ບົດຮຽນ English in a minute: see eye to eye

We have already learned a few idioms relating to eyes. Here is another one for you:

See eye to eye

Do you use this phrase when you look deep into someone’s eyes?

Person 1: Is the yoga class over already?

Person 2: I left a little early.

Person 1: Why?

Person 2: The instructor and I didn’t see eye to eye.

Person 1: You had a fight with your yoga teacher?

Person 2: I just have my own way of practicing.

Person 1: The instructor asked you to leave, didn’t she?

Person 2: (sheepish look)

People who have similar opinions or ways of thinking “see eye to eye.” If you say you “see eye to eye” with someone, you agree with them. This expression has been used since ancient times. It is even found in the Bible.

ທ່ານນັກສຶກສາທັງຫຼາຍ ໃນການຮຽນສຳນວນພາສາອັງກິດຊຸດໃໝ່ຂອງເຮົາມື້ນີ້ ເຮົາຈະເລີ່ມຕົ້ນດ້ວຍສຳນວນ eye to eye. ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ທ່ານກໍເຄີຍໄດ້ຮຽນສຳນວນຕ່າງໆທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳວ່າ ຕາ ມາແດ່ແລ້ວ.

Do you use this phrase when you look deep into someone’s eyes? ເຮົາໃຊ້ຄຳເວົ້າແນວນີ້ບໍ ເວລາເຮົາຈ້ອງມອງເບິ່ງຕາຂອງຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ? ລອງຟັງບົດສົນທະນາຂອງສອງຄົນນີ້ຈັກບາດກ່ອນ

ເໜາະ. ບາງທີ ທ່ານຈະເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມໝາຍຂອງມັນກໍເປັນໄດ້.

Person 1: Is the yoga class over already? ຫ້ອງຮຽນໂຍຄາຂອງເຈົ້າເລີແລ້ວຫວະ?

Person 2: I left a little early. ບໍ່ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍໜີອອກມາກ່ອນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງ.

Person 1: Why? ເປັນຫຽັງ?

Person 2: The instructor and I didn’t see eye to eye. ເພາະວ່າຄູຝຶກກັບຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈກັນ.

Person 1: You had a fight with your yoga teacher? ເຈົ້າຖົກຖຽງກັບນາຍຄູເຈົ້າບໍ?

Person 2: I just have my own way of practicing. ບໍ່ ຂ້ອຍພຽງແຕ່ໃຊ້ວິທີຫັດແອບແບບຂ້ອຍເອງ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

Person 1: The instructor asked you to leave, didn’t she? ບໍ່ແມ່ນນາຍຄູ ບອກໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜີອອກມາບໍ້?

Person 2: (sheepish look)

People who have similar opinions or ways of thinking “see eye to eye.” ພວກຜູ້ຄົນທີ່ມີແນວຄິດຄ້າຍຄືກັນ ຫຼືວິທີຄິດແບບດຽວກັນ ຈະເຫັນເປັນໄປແບບດຽວກັນ ຫຼືເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນ.

If you say you “see eye to eye” with someone, you agree with them. ຖ້າທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ “see eye to eye” ກັບຜູ້ໃດຜູ້ນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ທ່ານ “ເຫັນດີເຫັນພ້ອມ” ກັບຜູ້ນັ້ນ.

This expression has been used since ancient times. It is even found in the Bible.

ສຳນວນນີ້ມີມາຕັ້ງແຕ່ສະໄໝໂບຮານະການ.

ຢ່າລືມ ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽນແລະເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວ ຈົ່ງພະຍາຍາມລອງນຳເອົາມັນໄປໃຊ້ເບິ່ງ.

And that’s English in a Minute!