ບົດຮຽນ English in a Minute: Miss the point

Idioms in American English can be hard to understand. So let's see if we can figure out what this idiom means. "Miss the point" #1: Okay. So now do you understand? #2: I'm not sure. Can you explain it again? I think I missed the point. #1: Okay, I'll explain it one more time. It sounds like someone does not understand something, and that's exactly what "miss the point" means. When you miss the point, it means that you don't understand something. You can use this phrase in any situation and everybody in America will understand you. And that's English in a Minute!