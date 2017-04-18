ນາຍົກ ເທີກີ ກ່າວວ່າ ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ຄວນນັບຖື ຜົນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເທີ​ກີ ​ທ່ານ Binali Yildirim ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນດາ​

ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄວນ​ນັບຖື ​ຜົນ​ການ​ລົງ​ປະຊາ​ມະຕິ ​ເພື່ອ​ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້​ປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີ​ຂະ

ຫຍາຍ​ອຳ​ນາດ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ທ່ານ Yildirim ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ກຸ່ມນຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ “ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕໍ່

ວ່າ​ຫຍັງ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປະຊາ​ຊົນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນໄປ​ແລ້ວ.”

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ Recept Tayyip Erdogan ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່ກາ​ນຕິຕຽນຂອງ​ບັນດາ

​ຜູ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ການ​ສາກົນ ​ໂດຍ​ໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ​ການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ນີ້ “ເປັນ ການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງ ທີ່​ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕທີ່ສຸດ ​ເທົ່າທີ່​ເຄີຍເຫັນມາ ຢູ່ປະເທດຕາເວັນ ຕົກໃດໆ ແລະ

ກ່າວວ່າ ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຄວນຮູ້ “ຖານະຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ເທີກີຈະບໍ່ຫົວຊານຳການພົບເຫັນຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການຈາກ ອົງ

ການວ່າ​ດ້ວຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແລະການຮ່ວມມືໃນຢູໂຣບຫລື OSCE ທີ່ຮ້ອງ ລາຍງານ

ນີ້ວ່າ “ມີ​ຈຸດປະສົງ​ທາງການເມືອງ.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ສັງເກດການໄດ້ຕັ້ງຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນທໍາ ​ໃນການລົງປະຊາ ມະຕິ

ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການແຂ່ງຂັນ ທີ່​ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍ​ມີຄວາມ​ຍຸຕິ​ທຳ.

ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມນັກຂ່າວທີ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ Ankara ບັນດາຜູ້ ສັງເກດການຈາກ

OSECE ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຄສະນາຫາ​ສຽງ ​ເພື່ອໃຫ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ ​“ບໍ່” ໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າ

ກັບການກີດກັ້ນຫລາຍຢ່າງຮວມທັງການ​ຂາດສິດເສ ລີພາບໃນການປາກເວົ້າ ການ

ນາບຂູ່ ແລະການເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງສື່ມວນຊົນ.

ນອກ​ນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໄດ້ມີ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການຕັດສິນທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນຫາ​ໂຕ້ ​ແຍ້​ງ

ໂດຍສານສູງສຸດຂອງເທີກີ ທີ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ໃຊ້ບັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີການຕີກາຢ່າງ ເປັນທາງການ

ເຫລົ່ານັ້ນ. ພັກ CHP ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນກ່າວຫາ ວ່າ ອາດ​ມີ​ການ​ໃຊ້ບັດ

ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຕີ​ກາຫລາຍ​ເຖິງນຶ່ງລ້ານຫ້າ​ແສນບັດ ຊຶ່ງຫຼາຍ ກວ່າຈຳນວນ​ບັດ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ຊະນະຢູ່

ໃນການລົງປະຊາມະຕິຄັ້ງນີ້.



Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Tuesday opposition parties should respect the result of a referendum giving the country's president expanded powers.



Yildirim told a group of legislators that the opposition "should not speak after the people have spoken."



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has rejected criticism from international election monitors, declaring the vote the "most democratic election" seen in any Western country, and saying the monitors should "know their place."



He said Turkey will ignore findings by monitors from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, calling the reports "politically motivated."



The monitors have questioned the fairness of Sunday's referendum, saying it was contested on an uneven playing field. At a news conference in Ankara, monitors from the OSCE said the "No" campaign faced numerous obstacles, including a lack of freedom of expression, intimidation and access to the media.



They also questioned the controversial decision by Turkey's Supreme Court to allow the use of ballots that did not have an official stamp on them. The main opposition CHP alleges that as many as one-and-a-half million unstamped ballots could have been used, more than the winning margin in the referendum.



Bulent Tezcan, deputy head of the CHP demanded the referendum be reheld, saying that would be the "only decision that will end the debate about the legitimacy" and ease people's concerns.



Unofficial election results from Turkey's electoral board said the "yes" vote took more than 51 percent while the "no" vote took just under 49 percent. Official tallies were expected to be released within 12 days of the vote.



The approval means the Turkish parliament will be largely sidelined, the prime minister and Cabinet posts will be abolished, and ministers will be directly appointed by the president and accountable to him. The president also will set the budget.



The constitutional amendments also end the official neutrality of the president, allowing him to lead a political party. The president will have the power to dissolve parliament and declare a state of emergency, while enjoying enhanced powers to appoint judges to the high court and constitutional court.



The referendum has divided the nation, with both supporters and opponents arguing that the future of the country is at stake.



Erdogan insists the reforms will create a fast and efficient system of governance that will allow Turkey to face the challenges of fighting terror and the slowing economy. Critics argue the constitutional reforms will usher in an elected dictatorship.



Erdogan spoke by telephone Monday with U.S. President Donald Trump, who according to a White House statement congratulated the Turkish leader on the referendum win. The statement further said the two men talked about the situation in Syria, both the fight against Islamic State and holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable for a chemical attack earlier this month.