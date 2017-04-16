ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ປະສົບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ ໃນການທົດລອງຍິງລູກສອນໄຟ

ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຖືກຍິງໂດຍ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຈາກເມືອງທ່າເຮືອ Sinpo ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາ

ທິດມື້ນີ້ ໄດ້ປະສົບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວ.

ເສນາທິການຮ່ວມຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແລະ ມັນຍັງບໍ່ທັນຊັດເຈນເທື່ອວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຖືກຍິງອອກໄປນັ້ນແມ່ນຊະນິດໃດ.

ການຍິງເທື່ອນີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນມື້ໜຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກການສວນສະໜາມຂອງທະຫານຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່

ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທີ່ຖືກັນໃນທົ່ວໂລກວ່າ ເປັນການໂອ້ອວດເຖິງແສນຍາ

ນຸພາບໂດຍລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ຄິມ ຈອງ ອຶນ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Jim Mattis ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫຼງການສັ້ນ

ສະບັບໜຶ່ງວ່າ: "ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ ກຸ່ມກອງ ທັບຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມ

ລົ້ມແຫຼວໃນການຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ. ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່

ໄດ້ມີຄຳເຫັນຕໍ່ໄປແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.”

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງການທູດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຮ່ວມກັບ ຫຼາຍປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການຊັກຊວນຜູ້ນຳ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ຄິມ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິການຜັກ ດັນເພື່ອພັດທະນາອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຂອງທ່ານ.

ບໍ່ດົນຫຼັງຈາກການຍິງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບໜຶ່ງຈາກກອງບັນຊາການມະຫາ

ສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ສະຫະລັດ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລູກສອນໄຟນັ້ນ ໄດ້ລະເບີດເກືອບວ່າໃນທັນ

ທີທັນໃດ ແລະ ວ່າຊະນິດຂອງລູກສອນໄຟແມ່ນກຳລັງຖືກປະເມີນກັນຢູ່.

ນອກນັ້ນຖະແຫຼງການດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງໄດ້ເນັ້ນເຖິງຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ “ທີ່ຈະ ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດກັບພັນທະມິດຂອງພວກເຮົາ,” ໂດຍສະເພາະ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ

ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ເພື່ອຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບໄວ້ຢ່າງໝັ້ນຄົງ.

ຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Mike Pence ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງຮອດ ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ສຳລັບແຜນການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມ ເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ດົນເຖິງ 10 ມື້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສັ້ນລົງຍ້ອນການທົດລອງທີ່ປະສົບຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີ

ການປຶກສາຫາລືກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ອີງຕາມຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບໜຶ່ງຈາກຫ້ອງການ

ຂອງທ່ານ.

ໃນຕົ້ນສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະຫວ່າງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກັບ ພຽງຢາງ ໄດ້ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນນັ້ນ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ໜ່ວຍໂຈມ

ຕີກອງທັບເຮືອ ສະຫະລັດ ນຳໜ້າໂດຍກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກເຮືອບິນ USS Carl Vinson ເດີນທາງໄປແຫຼມ ເກົາຫຼີ ໃນການສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນພະລະກຳລັງຂອງຕົນ.

A missile launch by North Korea early Sunday from the port city of Sinpo failed.



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff did not provide details of the launch, and it was not immediately clear what type of missile was fired.



The launch came a day after a massive military parade in the North Korean capital that was widely viewed in world capitals as a show of force by the government of Kim Jong Un.



U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis issued a terse statement: "The president and his military team are aware of North Korea's most recent unsuccessful missile launch. The president has no further comment."



Washington has been engaged in a sharp multi-national diplomatic offensive aimed at persuading North Korean leader Kim to end his push to develop nuclear weaponry.



US evaluating launch



A short while after the launch, a statement from the U.S. Pacific Command said the missile blew up almost immediately and that its type was still being assessed.



The statement also reiterated Washington's full commitment "to working closely with our allies," particularly South Korea and Japan, to maintain security.



U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who arrived in South Korea Sunday for a long-planned 10-day trip to South Asia has been briefed on the failed launch and conferred with the president, according to a statement from his office.



Earlier this past week, as tensions worsened between Washington and Pyongyang, U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a U.S. Naval strike group headed by the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier to the Korean peninsula in show of force.