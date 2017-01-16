ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ: strategy

NW 5: Strategy

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words,

Here is a word that is often used in stories about military or foreign policy:

Strategy

“For days, U.S. officials have talked about expanding airstrikes - already happening in Iraq - to Syria. It appears, however, that such action may be delayed, with President Obama on Thursday telling reporters he is still developing a strategy to deal with militants of the Islamic State, or ISIL.”

A strategy is a plan to reach a major goal. It can relate to a military operation, a foreign policy, or even a business plan. It takes time to complete. It is not about acting quickly.

So, the next time you hear the word, strategy,

you will know what this News Word means!

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words, ມື້ນີ້ເຮົາ​ມາ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ກັນ​ຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ຈັກ​ຄຳ​ເໜາະ​ທ່ານ! Strategy

ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ເຮົາມັກ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ໃຊ້​ຫຼາຍ ​ໃນ​ເລື້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ທະຫານ ຫຼື​ເລື້ອ​ງນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ ເທດ.​

Here is a word that is often used in stories about military or foreign policy:

Strategy

ລອງຟັງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຜູ້​ນີ້​ຈັກ​ບາດ​ເບິ່ງ ວ່າ​ລາວ​ຊິ​ໃຊ້​ຄຳ​ວ່າ Strategy

​ແບບ​ໃດ.

“For days, U.S. officials have talked about expanding airstrikes - already happening in Iraq - to Syria. It appears, however, that such action may be delayed, with President Obama on Thursday telling reporters he is still developing a strategy to deal with militants of the Islamic State, or ISIL.”

ລາວ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “​ຫຼາຍມື້​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສຫລ ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ລົມ​ກັນ ​ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຽາຍການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ ທີ່​ມີ​ມາ​ຢູ່​ແລ້ວ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອີຣັກ​ ​ໄປ​ຫາ​ຊີ​ເຣຽນັ້ນ ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ຕື່ມ. ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ກໍປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ບົດບາດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຊ້າ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ​ນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ

​ເພິ່ນ ຍັງ​ພວມ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ຍຸ​ດທະ​ສາດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຢູ່ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ຫຼື ພວກ​ໄອ​ຊິ​ລ.”

A strategy is a plan to reach a major goal. It can relate to a military operation, a foreign policy, or even a business plan. It takes time to complete. It is not about acting quickly.

A strategy ຊຶ່ງ​ແປ​ວ່າ ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ ຫຼື ຍຸດທະວິທີ ​ແມ່ນ​ແຜນການ​ອັນນຶ່ງທີ່​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນລຸ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ໃຫຽ່ໆ ຫຼື​ສຳຄັນ. ມັນ​ອາດຈະ​ເປັນ​ແຜນການທີ່ພົວພັນກັບພາລະກິດທາງ​ທະຫານ ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ຫຼື ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. ​ກ່ອນ​ຈະ​ສຳ​ເລັດ ມັນ​ຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວລາ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ປຶບປັບ​ໂລດ.

So, the next time you hear the word, strategy,

you will know what this News Word means!

ບັດນີ້ ​ເທື່ອ​ໜ້າ ​ເວລາ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ strategy, ທ່ານ​ກໍຈະ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ​ຄຳ​ນີ້​ໄດ້​ດີ.