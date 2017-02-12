ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ລັດຖະບານ ອີຣັກ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນ ເປັນ ການປະທະກັນ ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງ

ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍໄດ້ມີເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດຄົນນຶ່ງ ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ແລະ ອີກຫຼາຍຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບ

ບາດເຈັບ ໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ ເວລາການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ແບກແດດ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນກາຍເປັນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່.

ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໄດ້ຍິງລູກປືນແທ້ຫຼາຍນັດ ແລະ ລູກແກັສນ້ຳຕາ ໃສ່ພວກ

ປະທ້ວງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ໄປເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນ ຢູ່ຈະຕຸລັດ Tahrir ໃນໃຈກາງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດດ

ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປ່ຽນໄປເປັນ ວິທີທາງ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ທີ່ຈະກຳນົດຂຶ້ນໃນ

ປີນີ້.

ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ລາຍງານວ່າ ເຈັດຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະທະກັນ

ຫຼາຍຄັ້ງ ໂດຍມີ ສະມາຊິກຂອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ສອງຄົນ ແລະ ພວກປະ

ທ້ວງ 5 ຄົນ. ຢ່າງນໜ້ອຍ ພວກປະທ້ວງອີກ 200 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ

ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວຂອງຝຣັ່ງ ນີ້.

ການປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນຢ່າງສັນຕິ ແຕ່ໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ ຝຸງຄົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ໄດ້

ພະຍາຍາມຈະຂ້າມຂົວ Jumhuriya ເຊິ່ງເວລານັ້ນ ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງລູກ

ແກັສນ້ຳຕາເຂົ້າໃສ່ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຈະຢຸດຢັ້ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ພວກເດີນຂະບວນປະທ້ວງທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ຖືກຮ້ອງຂໍ ໃຫ້ອອກໄປຈາກ ນະຄອນຫຼວງ

ແບກແດດ ໂດຍ ນັກສອນສາສະໜາ ນິກາຍ Shi’ite ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນຂອງອີຣັກ ທ່ານ

Muqtada al-Sadr ເພື່ອຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຕິຮູບ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ກ່ອນໜ້າການເລືອກ

ຕັ້ງ ທີ່ຈະມີຂຶ້ນຕາມທີຫລັງ ໃນປີນີ້.

ທ່ານ Sadr ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ຕຳນິຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ຕໍ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອີຣັກ ທ່ານ Haider

al-Abadi.

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກປະທ້ວງໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະບຸກລ່ວງລ້ຳເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດ

ສີຂຽວ ຂອງແບກແດດ ອັນເປັນເຂດທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສຂອງສະຖານທູດ ຕ່າງປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍ

ເປັນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ເປັນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງລັດຖະບານ ອີຣັກ ນຳດ້ວຍ.

At least one police officer was killed and several more wounded Saturday when anti-government protests in Baghdad turned violent, officials said.



Security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at protesters who had gathered in Baghdad's downtown Tahrir Square to call for a change to the way local elections will be scheduled this year.



AFP reports that seven people were killed during the clashes, two members of the security forces and five protesters. At least 200 more protesters were hurt during the event, according to the French news service.



The protests started out peacefully, but when the mass of people attempted to cross the Jumhuriya bridge, police began firing tear gas to try and stop them.



The demonstrators were called to Baghdad by influential Iraqi Shi'ite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr to demand electoral reform before elections later this year.



Sadr has been a strong critic of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.



Officials say the protesters attempted to breach Baghdad's Green Zone, home to most of Iraq's foreign embassies and the seats of Iraq's government.