ນາຍົກ ເທີກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຄວນນັບຖື ຜົນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເທີກີ ທ່ານ Binali Yildirim ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ບັນດາ
ພັກຝ່າຍຄວນນັບຖື ຜົນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ ເພື່ອອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີຂະ
ຫຍາຍອຳນາດປົກຄອງປະເທດ.
ທ່ານ Yildirim ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະມາຊິກສະພາກຸ່ມນຶ່ງວ່າ ຝ່າຍຄ້ານ “ບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະຕໍ່
ວ່າຫຍັງ ຫລັງຈາກປະຊາຊົນໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໄປແລ້ວ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Recept Tayyip Erdogan ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການຕິຕຽນຂອງບັນດາ
ຜູ້ສັງເກດການສາກົນ ໂດຍໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ການລົງຄະແນນສຽງນີ້ “ເປັນ ການເລືອກ
ຕັ້ງ ທີ່ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ສຸດ ເທົ່າທີ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາ ຢູ່ປະເທດຕາເວັນ ຕົກໃດໆ ແລະ
ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຄວນຮູ້ “ຖານະຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ເທີກີຈະບໍ່ຫົວຊານຳການພົບເຫັນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຈາກ ອົງ
ການວ່າດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະການຮ່ວມມືໃນຢູໂຣບຫລື OSCE ທີ່ຮ້ອງ ລາຍງານ
ນີ້ວ່າ “ມີຈຸດປະສົງທາງການເມືອງ.”
ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນທໍາ ໃນການລົງປະຊາ ມະຕິ
ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍມີຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ.
ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ Ankara ບັນດາຜູ້ ສັງເກດການຈາກ
OSECE ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ລົງຄະແນນ “ບໍ່” ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າ
ກັບການກີດກັ້ນຫລາຍຢ່າງຮວມທັງການຂາດສິດເສ ລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ການ
ນາບຂູ່ ແລະການເຂົ້າເຖິງສື່ມວນຊົນ.
ນອກນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ມີຄຳຖາມກ່ຽວກັບການຕັດສິນທີ່ເປັນບັນຫາໂຕ້ ແຍ້ງ
ໂດຍສານສູງສຸດຂອງເທີກີ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ໃຊ້ບັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຕີກາຢ່າງ ເປັນທາງການ
ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ. ພັກ CHP ຊຶ່ງເປັນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນກ່າວຫາ ວ່າ ອາດມີການໃຊ້ບັດ
ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຕີກາຫລາຍເຖິງນຶ່ງລ້ານຫ້າແສນບັດ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍ ກວ່າຈຳນວນບັດທີ່ໄດ້ຊະນະຢູ່
ໃນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິຄັ້ງນີ້.
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Tuesday opposition parties should respect the result of a referendum giving the country's president expanded powers.
Yildirim told a group of legislators that the opposition "should not speak after the people have spoken."
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected criticism from international election monitors, declaring the vote the "most democratic election" seen in any Western country, and saying the monitors should "know their place."
He said Turkey will ignore findings by monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, calling the reports "politically motivated."
The monitors have questioned the fairness of Sunday's referendum, saying it was contested on an uneven playing field. At a news conference in Ankara, monitors from the OSCE said the "No" campaign faced numerous obstacles, including a lack of freedom of expression, intimidation and access to the media.
They also questioned the controversial decision by Turkey's Supreme Court to allow the use of ballots that did not have an official stamp on them. The main opposition CHP alleges that as many as one-and-a-half million unstamped ballots could have been used, more than the winning margin in the referendum.
Bulent Tezcan, deputy head of the CHP demanded the referendum be reheld, saying that would be the "only decision that will end the debate about the legitimacy" and ease people's concerns.
Unofficial election results from Turkey's electoral board said the "yes" vote took more than 51 percent while the "no" vote took just under 49 percent. Official tallies were expected to be released within 12 days of the vote.
The approval means the Turkish parliament will be largely sidelined, the prime minister and Cabinet posts will be abolished, and ministers will be directly appointed by the president and accountable to him. The president also will set the budget.
The constitutional amendments also end the official neutrality of the president, allowing him to lead a political party. The president will have the power to dissolve parliament and declare a state of emergency, while enjoying enhanced powers to appoint judges to the high court and constitutional court.
The referendum has divided the nation, with both supporters and opponents arguing that the future of the country is at stake.
Erdogan insists the reforms will create a fast and efficient system of governance that will allow Turkey to face the challenges of fighting terror and the slowing economy. Critics argue the constitutional reforms will usher in an elected dictatorship.
Erdogan spoke by telephone Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, who according to a White House statement congratulated the Turkish leader on the referendum win. The statement further said the two men talked about the situation in Syria, both the fight against Islamic State and holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable for a chemical attack earlier this month.
