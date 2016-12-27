ຊາວ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ຫາຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ແລະ ຄວາມເຫັນໃຈ ໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ

ຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ແລະ ມຽນມາ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ເທັກນາຟ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມເຫັນໃຈຕໍ່ສະພາບຂອງຊົນເຜົ່າ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ບໍລິ ເວນດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນທາງເຂົ້າສູ່ປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ ເພື່ອຫຼົບໜີຈາກການຖືກປະ​ຫັດ​ປະ ຫານ ໃນລັດຣາຄາຍນ໌ ຂອງປະເທດ ມຽນມາ. ນັກຂ່າວ Steve Sandford ມີລາຍງານ ຈາກເມືອງ ເທັກນາຟ ປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ຢູ່ເທິງຊາຍຝັ່ງຂອງແມ່ນໍ້າ ນາຟ ໃນປະເທດ ບັງກລາແດັສ, ຊາວປະມົງບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນກຸ່ມດຽວ ທີ່ພາກັນ​ໃຊ້​ແມ່ນ້ຳນັ້ນ.

ໃນສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ເຮືອຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍລຳທີ່ບັນຈຸຊາວມຸສລິມ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີອອກ ຈາກ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຮອດ ໃກ້ກັບເມືອງ ເທັກນາຟ ທີ່ຕິດຢູ່ເຂດຊາຍແດນນັ້ນ.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຜັກດັນ​ໃຫ້ຖອຍກັບ​ຄືນໂດຍເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປ້ອງກັນເຂດຊາຍແດນ ນັ້ນ, ຫຼາຍຄົນກໍໄດ້ຮັບອາຫານ ແລະ ການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອຈາກຊາວມຸສລິມໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ, ເຊັ່ນ ຊາວປະມົງຊົນເຜົ່າ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ທ້າວ Shamsuk Alam.

ທ້າວ Alam ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອົາເຄື່ອງນຸ່ງມາພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດໂຕ, ເອົາສິ່ງໃດກໍ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈັບໄດ້. ນັ້ນແມ່ນທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີ. ບາງຄົນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເລີຍ. ພວກ ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າເບິ່ງຄືເມື່ອຍແລະອຶດຫິວຫຼາຍ. ບາງຄົນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງຕິດໂຕມານຳເຂົ້າເຈົ້າເລີຍ.”

ໝູ່ບ້ານນ້ອຍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນນັ້ນໄດ້ຮັບບໍລິການເປັນທີ່ພັກຊົ່ວຄາວສຳລັບຜູ້ທີ່ ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຮອດໃໝ່ ແລະ ເປັນຈຸດເດີນທາງຜ່ານໄປສູ່ສູນອົບພະຍົບ.

ສຳລັບນັກການເມືອງຊາວ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທ່ານ Hazir Amed ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຮອດທີ່ນີ້ຫຼາຍປີມາແລ້ວຈາກ ມຽນມາ ນັ້ນ, ມັນມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງ ກ່ຽວ ກັບ ສະພາບຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ Amed ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍແມ່ນຊາວ ໂຣຮິງຢາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກເສຍໃຈທີ່ເຫັນພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກທຳລາຍ ແຕ່ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມີຜູ້ມີອຳນາດມາຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາຊາວ ໂຣຮິງຢາ ໃນປະເທດ ມຽນ ມາ.”

ໃນຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຮອດຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດນີ້, ມີສອງແມ່ລູກທີ່ຈິດໃຈບໍ່ຢູ່ກັບເນື້ອກັບ ຕົວ, ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັບການກະທົບກະເທືອນໂດຍການກວາດລ້າງໃນບ້ານເກີດຂອງ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເອງ.

ນາງ Kaw Dee Ya ຊາວບ້ານ Nang Jong ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນບ້ານຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ພີ່ນ້ອງ ຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນແມ່ຍິງຄົນໜຶ່ງ, ລາວຖືກຂົ່ມຂືນໂດຍພວກທະຫານ ມຽນມາ. ລາວແມ່ນສະມາຊິກໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຫັນມັນເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບ ພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີຈາກ ມຽນມາ.”

ໂຄສົກລັດຖະບານ ມຽນມາ ທ່ານ Kyaw Moe Tun ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ພວກຜູ້ເຫັນ ເຫດການ ອອກມາປະກົດຕົວພ້ອມດ້ວຍຫຼັກຖານ ເພື່ອໜູນຫຼັງການກ່າວອ້າງນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ໃນຂະນະທີ່​ເວລາໄດ້ຜ່ານໄປ ແລະ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງລັດ ຣາຄາຍນ໌ ແມ່ນຍັງຄົງຖືກຄວບ ຄຸມໂດຍກອງທັບ ມຽນມາ, ຜູ້ເດີນທາງ​ໄປຮອດໃໝ່ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ແລະ ຊອກ ຫາຄວາມຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ.



On the Bangladesh - Myanmar border near Teknaf, most residents are sympathetic to the plight of the ethnic Rohingya who use the area as an entry point into Bangladesh to escape persecution in Myanmar's Rakhine state. Steve Sandford reports from Teknaf, Bangledesh.



On the shores of the Naf river in Bangladesh, fishermen aren't the only ones taking to the waters.



In the last two months, hundreds of boats loaded with Rohingya Muslims fleeing Myanmar have arrived near the border town of Teknaf.



While some have been pushed back by border guards, many have received food and aid from the local Muslims, such as Rohingya fisherman Shamsul Alam.



SHAMSUL ALAM

"They only bring a few bits of clothes, taking whatever they can grab. That's all they have. Some people don't have anything. They look very exhausted and starving. Some people have nothing with them."



Small villages in the area serve as a temporary sanctuary for new arrivals and as a transit point onward to the refugee camps.



For local Rohingya politician Hazir Ahmed, who arrived here yearsago from Myanmar, there is an unspoken understanding of their plight.



HAZIR AHMED

"Like them, I am also a Rohingya. I feel sad to see them get destroyed but I don't know what to do. We need to have powerful people to help solve the Rohingya problem in Myanmar."





Among the latest arrivals, a distraught mother and daughter - shaken by the uprooting in their homeland.



KAW DEE YA

"In my village my cousin, who is a woman, she got raped by the [Myanmar] soldiers. She is my family. I saw what happened to us. We had to escape from [Myanmar]."





Myanmar government spokesman Kyaw Moe Tun is encouraging witnesses to come forward with evidence to back up the claims.



But as the days pass and access to Rakhine state remains controlled by the Myanmar military, more new arrivals are expected - seeking help.