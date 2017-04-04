ທີມບານບ້ວງ North Carolina ຊະນະທີມ Gonzaga ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊິງແຊມປ້ຽນ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເພດຊາຍ

ທີມບານບ້ວງ Tar Heels ຂອງ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ North Carolina ໄດ້ຊະນະທີມ
Bulldogs ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Gonzaga ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 71 ຕໍ່ 65 ໃນແລງວັນຈັນ
ວານນີ້ ເພື່ອຄວ້າເອົາແຊມປ້ຽນ ສະມາຄົມກິລາບານບ້ວງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ
ປະເພດເພດຊາຍ ທີ່ນະຄອນ Phoenix ລັດ Arizona.
ການຫລິ້ນລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງທີມທີ່ເປັນນໍ້າເບີນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນສູສີກັນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ໂດຍ
ມີການປ່ຽນຄະແນນນຳໜ້າໄປມາຫລາຍໆຄັ້ງ ແລະມີຄວາມຜິດພາດຫລາຍຢ່າງຈາກ
ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ. ແຕ່ໃນທີ່ສຸດການແຂ່ງຂັນຢ່າງດຸເດືອດກໍໄດ້ລະເບີດ
ຂຶ້ນໃນສອງນາທີສຸດທ້າຍຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນເວລາທີມ Tar Heels ໄດ້ທຳຄະແນນນຳ
ໜ້າທີມ Bulldogs 9 ຕໍ່ 2. ການເຮັດຄະແນນ ປ່ອນບານເຂົ້າບ້ວງໂດຍ ທ້າວ Justin Jackson ຈາກທີມ Carolina ຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍ ການປ້ອງກັນການບຸກຍິງ ທີ່ສຳຄັນ
ຂອງທ້າວ Nigel Williams-Goss ດາລາ ຂອງທີມ Gonzaga ໂດຍເພື່ອນຮ່ວມທີມ
ຄື ທ້າວ Kennedy Meeks.
ໄຊຊະນະໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນແຊມປ້ຽນ NCAA ເທື່ອທີຫົກ ຂອງທີມ ມະຫາວິ
ທະຍາໄລ North Carolina ນຶ່ງໃນໂຄງການກິລາບານບ້ວງຂອງມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລສະຫະລັດທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດທີ່ສຸດແລະກໍເປັນເທື່ອທີສາມຂອງ ຫົວໜ້າໂຄສທີມ
Tar Hells ທ່ານ Roy Williams ໄດ້ຮັບ. ມັນຍັງເປັນການ ຮຳບາດແຜຈາກການແຂ່ງ
ຂັນແຊມປ້ຽນໃນປີກາຍນີີ້ເວລາທີມ Tar Hells ເສຍໃຫ້ແກ່ທີມ Wildcats ຂອງມະຫາ
ວິທະຍາໄລ Villanova ດ້ວຍຄະແນນ 77 ຕໍ່ 74 ໂດຍການຍິງສາມຄະແນນ ໃນນາທີ
ສຸດທ້າຍໂດຍທ້າວ Kris Jenkins ຂອງທີມ Villanova.
The North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 Monday night to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One men's basketball championship in Phoenix, Arizona.
The game between the two number-one seeds was closely fought from the opening tipoff, with numerous lead changes and numerous fouls called on either side of the ball. But the game finally broke up in the last two minutes of regulation when the Tar Heels outscored the Bulldogs 9-2. The scoring run was capped by a slam dunk by Carolina's Justin Jackson, following a key defensive stop by teammate Kennedy Meeks on Gonzaga star Nigel Williams-Goss.
Monday's win was the sixth NCAA championship for North Carolina, one of U.S. college basketball's most successful programs, and the third for Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams. It also healed a wound left over from last year's title game, when the Tar Heels lost to the Villanova Wildcats 77-74 on a last-second three-point shot by Villanova's Kris Jenkins.
This was the first appearance in the championship game for Gonzaga, a small Jesuit school based in Washington state that has spent years as a strong "Cinderella" ((a reference to the fairy tale of a young girl who attends a royal ball wearing glass slippers, and earns the love of the prince)) team in the NCAA tournament.
North Carolina's Joel Berry was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, scoring 22 points in Monday's title game despite playing with an ankle injury.
