ທີມບານບ້ວງ North Carolina ຊະນະທີມ Gonzaga ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ຊິງແຊມປ້ຽນ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເພດຊາຍ

ທີ​ມບານ​ບ້ວງ Tar Heels ຂອງ ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ North Carolina ​ໄດ້​ຊະນະ​ທີ​ມ

Bulldogs ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ Gonzaga ດ້ວຍ​ຄະ​ແນນ 71 ຕໍ່ 65 ​ໃນ​ແລງ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​

ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ຄວ້າ​ເອົາ​ແຊມ​ປ້ຽນ ສະມາຄົມ​ກິລາ​ບານບ້ວງ​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ

ປະ​ເພດ​ເພດ​ຊາຍ​ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ Phoenix ລັດ Arizona.

ການ​ຫລິ້ນ​ລະຫວ່າງທັງ​ສອງ​ທີ​ມທີ່​ເປັນນໍ້​າ​ເບີ​ນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ສູ​ສີ​ກັນນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ​ໂດຍ​

ມີ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ນຳ​ໜ້າ​ໄປມາ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຄັ້ງ ​ແລະ​ມີຄວາມ​ຜິດພາດ​ຫລາຍຢ່າງຈາກ

​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໃນການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ. ​ແຕ່​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນ​ຢ່າງ​ດຸ​ເດືອດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​

ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ນາ​ທີ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍຂອງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງຂັນເວ​ລາ​ທີ​ມ Tar Heels ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ຄະ​ແນ​ນນຳ​

ໜ້າທີ​ມ Bulldogs 9 ຕໍ່ 2​. ການ​ເຮັດຄະ​ແນນ ​ປ່ອນບານ​ເຂົ້າ​ບ້ວງ​ໂດຍ ທ້າວ Justin Jackson ຈາກທີ​ມ Carolina ຕິດຕາມມາ​ດ້ວຍ ການປ້ອງ​ກັນການບຸກຍິງ ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ

ຂອງທ້າວ Nigel Williams-Goss ດາລາ ຂອງ​ທີ​ມ Gonzaga ໂດຍເພື່ອນ​ຮ່ວມ​ທີ​ມ

ຄື ທ້າວ Kennedy Meeks.

​ໄຊຊະນະໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນວານ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນເປັນ​ແຊມ​ປ້ຽນ NCAA ເທື່ອ​ທີຫົກ ຂອງ​ທີ​ມ ມະຫາວິ

ທະຍາ​ໄລ North Carolina ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ໂຄງການ​ກິລາ​ບານບ້ວງ​ຂອງ​ມະ ຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ​ສະຫະລັດທີ່​ປະ​ສົບ​ຜົນສຳ​ເລັດ​ທີ່​ສຸດແລະ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສາມ​ຂອງ ​ຫົວໜ້າ​ໂຄສ​ທີ​ມ

Tar Hells ທ່ານ Roy Williams ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ. ມັນ​ຍັງເປັນ​ການ ຮຳບາດ​ແຜຈາກການ​ແຂ່ງ

ຂັນແຊມ​ປ້ຽນ​ໃນປີ​ກາຍ​ນີີ້​ເວລາ​ທີ​ມ Tar Hells ​ເສຍ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ທີ​ມ Wildcats ຂອງ​ມະຫາ

ວິທະຍາ​ໄລ Villanova ດ້ວຍຄະ​ແນນ 77 ຕໍ່ 74 ​ໂດຍການ​ຍິງສາມ​ຄະແນນ​ ​ໃນນາ​ທີ​

ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ໂດຍທ້າວ Kris Jenkins ຂອງທີ​ມ Villanova.

The North Carolina Tar Heels beat the Gonzaga Bulldogs 71-65 Monday night to win the National Collegiate Athletic Association Division One men's basketball championship in Phoenix, Arizona.



The game between the two number-one seeds was closely fought from the opening tipoff, with numerous lead changes and numerous fouls called on either side of the ball. But the game finally broke up in the last two minutes of regulation when the Tar Heels outscored the Bulldogs 9-2. The scoring run was capped by a slam dunk by Carolina's Justin Jackson, following a key defensive stop by teammate Kennedy Meeks on Gonzaga star Nigel Williams-Goss.



Monday's win was the sixth NCAA championship for North Carolina, one of U.S. college basketball's most successful programs, and the third for Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams. It also healed a wound left over from last year's title game, when the Tar Heels lost to the Villanova Wildcats 77-74 on a last-second three-point shot by Villanova's Kris Jenkins.



This was the first appearance in the championship game for Gonzaga, a small Jesuit school based in Washington state that has spent years as a strong "Cinderella" ((a reference to the fairy tale of a young girl who attends a royal ball wearing glass slippers, and earns the love of the prince)) team in the NCAA tournament.



North Carolina's Joel Berry was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four, scoring 22 points in Monday's title game despite playing with an ankle injury.

