ປ. ໂອບາມາ ຕອບໂຕ້ລົງໂທດຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໃນການທັບມ້າງເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ

ປະທານາທິບໍ​ດີ Barack Obama ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງດ້ວຍ​ມາ​ດຕະການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາຫຍຸ້ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ​ສະຫະລັດ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະຈິກ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ແກ່​ສອງອົງການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ​ໄລ່​ນັກ​ສືບ 35 ຄົນ ​ແລະປິດ​ບໍລິ​ເວນ​ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະຫະລັດ. ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ປະນາມ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ ວ່າ​ຜິດ​ກົດໝາຍ ​ແລະ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Obama ຮ້ອງ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ​ແລະ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ພະຍາຍາມທີ່​ຈະ​ທຳຮ້າຍ ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດສະຫະລັດ ​ໃນການ​ຝ່າຝືນຕໍ່​ການ​ສະຖາປະນາພາກ​ປະຕິບັດ​ພື້ນ​ສາກົນ.”

ປະທາ​ນາ​ມິ​ບໍດີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ໃໝ່ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຊື່່ອ​ໃນ​ການ ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ຫຍຸ້ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ອາທິດ​ໜ້າ ​ເພື່ອ​ຟັງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເຖິງ​ສະຖານະ​ການ.

ບາດກ້າວ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ທານາ​ທິບໍດີ ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຜີ​ຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່ 13 ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຮ່ວມ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ໂດຍຫ້ອງການ​ສັນຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ FBI ​ແລະ​ກະຊວງ ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ (http://bit.Ly/2iuT8cp) ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ຢ່າງ ​ເປີ​ດ​ເຜີຍ​ຕິຕຽນບັນດາ​ອົງການ​ສືບ​ລັບຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈທັບ​ມ້າງ​ເພື່ອ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປີ 2016 ​ແລະ​ໃຫ້ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລື​ອລາຍ​ລະອຽດດ້ານ​ເທັກ​ນິກ ຮວມທັງ​ໂຕ ຢ່າງ​ຂອງ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າ​ຍ​ແຮງ​ເຄັດ​ລັບ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າໃຊ້​ໃນ​ການ​ທັບ​ມ້າງ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ຮ່ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Obama ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕ້ານຣັ​ດ​ເຊຍ​ເກົ້າ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກຄົນ ​ແລະເອກ​ກະ​ລັກ the GUR ອົງການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ທະຫານຣັ​ດ​ເຊຍ the FSG ​ແລະ​ຫ້ອງການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ GRU ສີ່​ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ສາມ​ບໍລິສັດ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ວັດ​ທຸ ສະ​ນັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ແກ່ GRU.

President Barack Obama on Thursday hit Russia with new sanctions over its computer hacking and interference in the November presidential election and other Russian actions, including harassing U.S. diplomats in Moscow.

Obama called his actions "a necessary and appropriate response to efforts to harm U.S. interests in violation of established international norms of behavior."

Among the actions the president ordered were sanctions against nine Russian individuals and entities: two Russian intelligence services, the GRU and FSB; four officers of GRU; and three companies that provided material support to the GRU.

In addition, Evgeniy Bogachev and Aleksey Belan were also sanctioned. The Treasury Department called them "notorious criminals" who were responsible for the cybertheft of more than $100 million from U.S. banks and other American firms.

35 expulsions

Thirty-five Russian government officials in Washington and in the consulate in San Francisco were given 72 hours to leave the United States for "acting in a manner inconsistent with their diplomatic status and consular activities."

Russian officials also will be denied access to what the U.S. State Department calls two Russian government-owned recreational compounds in Maryland and New York. This was ordered after U.S. diplomats in Moscow were harassed and even physically assaulted.

"In addition to holding Russia accountable for what it has done, the United States and friends and allies around the world must work together to oppose Russia's efforts to undermine established international norms of behavior and interfere with democratic governance," Obama said in announcing the sanctions.

A senior White House official said Thursday's publicly announced actions were not the end of the American response. He said there would be other measures that wouldn't be publicized.

The official said there had been no debate within the Obama administration over whether Russia indeed interfered in the presidential election, primarily by hacking Democratic Party emails to try to harm Hillary Clinton's campaign and boost Donald Trump's chances of winning the November 8 election.

The official said the White House believed Russia would try to interfere in elections in other countries.

He also said he had no reason to believe Russia would not try the same thing in future U.S. contests. The next major American election will be in 2018, for the entire House of Representatives and a number of Senate seats.

No surprise

The Obama administration had warned the Kremlin numerous times in public and private that it knew what Russian hackers were up to and that Thursday's sanctions should not come as a surprise to anyone.

It also said it was inconceivable that Russian President Vladimir Putin knew nothing about it.

Watch: How Do Experts Know Russians Hacked the Election?

A Kremlin spokesman said Russia was considering an "appropriate" retaliation and accused the United Sates of trying to destroy ties with Moscow.

President-elect Trump, who has made no secret of his desires for better ties with Moscow, responded to the sanctions by saying it was time for the country to "move on to bigger and better things." But he intimated that he still had doubts about Russia's involvement in the election.

"In the interest of our country and its great people, I will meet with leaders of the intelligence community next week in order to be updated on the facts of this situation," Trump said in a statement.

Congressional opposition

Emma Ashford, a foreign policy expert from the Cato Institute, told VOA that Trump would face a lot of opposition from Congress if he tried to undo the sanctions.

"Part of why this has been so difficult for the Obama administration is they were also trying to find something that Trump could not on his first day in office undo," Ashford said.

She added that the Obama administration must "try to send a signal that no matter what Donald Trump might say about how much he likes Vladimir Putin and how we're going to improve relations with Russia, that there has to be some sort of penalty for what the Russians tried to do in the election."

A State Department official said Thursday that reversing Obama's orders would be "inadvisable," adding that it made no sense to invite Russian intelligence officials back into the United States.

Thirty-five is the second largest number of Russian diplomats ordered out of the United States at one time since the end of the Cold War.

President George W. Bush expelled 50 Russians in March 2001 for alleged spying.

President Ronald Reagan deported a total of 80 Russian diplomats also suspected of spying during the fading years of the Cold War in 1986.