museum ແປວ່າ ພິພິດທະພັນ

“National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museums. “Museums, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure the future generations are interested.” (18)

A museum is a building where interesting and beautiful things are kept. The objects are put out for the public to see. Museums can be about art, culture or history. They can be privately owned, or operated by a government.

“National Gallery of Art associate curator Charles Brock says another goal is to encourage people to visit museums. ທ່ານ Charles Brock ຜູ້ຊ່ອຍ​ຫົວໜ້າ​ພິພິດທະ​ພັນສິນລະປະກຳ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ National Gallery of Art ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງກໍ​ຄື ​ເພື່ອ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຊົມ​ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນຕ່າງໆ. “Museums, of course, are dedicated to preserving culture for future generations, and so we have to make sure the future generations are interested.” (18) ແນ່​ນອນ ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ອຸທິດ​ຕົນ ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັກສາ​ວັດທະນະທຳ​ໄວ້ ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ອະນຸຊົນ​ລຸ້ນຫຼັງ ​ເພາະສະ​ນັ້ນ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ​ເຮັດ​ແນວ​ໃດ ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ລຸ້ນຕໍ່​ໄປ ຈຶ່ງຈະ​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ສົນ​ໃຈ.

A museum is a building where interesting and beautiful things are kept. ພິພິດທະ​ພັນ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ຕຶກ ຫຼື​ອາຄານ ທີ່​ເກັບ​ຮັກສາ​ໄວ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ສິ່ງຂອງ​ໜ້າສົນໃຈ ແລະ​ຈົບໆງາມໆ. The objects are put out for the public to see. ສິ່ງຂອງ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ໄວ້​ໃຫ້​ມະຫາຊົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຂົ້າ​ຊົມ. Museums can be about art, culture or history. ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນ ອາດ​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ​ກັບ​ສິນລະປະກຳ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວັດທະນະທຳ ຫຼື​ປະວັດ​ສາດກໍ​ເປັນ​ໄດ້. They can be privately owned, or operated by a government. ຫໍພິພິດທະ​ພັນບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຂອງ​ເອກະ​ຊົນ ​ແລະ​ອີ​ກບາງ​ແຫ່ງ​ ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະດຳເນີນງານໂດຍລັດຖະບານ. ​

