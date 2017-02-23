ກຳລັງອີຣັກ ເລີ່ມບຸກຈູ່ໂຈມ ທີ່ໝັ້ນ ຂອງກຸ່ມ ລັດອິສລາມ ໃນເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ

ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂອງອີກຣັກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບ

ສະໜູນ ໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກບຸກໂຈມຕີ ທີ່ໝັ້ນຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມ

ລັດອິສລາມ ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ Mosul ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີສະໜາມບິນ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງເມືອງ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະ ຄ້າຍທະຫານ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.



ການໂຈມຕີ ໂດຍມີກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວມປອດໄພ ຈາກຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນ ປະກອບດ້ວຍ

ກຳລັງຕອບໂຕ້ວ່ອງໄວ ຕຳຫຼວດລັດຖະບານກາງ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ

ຕ່າງໆ ທັງໝົດນີ້ ໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນທາງອາກາດ ຈາກເຮືອບິນລົບ ຂອງ

ກອງທັບ.

ການບຸກໂຈມຕີ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕໍ່ສະໜາມບິນ ແລະ ຄ້າຍທະຫານ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ເຂດນອກ

ທາງພາກໃຕ້ຂອງເມືອງ Mosul ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ຂອງການປະຕິບັດການໃຫຍ່

ທີ່ມີເປົ້າໝາຍ ເພື່ອຂັບໄລ່ກຳລັງ ຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ອອກໄປຈາກພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ

ຂອງເມືອງ Mosul ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ ໃນວັນອາທິດ ຜ່ານມາ. ກຳລັງຂອງອີຣັກ ໄດ້

ປົດປ່ອຍກ້ຳຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງ Mosul ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ຈາກການຄວບຄຸມ

ຂອງກຸ່ມລັດອິສລາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍຶດເອົາເມືອງນີ້ ໃນປີ 2014.

U.S.-backed Iraqi security forces launched an assault on the Islamic State-controlled strongholds in Mosul Thursday, storming the city's main airport and a nearby military base.



The security forces involved in the assault include rapid response forces, federal police and counter-terrorism units, all backed by air support from military aircraft.



Thursday's assault on the airport and military base, which lies on the edge of southern Mosul, is part of a major operation aimed at routing IS forces from western Mosul that began on Sunday.Iraqi forces liberated eastern Mosul just last month from IS, which captured the city in 2014.