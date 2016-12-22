ບົດຮຽນ ທີ 18: ນາງຈະເຮັດແບບນັ້ນ ສະເໝີ

Let's Learn English (ມາຮຽນອັງກິດນຳກັນ) ເປັນບົດຮຽນແນວໃໝ່ ສຳລັບຜູ້ຢາກ ຮຽນພາສາອັງກິດ. ພວກນາຍຄູສອນພາສາອັງກິດແບບອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ອອກແບບບົດ ຮຽນນີ້ສຳລັບພວກທີ່ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່. ບົດຮຽນຈະດຳເນີນໄປເລື້ອຍໆເປັນເວລາ 52 ອາທິດ.

ໃນແຕ່ລະອາທິດ ຈະມີບົດຮຽນໃໝ່ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍວີດີໂອ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຊີວິດຂອງພວກ ຊາວໜຸ່ມອາເມຣິກັນ. ບົດຮຽນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງຄຳແນະນຳ ໃນການເວົ້າ, ຄຳສັບ ແລະການຂຽນ.

ນອກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີບົດຝຶກຫັດທີ່ພິມໄດ້, ການຊັ່ງຊາ ແລະການວາງແຜນຮຽນສຳລັບສ່ວນບຸກ ຄົນ ແລະນາຍຄູສອນອັງກິດ. ພວກເຮົາຢາກຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ທ່ານຕິດຕາມບົດຮຽນປະຈຳອາທິດ ແລະໂອ້ລົມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງທ່ານກັບພວກເຮົາໂດຍຜ່ານທາງບົດຄວາມເຫັນ ແລະໂດຍທາງອີແມລ.

ໃຈຄວາມ (Summary)

Anna reads the news for the first time. She learns that there is a right way and a wrong way to read the news.

Anna ອ່ານຂ່າວເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດ. ນາງຮຽນຮູ້ວ່າ ມັນມີວິທີທີ່ຖືກ ແລະວິທີທີ່ຜິດ ໃນການ ອ່ານຂ່າວ.

ເວົ້າ (Speaking)

Learn the new words for this lesson in this video. Also, learn the phrasal verb "got it" to show understanding.

ອອກສຽງ (Pronunciation)

This video teaches about shortened forms of object pronouns that begin with a /th/ or /h/ sound. You also learn about two different ways to pronounce the "s" ending on verbs like "talks" and "says."

ສົນທະນາ (Conversation)

Anna: Hello, from Washington, D.C.! Today at work I am reading the news for the first time. I am really nervous. But my boss, Ms. Weaver, is here to help me.

Caty: Now, Anna, remember. When we read the news we are always reading facts. We never show our feelings.

Anna: Sure thing, Ms. Weaver.

Caty: Great. Are you ready?

Anna: Yes.

Caty: Okay, let’s try the first story!

Anna: Hello, and welcome to The News.

Anna: A new book is very popular with children and families. This is it.

Anna: It is about a lost duckling. The duck's mother cannot find him.

Caty: Stop! Anna, when you say the words “duck” and “duckling” you look really sad.

Anna: I do?

Caty: Yes. Sad is a feeling.

Anna: Sad is not a fact. Sorry. Let me try again.

Caty: Okay, she’s trying again! And go.

Anna: Hello, and welcome to The News. A new book is very popular with children and families. This is it.

Anna: It is about a lost duckling. The duck’s mother can not find ‘im . But a family gives him a home.

Caty: Stop! Anna, you are doing it again.

Anna: This story is very sad.

Caty: I have an idea. Let’s read the second story. She’s reading the second story. And … go!

Anna: Hello , and welcome to The News. In Indiana, a grandmother is the first 80-year-old woman to win The Race Car 500.

Anna: That is awesome!

Caty: Stop! Stop! Anna, please -- no feelings.

Anna: Right. But it is awesome that an 80-year-old grandmother wins a car race.

Caty: Just the facts, Anna.

Anna: Right.

Anna: Hello, and welcome to The News. In Indiana, a grandmother is the first 80-year-old woman to win The Race Car 500.

Anna: She rarely talks to reporters. But when she does, she often says, “Nothing can stop me now!”

Anna: I am very happy for her!

Caty: Stop, stop, stop!! Anna, you cannot say you are happy.

Anna: But I am happy.

Caty: But you can’t say it.

Anna: Why?

Caty: This is the News. Happy and sad are feelings. You can’t have them in The News.

Anna: Okay. I got it.

Caty: Okay. Let’s try the third story. She’s reading the third story!

Anna: Hello and welcome to The News.

City politicians in Big Town are using city money to have a big party on a cruise ship. They are taking the money for the party from the children’s library.

Anna: What?! That makes me very angry.

Caty: No, no, no! Anna, you cannot say you are angry! This is The News!!!

Anna: What can I do, Ms. Weaver? Take out my feelings and put them here … on the news desk?

Caty: Yes. Yes. That’s right! Now you’ve got it!

Caty: Let’s repeat the first story.

Anna: This is going to be a very long day.

Anna: Until next time!

ຂຽນ (Writing)

In this lesson, Anna is nervous because she is reading the news for the first time. How do you feel when you do something for the first time? Write to us to tell us about yourself or a friend doing something at work or school for the first time. Send us an email or write in the Comments section.

Use the Activity Sheet to practice writing and using ordinal numbers.

ຍຸດທະສາດການຮຽນ (Learning Strategy)

Learning Strategies are the thoughts and actions that help make learning easier or more effective.

The learning strategy for this lesson is Classify. We can classify kinds of words we learn, or groups of things we need to remember.

In the video for this lesson, you see Caty classifying the way she wants Anna to read the news. Caty says, "When we read the news we are always reading facts. We never show our feelings." She is classifying two different things: facts and feelings. Anna needs to learn the difference to read the news the way her boss wants her to do it.

How do you classify when you are learning English? Write to us in the Comments section or send us an email. Teachers, see the Lesson Plan for more details on teaching this strategy.

ສອບ (Quiz)

ຄຳສັບໃໝ່ (New Words)

angry – adj. having a strong feeling of being upset or annoyed

cruise ship – n. a large ship that stops at different ports and carries passengers who are traveling for pleasure

desk – n. a piece of furniture that is like a table and often has drawers

duck – n. a bird that swims and has a flat beak, a short neck, a heavy body, short legs, and webbed feet

duckling – n. a young duck

fact – n. a true piece of information

feeling – n. an emotional state or reaction

get – v. to understand (something or someone)

Indiana – n. state of the U.S.

long – adj. lasting or continuing for a great amount of time

lost – adj. not knowing where you are or how to get to where you want to go

popular – adj. liked or enjoyed by many people

race car – n. a very fast car that is used in professional auto racing

rarely – adv. not very often

repeat – v. to say (something) again

sad – adj. not happy

story – n. a description of how something happened

throw – v. to cause (something) to move out of your hand and through the air by quickly moving your arm forward

win – v. to achieve victory in a fight, contest, game, etc.

