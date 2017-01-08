ບົດຮຽນ ທີ 19: ເວລາໃດຂ້ອຍເລີ້ມ?

Let's Learn English (ມາຮຽນອັງກິດນຳກັນ) ເປັນບົດຮຽນແນວໃໝ່ ສຳລັບຜູ້ຢາກຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ. ພວກນາຍຄູສອນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ອອກແບບບົດຮຽນນີ້ ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່. ບົດຮຽນຈະດຳເນີນໄປເລື້ອຍໆເປັນເວລາ 52 ອາທິດ.

ໃນແຕ່ລະອາທິດ ຈະມີບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍວີດີໂອ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ຊີວິດຂອງພວກຊາວໜຸ່ມອາເມຣິກັນ. ບົດຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງຄຳແນະນຳ ໃນການເວົ້າ, ຄຳສັບ ແລະການຂຽນ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີບົດຝຶກຫັດທີ່ພິມໄດ້, ການຊັ່ງຊາ ແລະການວາງແຜນຮຽນສຳລັບສ່ວນບຸກ ຄົນ ແລະນາຍຄູສອນອັງກິດ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນປະຈຳ ອາທິດ ແລະໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງທ່ານກັບພວກເຮົາ ໂດຍຜ່ານທາງບົດຄວາມເຫັນແລະໂດຍທາງ ອີແມລ.

ໃຈຄວາມ (Summary)

Anna has to walk to work because the Metro is closed. She calls to tell her boss she is late. Ms. Weaver wants her to come and talk about a new assignment. What will Anna do?

Anna ຕ້ອງໄດ້ຍ່າງໄປການ ຍ້ອນລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນບໍ່ແລ່ນ. ນາງໂທລະສັບໄປຫານາຍຂອງ ນາງ ເພື່ອບອກວ່າ ນາງຈະໄປຊ້າ. ນາງ Weaver ຢາກໃຫ້ Anna ມາ ແລະລົມກັນກ່ຽວ ກັບໜ້າທີ່ໃໝ່. Anna ຈະເຮັດແນວໃດ?

ເວົ້າ (Speaking)

Learn to pronounce the new words for this lesson and the months of the year. Learn about using which for offering choices and every or next with time words.

ອອກສຽງ (Pronunciation)

In this video, learn how English speakers say the second month of the year.

ສົນທະນາ (Conversation)

Anna: Hi there! Summer in Washington, D.C. is hot and sunny. I always ride the Metro to work. Riding the Metro is cool and fast. But today it’s closed. So, I am walking to work.

(On the phone) Ms. Weaver, I am late this morning. The Metro is closed. So, I am walking to work.

Caty: That’s too bad. It’s really hot today.

Anna: Yes it is.

Caty: When you arrive, please come to my office. I have important news to tell you.

Anna: Of course. Good-bye. My boss has news for me. The question is: Is it good news or bad news?

(At work)

Anna: Hello, Ms. Weaver.

Caty: Anna, I have good news and I have bad news. Which do you want to hear first?

Anna: The good news. No … okay, the bad news.

Caty: The bad news is you are not good at reading the news.

Anna: Oh. I am very sorry to hear that.

Caty: So, starting next month you will not read the news.

Anna: Next month is July. You are firing me in July.

Caty: No. I am not firing you in July … or in August or in September. That is the good news.

Anna: Okay. You are not firing me. I am not reading the news. What will I be doing?

Caty: Well, you are good at asking questions. You are good at talking to people. You are good at showing your feelings. And you are great at being silly.

Anna: Thank you, Ms. Weaver. But what does all that mean?

Caty: I have a new assignment for you! Your skills are perfect for a new show … a children’s show.

Anna: A children’s show ... That is awesome! When do I start?

Caty: You start next month. Start thinking of ideas for the show.

Anna: I have tons of ideas! I can show children what it’s like in outer space ...

Caty: Great …

Anna: … or in the deep, dark ocean …

Caty: Those are great ideas, Anna. Please go think of more … at your desk.

Anna: Yes. What other things can I show them? Mt. Everest! Everyone has different skills. You have skills. I have skills. The important thing is to know what you are good at. Until next time!

ຂຽນ (Writing)

What are your skills? Do you use them at work or at school? Tell us about a couple of skills you have. Write to us by email or in the Comments section. Click on the image below to download the Activity Sheet and practice with a friend.

ຍຸດທະສາດການຮຽນ (Learning Strategy)

Learning Strategies are the thoughts and actions that help make learning easier or more effective.

The learning strategy for this lesson is Summarize. In this week's video, you hear Ms. Weaver tell Anna, "Well, you are good at asking questions. You are good at talking to people. You are good at showing your feelings. And you are great at being silly." Anna does not understand why Ms. Weaver is telling her about her skills. She asks, "But what does all that mean?"

In answering the question, Ms. Weaver summarizes, "I have a new assignment for you! Your skills are perfect for a new show … a children’s show." When we summarize we tell a story or report on information in fewer words. We tell the most important information and do not include many details. Summarizing helps us remember new information and practice using new words.

ສອບ (Quiz)

​Listen to short videos and test your listening skills with this quiz.

ຄຳສັບໃໝ່ (New Words)

arrive - v. to come to or reach a place after traveling

assignment - n. a job or duty that is given to someone

child - n. a young person (plural: children)

closed - adj. not operating or open to the public

deep - adj. having a large distance to the bottom from the surface or highest point

everyone - pron. every person; everybody

fire - v. to dismiss (someone) from a job

idea - n. a thought, plan, or suggestion about what to do

mean - v. to cause or result in (something)

month - n. any one of the 12 parts into which the year is divided

Mt. Everest - n. a mountain in Asia; it is the highest mountain in the world

ocean - n. the salt water that covers much of the Earth's surface

other - adj. used to refer to the one person or thing that remains or that has not been mentioned

outer space - n. the region beyond the Earth's atmosphere in which there are stars and planets

perfect - adj. having all the qualities you want in that kind of person or situation

silly - adj. playful or funny

skill - n. an ability to do something that comes from training, experience, or practice

ton n. informal: a large amount; in the US, a ton is a unit for measuring weight that equals 2,000 pounds (907 kilograms)

