ເຮືອບິນຣັດເຊຍຕົກ ອາດເປັນຍ້ອນ ເຄື່ອງຈັກຕິດຄັດ

ທີ​ມຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ໃນເຣ່ືອງ​ເຮືອບິນຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕົກ Tu-154 ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຫີບ​ບັນ ທຶກສຽງການບິນຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ​ສອງ​ໜ່ວຍ ຈາກ​ຊາກ​ເຮືອບິນ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຄຣິສມັສ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ 92 ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຮືອບິນ ທີ່​ຕົກລົງ​ສູ່ທະ​ເລ​ດຳ​ນັ້ນ.

ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນນີ້​ວ່າ “​ຫີບ​ດຳ”​ບັນທຶກ​ການ ບິນໄດ້ຖືກ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ ​ແລະ​ການ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ຫາ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມແລ້ວ. ນອກນີ້ ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຍັງ​ກ່າວ​ອີກ​ວ່າ ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ 15 ຊາ​ກສົບ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ສິ້ນ​ສ່ວນຂອງ​ຮ່າງ​ເຮືອບິນ ຈາກ​ບ່ອນ​ເຮືອບິນ​ຕົກ.

​ເຮືອບິນ​ໂດຍສານ​ທະຫານຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສອງ​ນາທີ​ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ເດີ່ນ ທີ່​ມີ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ​ດີ​ຈາກ​ເມືອງ Sochi. ​ເຮືອບິນ​ໄດ້​ນຳພາ​ສະມາຊິກ​ຄະນະ​ດົນ​ຕີ Alexandov 68 ຄົນ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທະຫານ ປະກອບດ້ວຍ​ພວກ​ຮ້ອງ​ເພງ ນັກ​ດົນ​ຕີ ​ແລະ​ກຸ່ມ​ນັກ​ຟ້ອນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ພາກັນໄປສະ​ແດງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ປີ​ໃໝ່​ໃຫ້ແກ່ທະ ຫານ​ອາກາດຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ຖານ​ທັບໃກ້​ໆກັບ​ເມືອງ Latakia.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ທີ່ກະຊວງ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບໍ່ຢືນຢັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເຮືອບິນ​ຕົກ​ອາດ​ເນື່ອງ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ບັນຫາຂອງ​ປີກ​ທີ່​ນຳພາ​ເຮືອບິນ​ຂື້ນ​ລົງ. The Life.ru ​ແມ່ນໜ້າ​ເວ​ບ​ໄຊ​ຕ໌ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລ​ງການອັນ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ຫີບດຳ ​ບັນທຶກ​ສຽງ ​ບໍ່​ບອກແຫ​ລ່ງທີ່​ມາ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມ​ການ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ.

ລາຍ​ລະອຽດ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນ​ໄດ້​ຢືນຢັນ​ໂດຍ​ລັດຖະບານຣັດ​ເຊຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ນັກ​ບິນ​ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ອອກ​ມາກ່ຽວກັບ ສິ່ງໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງປີກເຮືອບິນ ​ແລະໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ​ເຮືອບິນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ ​ກ່ອນທີ່​ຫີບ​ບັນທຶກ​ສຽງ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ລົງ​ຢ່າງ​ກະທັນຫັນ.

ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຖືວ່າຈະບໍ່ມີສ່ວນເລີຍ ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ ເຮືອບິນ​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແຕ່​ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ແທ້ໆ.



Search teams in the crash of a Russian Tu-154 aircraft say they have found at least two flight recorders from the wreckage of the Christmas Day crash, which killed all 92 people aboard when the plane plunged into the Black Sea.



The Russian Defense Ministry announced Wednesday that the second "black box" had been found and analysis of its data has begun. The Defense Ministry also said 15 bodies have been found so far, as well as hundreds of body fragments, from the crash site.



The military passenger plane crashed early Sunday, two minutes after takeoff in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying 68 members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, a famous military choir, orchestra and dance group that was to give a New Year's performance for Russian airmen at the military base near Latakia.



Russian reports, unconfirmed by the Defense Ministry, say the crash may be due to a malfunction in a set of flaps that guide the plane through takeoff and landing. The Life.ru website has issued what it says is a transcript of the black box recording, citing an unnamed source among the officials in charge of the search.



The transcript, which has not been verified by the Russian government, says the pilots shouted something about the flaps and warned the plane was falling just before the recording ended abruptly.



Officials say terrorism has not been ruled out in Sunday's crash, but that it is extremely unlikely.



Also Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry condemned the French satirical publication Charlie Hebdo for publishing cartoons making fun of the crash. Charlie Hebdo has been targeted by at least two terrorist attacks, in 2011 and 2015, presumably in connection with material it published.



Search



On Monday, the Emergency Situations Ministry reported 45 ships and 135 divers from across Russia found parts of the jet about 1.5 kilometers from shore and 25 meters under the sea.



Russian media reports speculated on possible causes such as a technical problem, human error, or that the plane may have been overloaded.



"The Tu-154 has not been manufactured for quite a while and the Ministry of Defense was practically the only user of the aircraft," says Maxim Pyadushkin, managing director of Air Transport Observer magazine (http://www.ato.ru/). "But the Defense Ministry stated that it had passed through the capital maintenance. That means its condition was under control. We can't so far state whether there were some technical issues. The results of the investigation will show."



Investigation



While Russian officials downplay the possibility of a terrorist attack, there are concerns that Russia's intervention in Syria has made it more of a target for extremists.



Russia's ambassador to Turkey was assassinated last Tuesday in Ankara by a police officer apparently motivated by the Russia-backed assault on Aleppo by Syrian forces.



Russia has defended its backing Syrian forces as a fight against terrorism, while critics say rebels opposed to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad were the main target.



Some Russian media reports said victims of Sunday's crash were found in life jackets, indicating that a sudden explosion from a bomb was unlikely.



"A version about a terrorist act is so far a mere assumption," Pyadushkin said. "Only investigation could provide some proof. One would like to hope that the Russian aviation commission together with the military could conduct an efficient investigation of the catastrophe."