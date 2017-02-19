ກອງກຳລັງ ອີຣັກ ເປີດການປະຕິບັດການ ຍຶດຄືນ ກ້ຳຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ

ກຳລັງຂອງອີຣັກໄດ້ລົງມືປະຕິບັດງານໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ເພື່ອຕີເອົາຄືນເຄິ່ງພາກຕາ ເວັນຕົກ ຂອງເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ ຈາກ ກຸ່ມຣັດ ອິສລາມ.

ນາຍົກ ອີຣັກ ທ່ານ ໄຮເດີ ອາລອາບາດີ ໄດ້ປະກາດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລີ່ມປະຕິບັດງານໃນ ຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້ ທາງໂທລະພາບວ່າ ກຳລັງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ພວມບຸກຄືບໜ້າ ເຂົ້າ “ປົດປ່ອຍປະຊາຊົນໃນ ໂມຊູລ ຈາກການກົດຂີ່ຂອງພວກ​ Daesh ໃຫ້ໝົດສິ້ນ ໄປ” ໂດຍໃຊ້ພາສາ ອາຣັບ ເວລາເວົ້າເຖິງພວກກຸ່ມອິສລາມ.

ທາງພາກຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງເມືອງໂມຊູລ ສະໜາມບິນບ່ອນທີ່ພວກ ໄອແອັສ ຍຶດຄອງຢູ່ ໄດ້ລຸກເປັນແປວໄຟຂຶ້ນສູ່ທ້ອງຟ້າ ເວລາກຳລັງປະສົມຖິ້ມລະເບີດລົງຈາກ ເຮືອບິນ ໃສ່ທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງພວກເຂົາ. ລົງໄປທາງໃຕ້ທີ່ພວກຕຳຫຼວດຂອງລັດ ຖະບານກາງ ອີຣັກ ຕັ້ງທ່າຢູ່ ກໍແມ່ນພວມຕຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະບຸກຄືບໜ້າຂຶ້ນໄປທາງເໜືອ.

ກຳລັງຂອງ ອີຣັກ ຍຶດໄດ້ຄືນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເມືອງ ໂມຊູລ ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ແຕ່ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຕາມເດີມ.

ເມືອງໂມຊູລ ທີ່ເປັນເມືອງໃຫຽ່ອັນດັບທີສອງຂອງ ອີຣັກ ຖືກແບ່ງອອກເປັນສອງສ່ວນ ໂດຍ ແມ່ນໍ້າ ທີກຣິສ. ຄາດວ່າ ການສູ້ຣົບກັນ ເພື່ອຍາດເອົາພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຄືນ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາດົນ ແລະ ລຳບາກ ຍ້ອນມີປະຊາຊົນອັ່ງແໜ້ນ ທັງຖະໜົນຫຼາຍເສັ້ນ ກໍເກົ່າແກ່ ແລະຄັບແຄບ.

Iraqi forces launched an operation Sunday to retake the western half of Mosul from the Islamic State group.



Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the start of the operation early Sunday morning on state television, saying government forces were moving to ``liberate the people of Mosul from Daesh oppression forever,'' using the Arabic acronym for IS.



Southwest of Mosul, near the city's IS-held airport, plumes of smoke were seen rising into the sky as coalition aircraft bombed militant positions. Further south at an Iraqi base, federal police forces were gathering and getting ready to move north.



Iraqi forces took control of eastern Mosul last month, but the west remains in the hands of entrenched extremists.



Mosul, Iraq's second-largest city, is roughly split in half by the Tigris River. The battle for Mosul's western half is expected to be prolonged and difficult, due to denser population and older, narrower streets.