ປ່ຽນເພດ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທ່ານໄດ້ລົງຄະແນນ ສຽງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຫຼາຍໆຄັ້ງ ໃນໄລຍະ 20 ປີ ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທີ່ທ່ານເປັນສະມາຊິສະພານັ້ນ.

ເຊີນຊົມວີດີໂອ ຂະບວນການຮັບຮອງເອົາ ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີແຕ່ງຕັ້ງ ໂດຍສະພາສູງ

U.S. Senator Jeff Sessions faces a second day of confirmation hearings Wednesday as President-elect Donald Trump's nominee for attorney general, including expected testimony against him by a fellow sitting senator.



Senator Cory Booker is due to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee in an unprecedented move that he said was prompted by "the immense powers of the attorney general combined with the deeply troubling views of this nominee."



House members John Lewis and Cedric Richmond are among those also scheduled to testify.



During more than eight hours of testimony Tuesday, Sessions rejected allegations that he made racist statements in the past, calling them "damnably false."Thirty years ago the Senate rejected his nomination to be a federal judge because of those allegations.



They include charges of calling an African-American lawyer "boy," and referring to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) -- the country's foremost civil rights group -- as "un-American."



"It wasn't accurate then, it isn't accurate now," Sessions told the lawmakers. He sad he "understands the history of civil rights and the horrendous impact that relentless and systematic discrimination and the denial of voting rights has had on our African-American brothers and sisters."



Sessions, a conservative, four-term senator, vowed to uphold laws protecting minorities and lesbians, gays and transgender people, even if he had at various times during 20 years as a lawmaker voted against legislation they supported.