ຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ confidential

Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words.
Here is a story about journalists keeping secret the names of people who give them information.
Confidential(6)
“The ability to keep sources confidential is essential to the practice of journalism, and it’s very difficult for journalists to be able to do their job, which is upholding democracy and ensuring that the government is transparent and accountable if they’re not allowed to keep their sources confidential.”
Confidential means to keep a secret. Sometimes journalists keep secret the names of their sources to prevent them from getting into trouble. Friends also keep information confidential.
Now, when you hear the word confidential,
you will know what this News Word means.
Find us, and friend us, on Facebook, VOA Learning English.
Welcome to the Voice of America’s News Words. ບັດນີ້ມາຮຽນຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວກັນຕື່ມອີກຈັກຄຳເໜາະທ່ານ.
Here is a story about journalists keeping secret the names of people who give them information.
Confidential(6) ນີ້ແມ່ນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ພວກນັກຂ່າວເກັບຮັກສາຊື່ຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່
ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນແກ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ແລະຄຳສັບທີ່ເຮົາຈະຮຽນຄວາມໝາຍຂອງມັນກໍແມ່ນຄຳວ່າ Confidential.
“The ability to keep sources confidential is essential to the practice of journalism, and it’s very difficult for journalists to be able to do their job, which is upholding democracy and ensuring that the government is transparent and accountable if they’re not allowed to keep their sources confidential.”
ລອງຟັງຄຳອະທິບາຍກ່ຽວກັບຄຳສັບດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນເບິ່ງ “ຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຮັກສາແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆໄວ້ເປັນຄວາມລັບ ແມ່ນເປັນເລື້ອງຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງວົງການການຂ່າວສານ ແລະກໍເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຍາກຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບນັກສື່ຂ່າວ ທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ ໃນການຍົກສູງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະເພື່ອໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ເປັນລັດຖະບານທີ່ໂປ່ງໄສແລະເປັນຜູ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບ ຖ້າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດເກັບກຳຄວາມລັບຂອງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຕ່າງໆໄວ້.”
Confidential means to keep a secret. ຄຳວ່າ confidential ແປວ່າ ເກັບຮັກສາຄວາມລັບໄວ້. Sometimes journalists keep secret the names of their sources to prevent them from getting into trouble ລາງເທື່ອ ພວກນັກສຶ່ຂ່າວ ກໍຮັກສາຄວາມລັບຂອງແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄວ້ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນບໍ່ໃຫ້ແຫຼ່ງຂ່າວມີບັນຫາ. Friends also keep information confidential. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກໝູ່ຄູ່ເພື່ອນຝູງດ້ວຍກັນ ກໍຈະເກັບຮັກສາຄວາມລັບຂອງກັນແລະກັນໄວ້ຄືກັນ.
Now, when you hear the word confidential,
you will know what this News Word means. ເທື່ອໜ້າ ເວລາທ່ານໄດ້ຍິນຄຳວ່າ confidential ອີກ ທ່ານກໍຈະຮູ້ດີ ວ່າມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດ.
Find us, and friend us, on Facebook, VOA Learning English. ຢ່າລືມຊອກເບິ່ງເຟດບຸກຂອງເຮົາທີ່ VOA Learning English ເພື່ອຟັງແລະຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດເພີ້ມຕື່ມ.
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ