ປະຊາຊົນ 39 ຄົນຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນການໂຈມຕີ ໄນຄລັບ

ປະຊາຊົນ​ 39 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ໄນຄລັບ ແຫ່ງໜຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຜູ້ມ່ວນຊື່ນ ກັບການສະຫຼອງປີໃໝ່ໃນນະຄອນ ອິສຕານບູລ, ໃນ ຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ຄົ້ນຫາມືປືນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວ ຂອງລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງ ພາຍໃນຂອງ ເທີກີ ທ່ານ Suleyman Soylu ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Soylu ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໃນຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດທີ່ຖືກລະບຸຕົວໄດ້ນັ້ນ, ມີ 16 ຄົນແມ່ນ ຄົນຕ່າງປະເທດ, 5 ຄົນແມ່ນຄົນ ເທີກີ.

ທ່ານ Soylu ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດ 69 ຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການປິ່ນປົວ ພະຍາບານ ຢູ່ໃນໂຮງໝໍໍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ, 4 ຄົນໃນນັ້ນມີອາການຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະ ອີກຄົນໜຶ່ງ ມິີອາການສາຫັດ.

ບໍ່ມີຜູ້ໃດອອກມາອ້າງເອົາຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບສຳລັບການໂຈມຕີໃນຄັ້ງນີ້.

ທ່ານ Soylu ກ່າວວ່າ ຍັງຊອກຫາມືປືນບໍ່ທັນເຫັນເທື່ອ ແລະ ການຄົ້ນຫາແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳ ເນີິນຢູ່.

ທ່ານ Vasip Sahin ຜູ້ປົກຄອງເມືອງ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວວ່າເປັນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ ການຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານ Sahin ໄດ້ເອີ້ນພວກໂຈມຕີວ່າ ເປັນພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໃຊ້ “ອາວຸດໄລຍະ ໄກ” ຍິງຜູ້ໄປມ່ວນຊື່ນນັ້ນຢ່າງໂຫດຫ້ຽມ ແລະ ປ່າເຖື່ອນ.

ຕຳຫຼວດ ເທີກີ ໄດ້ປິດລ້ອມບໍລິເວນອ້ອມສະຖານທີ່ບັນເທີງ Reina ໃນເມືອງ Ortakoy ທີ່ເປັນເຂດຫຼູຫຼາຂອງນະຄອນ ອິສຕານບູລ, ເປັນຈຸດທ່ອງທ່ຽວບັນເທີງໃນຊ່ອງແຄບ Bosporus ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຈາກພວກຜູ້ມີຊື່ສຽງ ແລະ ຕ່າງປະເທດ.

Thirty-nine people were killed early Sunday in an attack on an Istanbul night club packed with New Year's revelers, as authorities continue to search for the gunman, Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said.



Among those identified, 16 of the dead are foreign nationals, five are Turkish, Soylu said, adding that a police officer was also killed. Eighteen victims are yet to be identified.



Soylu said 69 people are being treated in hospitals for injuries, four of them are serious and one very serious.



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.



Soylu said the whereabouts of the gunman are not clear, and a search is under way.



Vasip Sahin, the city's governor, called the incident a terror attack.



Sahin called the attacker a terrorist who used a "long-range weapon" to brutally and savagely shoot revelers.



Turkish police converged on the area around the Reina club in Istanbul's upscale Ortakoy area, an entertainment spot on the Bosporus that is popular with celebrities and foreigners.