ຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ວາງລະເບີດ ໃສ່ສະຖານີ ລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເປັນຄົນທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ Kyrgyzstan

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ ​ໃນ Kyrgyzstan ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໃນວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​

ໃສ່ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ທີ່ Russia ນັ້ນ​ ແມ່ນຊາວ Russia ທີ່​ເກີດ​ໃນ Kyrgyzstan.

​ໂຄສົກ​ຂອງ ໜ່ວຍ​ສືບ​ລັບ Kyrgyzstan ທີ່​ເອີ້ນຫຍ້ໍ​ວ່າ GKNB ລະບຸຕົວ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ

​ວ່າ ​ແມ່ນ​ທ້າວ Akbarzhon Jalilov ຜູ້​ຊຶ່ງເກີດ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ ​ໃນ​ປີ 1995. ອົງການ​ຂ່າວ

Interfax ຂອງ Russia ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ Russia ​ໄດ້​ລະບຸຕົວ​

ຜູ້​ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ແມ່ນ ຊາຍ​ໜຸ່ມ​ໄວ 23 ປີ ຈາກ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ກາງ.

ທ່ານ Veronika Skvortsova ລັດຖະມົນຕີສາທາລະນະ​ສຸກ​ຂອງ Russia ​ໄດ້​ເພີີ່ມ

ຈຳນວນ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ​ ຈາກ 11 ຄົນ ຂຶ້ນ​ເປັນ 14 ຄົນ ​ໃນເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່ນະຄອນ

St. Petersburg ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ໃນກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼ​ງຂ່າວ. ​ມີເກືອ​ບວ່າ 50 ຄົນ ​

ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ໃນເຫດລະ​ເບີດທີ່​ຮ້າຍແຮງ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້ ​ເພາ​ະມັນ​ສາມາດ​ເຈາະ​ທະລຸ​ປະຕູ

ເຫຼັກທີ່​ແໜ້ນໜາ​ຂອງ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ. ຍັງ​ບໍ່ທັນ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໃດ​ອອກ​ມາ​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບຜິດ

ຊອບເທື່ອ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ນີ້.

Danial Schearf ນັກ​ຂ່າວ VOA ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Twitter ວ່າ ບັນດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ​

ໄດ້​ປິດ​ສະຖານີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ​ ​ສະຖານີນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​ກັບເຫດລະ​ເລີດໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້

ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຂ່າວ​ທາງ​ໂທລະສັບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ລະບຸ​ຊື່ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບເຫດລະ​ເບີດ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​

ການ​ນຳພາ​ບຕ່າງໆ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສຸກ​ເສີນ​ ສະຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນທີ່​ຈະຕຸລັດ

Sennaya ​ໃນນະຄອນ St. Petersburg.

ລາຍການ​ໂທລະພາບ Russia REN-TV ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງສົບ​ຂອງ​ຜູ້ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​

ແລະ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ​ນອນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ທາງ​ຍ່າງ​ໃນ ສະຖານ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່​

ພວກ​ເດີນທາງ​ພາກັນ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວ ​ແຕກ​ຕື່ນ​ໜີ​ກັນ​ຢ່າງ​ສົນລະວົນ ຊຶ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຄົນສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ​

ແມ່ນ​ພາກັນ​ປິດ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄວ້​ ຈາກ​ຄວັນໜາ ທີ່​ເກີດ​ຈາກ​ເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນັ້ນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ ​ໄດ້​ປົດຄະ​ນວນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ອີກ​ລູກ ​ທີ່​ຫ້າງ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ຕູ້​ເກັບ​ອຸບປະກອນ​ດັບ​ໄຟ ທີ່ສະຖາ

​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ​ແຫ່ງ​ທີສອງ ​ໃນນະຄອນ St. Petersburg. ສະຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ

ທົ່ວ​ທັງເມືອງ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ປິດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້. Moscow ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວ​ທີ່​ເອີ້ນວ່າ

“ມາດ​ຕະການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຕື່ມ” ຕໍ່ສະຖາ​ນີລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ.

​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ນະຄອນ St. Petersburg ​ໄດ້​ປະກາດໄວ້ອາ​ໄລ ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ທີ່​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍ​ນີ້ເປັນ

​ເວລາ 3 ວັນ. ທ່ານ Vladimir Putin ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Russia ບັງ​ເອີນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ້ານ

​ເກີດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ໃນນະຄອນ St. Petersburg ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ Alexander Lukashenko ປະທານາທິບໍດີ Belarus. ທ່ານ Putin ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພວງ

ມາລາໄປ​ວາງ​ໄວ້ ​ໃນສະຖາ​ນີ​ລົດ​ໄຟ​ໃຕ້​ດິນ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຈຳນວນ​ດອກໄມ້​ແລະ​ທູບ​ທຽນ ​

ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລື້ອຍໆ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ​ເອີ້ນເຫດ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “​ເປັນ​ເຫ​ດ

ການທີ່ຊົ່ວ​ຮ້າຍແທ້ໆ” ​ໃນ​ຂະນະ​ທີ່ ​ທ່ານ Antonio Guterres ໂຄສົກຂອງ​ເລຂາທິ

ການ​ໃຫຍ່ ​ຂອງ​ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາ​ຊາດ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ທີ່ວາງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ຄັ້ງ​ນີ້

ຈະ​ຕ້ອງຖືກ​ນຳ​ໂຕ​ມາ​ລົງ​ໂທດ.”

