ກອງກຳລັງ ອີຣັກ ເລີ່ມການຜັກດັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນ ເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ

ກຳລັງຂອງ ອີຣັກ ທີ່ ສະຫະລັດ ໜູນຫຼັງ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນບຸກເທື່ອໃໝ່ ເຂົ້າໄປຫາໃຈກາງຂອງ

ເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຍຶດເອົາຄືນ ທີ່ໝັ້ນທີ່ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມຍັງຍຶດ

ຄອງຢູ່.

ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ພວກຕົນຍຶດໄດ້ຫຼາຍຄຸ້ມ

ບ້ານແລ້ວ ຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ ໃນການສູ້ຮົບກັນ ເຄື່ອນເຂົ້າໄປສູ່

ເຂດຄຸ້ມເກົ່າຂອງໂຕເມືອງ.

ການສູ້ຮົບກັນໄດ້ຊັກຊ້າໄປ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນນີ້ ຍ້ອນອາກາດບໍ່ດີ.

ພວກພົນລະເຮືອນເປັນພັນໆຄົນ ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີໄປ ຈາກການສູ້ຮົບກັນໃນແຕ່ລະມື້.

ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ມື້ລັດຖະບານໄດ້ເລີ່ມຕົ້ນການບຸກຄືບໜ້າເທື່ອທຳອິດ ເຂົ້າໄປທາງພາກຕາເວັນ

ຕົກຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ໃນວັນທີ 19 ກຸມພານັ້ນ ພວກຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ບັນລະຍາຍວ່າ ພວກໄອຊິສ ໄດ້ຕ້ານຢັນຢ່າງໜັກ ເວລາພວກ

ຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຫາທາງຍຶດໄວ້ ເຂດຕົວເມືຶອງ ບ່ອນທີ່ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍຍໍ່າຍີ

ຂອງປະເທດນັ້ນ.

ກຳລັງປະສົມທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງຕາມທາງການແລ້ວ ແມ່ນໄປເພື່ອຝຶກແອບ ແລະ ເປັນທີ່ປຶກສານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຊ່ອຍພວກທະຫານ ອີຣັກ ໃນການບຸກໂຈມຕີ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ.

ກຳລັງ ອີຣັກ ຍຶດໄດ້ຄືນ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ເວລາການ

ບຸກໂຈມຕີເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນທີ 17 ຕຸລາປີກາຍນີ້.

U.S.-backed Iraqi forces have begun a new push toward the center of the city of Mosul in an attempt to take positions still held by Islamic State militants.



Iraqi military officials said Sunday they have overtaken several villages in west Mosul in the latest fighting as they move toward the old section of the city.



The offensive had been delayed in recent days by bad weather.



Thousands of civilians flee the fighting each day.



Since the government's initial push into the western side of the city began February 19, U.S. and Iraqi commanders have described fierce IS resistance as the extremist force seeks to hold its last significant urban area in the war-ravaged country.



U.S.-led coalition troops, officially deployed as trainers and advisers, have assisted the Iraqi force in the Mosul offensive.



Iraqi forces retook the eastern part of Mosul earlier this year after an offensive began on October 17.





