ບົດຮຽນ English in a Minute: Miss the point

English in a Minute: Miss The Point
English in a Minute: Miss The Point

Miss the point ແປວ່າ ບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈ ຫລື ຈັບ ໃຈຄວາມສຳຄັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້.

ບົດຮຽນ English in a Minute: Miss the point
Welcome to English in a Minute, where we teach you

all about idioms in American English.

Idioms in American English can be hard to understand.

So let’s see if we can figure out what this idiom means.

“Miss the point”

#1: Okay. So now do you understand?

#2: I’m not sure. Can you explain it again?

I think I missed the point.

#1: Okay, I’ll explain it one more time.

It sounds like someone does not understand

something, and that’s exactly what “miss the

point” means. When you

miss the point, it means that you don’t

understand something. You can use this phrase

in any situation and

everybody in America will understand you.

And that’s English in a Minute!

