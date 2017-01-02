ຄຳສັບໃນຂ່າວ: ຮຽນຄຳວ່າ ຮຸ້ນ ຫຼື ຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນ ໃນພາສາອັງກິດ

Welcome to the Voice of America’s “News Words.”

When you hear a story about American business, sometimes you hear this phrase: stock market.

“Traders are pausing Thursday after the U.S. stock market’s longest rally since July.”

A stock market is where people buy and sell ownership certificates, or stock, in companies. Many countries have stock markets. In the United States, the best known one is the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. The NASDAQ is another American stock market.

Now, when you hear the phrase “stock market,” your English will be good enough to know what these News Words means.

For more “News Words,” visit our website at LearningEnglish.voanews.com

ທ່ານຜູ້ ​ຟັງ​ທັງຫຼາຍ ລາຍການ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ກຳລັງຟັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ນີ້​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ “News Words.” ​ ແປ​ວ່າ “ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ”. ສຳລັບມື້​ນີ້ ​ເຮົາ​ຈະເວົ້າລົມ​ກັນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “stock market”. ​

When you hear a story about American business, sometimes you hear this phrase: stock market. ເວລາທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ ໄດ້​ຟັງ​ເລື້ອງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ທຸລະ​ກິດ​ອາ​ເມ

ລິ​ກັນ ບາ​ງຄັ້ງ​ບາງ​ຄາວ ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ນີ້: stock market.

“Traders are pausing Thursday after the U.S. stock market’s longest rally since July. ພວກຊື້​ຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ພາກັນ​ຢຸດ​ພັກການຊື້ຂາຍ​ຊົ່ວຄາວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະຫັດ ລຸນ​ຫຼັງ ຕະຫລາດຮຸ້ນສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ມີ​ລາຄາສູງ​ຂຶ້ນຄຶືນ ເປັນເວລາຍາວ​ນານທີ່​ສຸດ​ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກໍລະກົດ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.”

A stock market is where people buy and sell ownership certificates, or stock, in companies. ຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ ​ແມ່ນ​ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຊື້ແລະຂາຍຮຸ້ນ ກໍ​ຄື​ໃບ​ກຳມະສິດ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງຮຸ້ນ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍລິສັດ​ຕ່າງໆ.

Many countries have stock markets. ຫຼາຍໆປະ​ເທດ ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນມີຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ.

In the United States, the best known one is the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street. ຢູ່ສະຫະລັດ ຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນ ບ່ອນທີ່​ຮູ້ຈັກ​ກັນ​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ​ກໍ​ຄື ຕະຫຼາດ​ແລກປ່ຽນ​ຮຸ້ນນິວຢ໊ອກ ຢູ່ຖະໜົນ Wall Street.

The NASDAQ is another American stock market. NASDAQ ກໍ​ແມ່ນຕະຫຼາດ​ຮຸ້ນອາ​ເມ​ລິ​ກັນ​ອີກ​ແຫ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.

Now, when you hear the phrase “stock market,” your English will be good enough to know what these News Words means.

ບັດ​ນີ້ ​ເວ​ລາທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຄຳ​ວ່າ “stock market,” ພາສາອັງກິດ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ດີພໍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຂົ້າໃຈ​ໄດ້ ວ່າຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ແນວ​ໃດ.

For more “News Words,” visit our website at LearningEnglish.voanews.com

ຖ້າທ່ານ​ຢາກ​ຮຽນ​ຄຳ​ສັບ​ໃນ​ວົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ໃໝ່​ຕື່ມ ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ເບິ່ງເວັບ​ໄຊ​ຕ໌ຂອງ​ພະ​ແນ​ກ

ຮຽນ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ ທີ່ LearningEnglish.voanews.com