ຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງ significant

News Words(4): Significant

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.

This word is taken from a story about a recent climate deal reached between the U. S. and China:

Significant

“Chinese smokestacks put out more carbon dioxide than any other country’s, more even than the world’s largest economy, the United States. So Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping was significant (16) says

Duke University climate policy expert Tim Profeta.” (20)

When you say something is significant, you mean it is important. Something significant is special, and worth noting.

Now, the next time you hear significant,

you will know what this News Word means!

ພົບ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ທ່ານ​ ​ໃນ​ບົດຮຽນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຊື່ວ່າ News Words ຫຼືຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ຂ່າວ.

Significant

ຄຳ​ທີ່​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ຮຽນ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ ແມ່ນ Significant. ຄຳນີ້ ​ແມ່​ນ​ໄດ້​ມາ​ຈາກ ​ເລື້ອງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຕົກລົງ​ກັນ​ເມື່ອ​ບໍ່​ດົນ​ມາ​ນີ້ ລະຫວ່າງ ສຫລ ກັບ ຈີນ: Significant

“Chinese smokestacks put out more carbon dioxide than any other country’s, more even than the world’s largest economy, the United States. So Wednesday’s announcement by U.S. President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping was significant (16) says Duke University climate policy expert Tim Profeta.” (20) “​ທ່ານ ທິມ ​ໂປຣ​ເຟຕາ ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ ດ້ານ​ນະ​ໂຍບາຍ ​ເລື້ອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ ປະຈຳ​ມະຫາວິທະຍາ​ໄລ ດຸກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈຳພວກ​ຄວັນ​ທັງໝົດ​ລວມ​ເຂົ້າກັນ​ຂອງ​ຈີນ ​ທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ ທາດ ຄາບ​ອນ​ ໄດອັອກ​ໄຊດ໌ ອອກມາ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໆ

ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າຂອງ ສຫລ ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ເສດຖະກິດ​ທີ່​ໃຫຽ່ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ນັ້ນ​ຊ້ຳ. ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຈຶ່ງ​ວ່າ ຄຳ​ປະກາດ​ຂອງ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບາຣັກ ​ໂອ​ບາ​ມາ ​ແຫ່ງ ສຫລ ກັບຂອງ​ປະທານ​ປ​ະເທດ ຈີນ ທ່ານ ສີ ຈິງ​ຜິ​ງ ​ຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ຫຼາຍ.”​

When you say something is significant, you mean it is important. Something significant is special, and worth noting. ເວລາ ​ເຮົາ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນ່ຶງ significant ​ເຮົາ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ອັນນັ້ນມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ ມັນ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳຄັນ​ເປັນ​ພິ​ເສດ ທັງ​ເປັນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ຈົດ​ໄວ້​ດ້ວຍ.​

Now, the next time you hear significant, you will know what this News Word means! ​ ເທື່ອໜ້າ ​ເວລາ​ມທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ significant, significant, ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ຮູ້​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ ຂອງຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນຂ່າວ​ຄຳ​ນີ້.

