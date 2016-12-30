ທ່ານ ອາເບະ ຢ້ຽມຢາມ ອະນຸສອນສະຖານ Pearl Harbor

ການເດີນທາງໄປສະຖານທີ່ຂອງຊາກຫັກພັງຂອງກໍ່າປັ່ນຮົບ Arizona ທີ່ຈົມໃນທະເລໃນ ວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ກັບປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ທ່ານ ບາຣັກ ໂອບາມາ ໄດ້ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄັ້ງທຳອິດສຳລັບຜູ້ນຳປະເທດ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອະນຸສອນສະຖານ Pearl Harbor. ມັນເປັນບ່ອນສະແດງຄວາມ ເຄົາລົບຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ 2,400 ຄົນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນການໂຈມຕີຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໃນປີ 1941. ຕໍ່ໄປ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມອະນຸສອນສະຖານ Pearl Harbor ຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດຂອງນາຍົກ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທ່ານ ຊິນໂຊ ອາເບະ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຄວາມແຂງແກ່ນຂອງການເປັນພັນທະມິດກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຍີປຸ່ນ. ມັນເປັນຈຸດເກີດເຫດຂອງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍໃສ່ຖານທັບນາວິ ກະໂຍທິນ ແລະ ກອງທັບອາກາດ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນເກາະ ຮາວາຍ ຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃຫ້ ສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ.

ທ່ານ Jeffrey Hornung, ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າທີ່ມູນນິທິສັນຕິພາບ Sasakawa ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການ ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຄັ້ງນີ້ ມີເຈຕະນາທີ່ຈະສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມອັນ ໃດອັນໜຶ່ງ. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຮັບ, ແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ທ່ານ Donald Trump, ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວິຈານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນດ້ານການເງິນຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ສຳ ລັບການມີໜ້າຂອງກອງທັບ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ, ແລະ ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງຂອງ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ.

ທ່ານ Jeffrey Hornung ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມທີ່ເປັນສັນຍາລັກໃຫ້ພຽງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ, ແຕ່ກໍຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນເຊັ່ນກັນວ່າ ການເປັນພັນ ທະ ມິດກັນ ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ແມ່ນແຂງແກ່ນກວ່າທີ່ເຄີຍມີມາ, ວ່າພວກ ເຮົາສາ ມາດປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆໃນອະດີດ ລະຫວ່າງ ພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ກໍຍັງ ເປັນພັນທະມິດ ທີ່ແຂງແກ່ນຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.”

ທ່ານ Hornung ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ, ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75 ປີ ຫຼັງຈາກການຫຼອນໂຈມຕີີນຳເອົາ ສະຫະ ລັດ ເຂົ້າສູ່ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງແລ້ວ, ຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນທີ່ຖືກສ້າງຂຶ້ນໂດຍສົງຄາມ ກໍໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍຈືດຈາງລົງ.

ທ່ານ Hornung ກ່າວວ່າ “ແລະ ແນ່ນອນຄົນລຸ້ນໃໝ່ຈຳນວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນບໍ່ຮູ້ເຖິງຄວາມ ສຳຄັນຂອງອ່າວ Pearl Harborm ຍ້ອນວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດນີ້ເຄີຍເປັນຄູ່ແຄ້ນທີ່ດຸ ຮ້າຍ ແລະ ເປັນສັດຕູກັນພຽງສອງ ຫຼື ສາມຊົ່ວຄົນຜ່ານມານີ້ເອງ, ມັນເປັນເຣື່ອງມະ ຫັດສະຈັນຫຼາຍ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມາໄດ້ຈົນເຖິງຈຸດນີ້ ແລະ ປະນີປະນອມກັບປະຫວັດ ສາດທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ Hornung ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມເຕີມວ່າ ທ່ານ ອາເບະ ແລະ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ຄົນ ອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຈະບໍ່ມອງ ເຫັນການເປັນພັນທະມິດກັນ ເປັນແບບດຽວກັນກັບຜູ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງກ່ອນໜ້າທ່ານ. ທ່ານ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເປັນພັນມິດກັນຄວນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າອິດທິພົນຂອງ ຈີນ ຈະ ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວອອກ.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's trip today ((Tuesday)) to the sunken wreckage of the battleship Arizona with President Barack Obama marks the first time a Japanese leader has visited the Pearl Harbor memorial. It honorsthe 2,400 people killed in the Japanese attack in 1941.



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's historic visit Tuesday to the Pearl Harbor Memorial is aimed at showing the strength of the U.S./Japanese alliance. It is the scene of the infamous surprise Japanese aerial attack on American naval and air forces in Hawaii that thrust the U.S. into World War II.



Jeffrey Hornung, research fellow at the Washington-based Sasakawa Peace Foundation, a U.S./Japan think tank, says the visit is intended to send a message. The recipients, he said, are President-elect Donald Trump, who has been critical of Japan's financial support for the U.S. military presence in Japan, and Japan's Asian neighbors.



"It sends a symbolic message to, not only the incoming president-elect, but also to the region, that the U.S.-Japan alliance is stronger than ever, that we are able to confront past problems between us and still be stronger as allies."





Hornung said that, more than 75 years after the sneak attack that brought the United States into World War Two, the bitter feelings created by the war have faded on both sides.



"And of course a lot of the younger generation don't know the significance of Pearl Harbor, but given that these two countries were bitter rivals and enemies just two or three generations ago, it's amazing that they have been able to come this far and reconcile their past histories."





Hornung added that Abe and other Japanese officials are alarmed that President-elect Donald Trump may not view the alliance in the same way his predecessors have.He said the alliance should grow in importance if Chinese power expands.