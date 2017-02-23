ເຫດລະເບີດ ຢູ່ພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ປາກິສຖານ ສັງຫານ 5 ຄົນ

ເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ຂອງປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້
ສັງຫານ ຢ່າງນ້ອຍ 5 ຄົນ ແລະ ອີກ 15 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ.
ເຫດລະເບີດແຕກ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດຂາຍເຄື່ອງແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນຄຸ້ມຮັ່ງມີ ໃນ
ນະຄອນ Lahore.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສາເຫດທີ່ພາໃຫ້ ລະເບີດແຕກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ທັນເປັນທີ່
ຈະແຈ້ງເທື່ອ.
ເຫດລະເບີດມີຂຶ້ນ ນຶ່ງມື້ ຫລັງຈາກ ປາກິສຖານ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ປະຕິບັດການດ້ານທະຫານ
ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ “ເພື່ອກວດລ້າງກຳຈັດ ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່
ຂອງການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.”
ປາກິສຖານ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບການໂຈມລະເບີດສະຫລະຊີບ ແລະ ການ
ໂຈມຕີ ໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ສັງຫານພົນລະເມືອງ ຢ່າງນ້ອຍ
130 ຄົນ ໃນສອງສາມສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ກຸ່ມເຄືອຂ່າຍຂອງພວກຕາລີບານ ໃນ
ປາກິສຖານ ແລະກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ
ທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.
Copy and paste the embed code below. The code changes based on your selection.
The code has been copied to your clipboard.
Video size
A blast Thursday in eastern Pakistan killed at least five people and wounded 15 others.
The explosion happened in an upscale market in the city of Lahore.
Officials said the cause of the blast was not immediately clear.
It comes a day after Pakistan launched it first ever nationwide military operation "to eradicate the threat of terrorism."
Pakistan has seen a recent surge in suicide bombings and militant attacks, which have killed at least 130 people in the past few weeks.An offshoot of the Pakistani Taliban and the Islamic State group have claimed responsibility for those attacks.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ