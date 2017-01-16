ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ: strategy

NW 5: Strategy
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words,
Here is a word that is often used in stories about military or foreign policy:
Strategy
“For days, U.S. officials have talked about expanding airstrikes - already happening in Iraq - to Syria. It appears, however, that such action may be delayed, with President Obama on Thursday telling reporters he is still developing a strategy to deal with militants of the Islamic State, or ISIL.”
A strategy is a plan to reach a major goal. It can relate to a military operation, a foreign policy, or even a business plan. It takes time to complete. It is not about acting quickly.
So, the next time you hear the word, strategy,
you will know what this News Word means!
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words, ມື້ນີ້ເຮົາມາຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວກັນຕື່ມອີກຈັກຄຳເໜາະທ່ານ! Strategy
ນັ້ນຄືຄຳນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮົາມັກໄດ້ຍິນໃຊ້ຫຼາຍ ໃນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບການທະຫານ ຫຼືເລື້ອງນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະ ເທດ.
ລອງຟັງລາຍງານຈາກນັກຂ່າວຜູ້ນີ້ຈັກບາດເບິ່ງ ວ່າລາວຊິໃຊ້ຄຳວ່າ Strategy
ແບບໃດ.
ລາວເວົ້າວ່າ “ຫຼາຍມື້ມາແລ້ວ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ສຫລ ໄດ້ເວົ້າລົມກັນ ເລື້ອງການຂະຫຽາຍການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່ມີມາຢູ່ແລ້ວ ຢູ່ໃນອີຣັກ ໄປຫາຊີເຣຽນັ້ນ ອອກໄປຕື່ມ. ຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ກໍປາກົດວ່າ ບົດບາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຊັກຊ້າມາ ຊຶ່ງໃນວັນພະຫັດນັ້ນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ບອກພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ
ເພິ່ນ ຍັງພວມຊອກຫາຍຸດທະສາດອັນນຶ່ງຢູ່ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື ພວກໄອຊິລ.”
A strategy is a plan to reach a major goal. It can relate to a military operation, a foreign policy, or even a business plan. It takes time to complete. It is not about acting quickly.
A strategy ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ ຍຸດທະສາດ ຫຼື ຍຸດທະວິທີ ແມ່ນແຜນການອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ມີຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍໃຫຽ່ໆ ຫຼືສຳຄັນ. ມັນອາດຈະເປັນແຜນການທີ່ພົວພັນກັບພາລະກິດທາງທະຫານ ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫຼື ເປັນເລື້ອງທຸລະກິດກໍເປັນໄດ້. ກ່ອນຈະສຳເລັດ ມັນຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ. ມັນບໍ່ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ເຮັດໄດ້ປຶບປັບໂລດ.
So, the next time you hear the word, strategy,
you will know what this News Word means!
ບັດນີ້ ເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ strategy, ທ່ານກໍຈະເຂົ້າໃຈຄວາມໝາຍຂອງຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວຄຳນີ້ໄດ້ດີ.