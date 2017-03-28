ອີຣັກ ແລະ ສຫລ ກວດສອບເບິ່ງ ຈຳນວນ ຜູ້ບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍ ໃນການໂຈມຕີ ທາງ ອາກາດ ທີ່ Mosul

ກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ກຳລັງກວດກາເບິ່ງພາບວີດີໂອ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 700 ຕອນທີ່ແຕກ

ຕ່າງກັນ ທີ່ເກັບກຳໄວ້ ໃນຮອບ 10 ມື້ຜ່ານມາໃນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ທີ່​ເມືອງ

Mosul ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ລົງ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ລາຍງານການ​ໂຈມຕີທາງ​ອາກາດ​ຂອງ

ແນວໂຮມ ຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ກຸ່ມ​ລັດ​ອິສລາມ ​ໄດ້ສັງຫານພົນລະເຮືອນຫລາຍ​ເຖິງ 100 ຄົນທີ່​

ເມືອງ Mosul ນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້​ຫລື​ບໍ່ ອີງ​ຕາມຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງໂຄສົກ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້.

ພັນອາກາດເອກ John Thomas ຊຶ່ງເປັນໂຄສົກຂອງກອງບັນຊາ Centcom

ທີ່ກຳກັບດູແລການປະຕິບັດງານຂອງ​ກຳລັງ​ສະຫະລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ

ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນກຳລັງ​ພະຍາຍາມ ​ຢາກຈະຊອກຫາຄວາມຈິງແລະຫຼັກຖານ

ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ພົວພັນກັບເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງມັນເປັນບູລິມະສິດ ທີ່ສຳຄັນສຸດ ຢູ່ເມືອງ Mosul ໃນຂະນະນີ້.”

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການເສຍຊີວິດ ຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃນ​ເມືອງ Mosulທາງພາກ

ເໜືອຂອງປະເທດອີຣັກວ່າ ເປັນການສູນເສຍທີ່ໂສກເສົ້າເສຍໃຈສຸດ. “ບໍ່ມີກອງ

ກຳລັງທະຫານໃດໆໃນໂລກທີ່ບໍ່ເອົາຫົວຊາຕໍ່ການບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍຂອງພົນລະ

ເຮືອນດອກ ທີ່ເຮົາສາມາດພິສູດໄດ້ນັ້ນ,” ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານJim Mattis ລັດຖະມົນຕີປ້ອງກັນປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້. ທ່ານຍັງກ່າວ

ອີກຕື່ມວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ແບບມີມະນຸດສະທຳທີ່ສຸດ ເທົ່າທີ່ເຮັດໄດ້

ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມຜິດ

ທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ. ແລະການປະຕິບັດກົດລະບຽບດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍຄວນຈະນັບຖືຈາກຝ່າຍ

ຕົງຂ້າມຂອງພວກເຮົາເຊັ່ນກັນ.”

ທຳນຽບຫ້າແຈ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການທົບ​ທວນໃນຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າເຮືອ ບິນລົບ

ຂອງກຸ່ມແນວໂຮມ ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃນວັນທີ 17 ມີນາ ຜ່ານມານີ້ “ໃນສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ມີ

ການກ່າວຫາ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ” ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ​ເຂດເມືອງເກົ່າຂອງ​ເມືອງ Mosul.

“ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ຖິ້ມລະເບີດລົງໃສ່​ໃນ​ບໍລິ​ເວນ​ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ຄຽງ,” ຊຶ່ງທ່ານ

Thomas ໄດ້ກ່າວເພີ່ມຕື່ມວ່າ ລະເບີດບາງໜ່ວຍ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຖິ້ມລົງພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດແມັດ ຫ່າງຈາກບ່ອນທີ່ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ໄດ້ມີຜູ້ຄົນບາດເຈັບລົ້ມຕາຍນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Thomas ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກອງກຳລັງສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສາມາດຢ່າງເຕັມປ່ຽມ ແຕ່ເຖິງຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ ການທຳລາຍຕຶກອາຄານຫຼັງນຶ່ງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຂົງເຂດ

ທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມນັ້ນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃດເລີຍ.





The U.S. military is looking at more than 700 separate video feeds covering 10 days of airstrikes in Mosul to determine whether reports that counter-Islamic State coalition strikes killed as many as 100 civilians in Mosul are credible, a spokesman said on Monday.



"We're looking at trying to get ground truth on the facts involved," said Air Force Colonel John Thomas, a spokesman for U.S. Central Command, which oversees U.S. military operations in the Middle East. "It is of the highest priority in Mosul right now."



The Pentagon has called the death of civilians in Iraq's northern city of Mosul a terrible tragedy.



"There is no military force in the world that has proven more sensitive to civilian casualties," U.S. Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said Monday. "We go out of our way to always do everything humanly possible to reduce the loss of life or injury among innocent people. The same cannot be said for our adversaries."



The Pentagon has said an initial review showed coalition warplanes conducted strikes on March 17 "at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties" in western Mosul's Old City.



"We know that we were dropping bombs in the immediate vicinity," Thomas said, adding that some bombs were dropped just tens of meters away from areas where civilian casualties were reported.



Thomas said that the U.S. military is fully capable, however, of striking one building while leaving its surrounding unscathed.



He noted that those assessing the situation also hope the video could provide clarity on reports of secondary explosions, which some news outlets have blamed on Islamic State improvised explosive devices.



Nate Rabkin, managing editor of the website Inside Iraqi Politics, said the building was the house of a wealthy person who had invited refugees to stay there.



"Fighters from ISIS set up on the roof of this building, and so when the building was targeted with an airstrike, it ended up killing a lot of the people sheltering inside," Rabkin told VOA.



He said what exactly happened there is not yet certain, but that even if a coalition airstrike is to blame, the impact on public opinion could be limited.



"There are a lot of people in Iraq who have a lot of bad memories of coalition airstrikes, U.S. airstrikes in the past. I'm not sure that this particular incident makes a big change to how the debate unfolds in Iraqi media and among the Iraqi public," Rabkin said.



The Iraqi military has cast doubt on U.S. blame for the March 17 casualties, citing evidence it says shows Islamic State fighters placed explosives at the site.



"All of [the building's] walls were rigged with bombs, and there is no hole or signs that it was an airstrike target," the Iraqi military's Joint Command said.



Iraqi forces, with the coalition air support, are working to regain control of western Mosul from Islamic State fighters who seized the city in mid-2014.



"While Iraq's security forces are making measurable progress, the fight in Mosul is a difficult one, and particularly because the enemy operates amongst the civilian population," Gen. Joseph Votel, the head of U.S. Central Command, said in a statement released Sunday.



More than a half-million civilians are still believed to remain in Islamic State-held areas of Mosul, with many of them used by Islamic State extremists as human shields as Iraqi forces advance.



Civilians, humanitarian aid groups and monitoring officials have warned about the possibility of increased civilian casualties because of an increasing demand for airstrikes and artillery.