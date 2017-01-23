ທົບທວນຄືນ ບົດຮຽນ ທີ 15 ຫາ 19

Congratulations! You are learning English well with VOA Learning English! Try the listening quiz and enjoy the video of our mistakes.
ຂໍສະແດງຄວາມດີໃຈນຳ! ທ່ານກຳລັງຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ ກັບລາຍການຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດຂອງວີໂອເອ! ລອງເຮັດບົດຝຶກຫັດກ່ຽວກັບການຟັງ ແລະກໍເບິ່ງວີດີໂອກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມຜິດຂອງພວກເຮົາໄດ້.
Sometimes we do not remember what to say. Or we say the wrong words. Watch the video above to see a few of these mistakes, or 'bloopers' from our lesson videos. There are no subtitles in this video. So listen carefully for the funny parts.
In this quiz, you can test your listening skills. Watch a short video and answer the question.
Lesson 15: I Love People-Watching!
Grammar focus: Descriptive adjectives; Tag questions
Topics: Describing Differences and Similarities; Watching People
Learning Strategy: Access Information Sources
Speaking & Pronunciation Focus: Non-Verbal Expressions of Happiness; Rising and Falling Intonation in Tag Questions
Lesson 16: Where Are You From?
Grammar focus: Nationality and language names used as nouns and adjectives
Topics: Countries and Nationalities; Tourism activities
Learning Strategy: Monitor (comprehension and production)
Speaking & Pronunciation Focus: Talking about countries, languages, and nationalities; Saying "a couple of" quickly
Lesson 17: Are You Free on Friday?
Grammar focus: Simple Future tense with will and going to.
Topics: Talking about schedules and leisure time activities
Learning Strategy: Evaluate
Speaking & Pronunciation Focus: Future verb forms; shortened forms of future verbs and invitations.
Lesson 18: She Always Does That
Grammar focus: Describing frequency of actions; Object pronouns; ordinal numbers
Topics: Reacting to information; Facts vs. Feelings
Learning Strategy: Classify
Speaking & Pronunciation Focus: Object pronouns with /h/ sound deleted ['em; 'im]
Grammar focus: Which as an adjective alone and with pronouns; Adjectives next and every
Topics: Saying the months of the year; Talking about seasons and activities
Learning Strategy: Summarize
Speaking & Pronunciation Focus: Using which and which one to offer a choice; using every and next with time expressions; Pronunciation of February
______________________________________________________________
How are you using "Let's Learn English?" Is it helping you to learn English? Please write to us in the Comments section or send us an email.
Thank you for coming to learn English with us!
As you see in the Lesson 19 video, Anna is going to have a new children's program. What should she call the program? Let us know in the Comments section or by email. We'll send a special thank you to the person who suggests the best name.
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ