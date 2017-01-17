VK_Trump Picking New Fight with US Intelligence Community

ທ່ານ John Brennan ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການຂອງອົງການສືບລັບຊີໄອເອຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ຄຳສະເໜີແນະຂອງ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນຄົນທີ່ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນແກ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ທີ່ຮວມທັງ ການກ່າວອ້າງວ່າ ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້ຕິດຕໍ່ກັບໜ່ວຍປະຕິບັດງານຣັດເຊຍ.
ບົດຄວາມໃນໜັງສືພິມ Wall Street Journal ສະບັບທີ່ອອກໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອ້າງເອົາຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ Brennan ທີ່ວ່າ “ທ່ານບໍ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດຫຍັງເລີຍ” ໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ເອກກະສານດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນທີ່ສົນໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນແລະພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບໄດ້ ບອກທ່ານ Trump ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ໃນການພົບປະເມື່ອວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮູ້ເລື່ອງນີ້.
ທ່ານ Trump ຕຳນິຕິຕຽນປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບຢ່າງແຮງ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍສັບປະດາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງຮວມທັງ ການຕໍ່ວ່າຕໍ່ຂານ ກັບໄປກັບມາ ນຳທ່ານ Brennan.
ທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້ຂຽນລົງທາງ Twitter ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ວ່າ “ອົງການສືບລັບ ບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ຂ່າວປອມແປງແບບນີ້ “ຮົ່ວໄຫຼ” ອອກໄປສູ່ສາທາລະນະໄດ້. ນັ້ນແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍຕໍ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ພວກເຮົາຍັງອາໄສຢູ່ໃນສະໄໝ Nazi ເຢຍຣະມັນບໍ”.
ທ່ານ Brennan ໄດ້ບອກກັບ ໜັງສືພິມ Wall Street Journal ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍ
ດີແມ່ນຄາດຫວັງວ່າ ຈະທ້າທາຍຜົນສະຫຼຸບຂອງປະຊາຄົມສືບລັບ ແຕ່ນັ້ນທ່ານຮັບເອົາການຍົກເວັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມບໍ່ຊື່ສັດ ຫຼືຂາດຄວາມມີກຽດສັກສີນັ້ນ.
ທ່ານ Brennan ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຈົ່ງບອກໃຫ້ ພວກ 117 ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບ CIA ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຈາລຶກໄວ້ໃນຝາຢ່າງມີກຽດຕິຍົດຂອງພວກເຮົາຢ່າງເປັນການຖາວອນນັ້ນແມະວ່າ ຄົນຮັກຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທີ່ເສຍສະລະເລືອດເນື້ອເຊື້ອໄຂນັ້ນວ່າ ເປັນພວກ Nazis.”
ທ່ານ Brennan ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນການໃຫ້ສຳພາດ ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ Trump ຂາດຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຢ່າງກ້ວາງຂວາງ ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ມີ
ຕໍ່ໂລກ ແລະເວົ້າດູຖູກຕາມໃຈມັກຂອງທ່ານນັ້ນ ທັງໃນການ “ປາກເວົ້າແລະຂຽນ
ລົງໃນ Twitter” ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ນັ້ນມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເພື່ອຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງສະຫະລັດ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມຕື່ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ
Russia hacking
After weeks of disparaging the U.S. intelligence conclusion, Trump acknowledged last week that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking of the computer of Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, but he insisted it did not affect the outcome of the election.
The file-sharing group WikiLeaks released thousands of Podesta's emails in the month before the November 8 election, many of them revealing embarrassing behind-the-scenes efforts by Democratic officials to help Clinton win the party's presidential nomination over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
At the same time Trump was briefed 10 days ago by U.S. intelligence officials about the email hacking, he was told about the unverified claims linking him to prostitutes in Moscow and his campaign's alleged contacts with Russian officials, all of which he has denounced as "fake." The report had been circulating for months among top U.S. media outlets, whose journalists have been unable to confirm any of the accusations.
Trump said Putin shouldn't have ordered the hacking of Podesta's emails, but has called for better relations with Russia. Moscow said last week that after Trump is inaugurated in Washington on Friday, it plans to arrange a meeting between the two leaders.
Legitimacy questioned
Trump is also engaging in a contentious exchange of comments with Congressman John Lewis, a U.S. civil rights hero who says he is boycotting Trump's swearing-in ceremony because he believes the Russian interference makes Trump's presidency not "legitimate." Lewis is one of at least 18 Democratic lawmakers who say they will skip the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.
Trump assailed Lewis in a Twitter comment Saturday, saying he should spend more time working to improve life in his Atlanta, Georgia, congressional district, "which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"
Lewis, a 15-term congressman, was beaten by police and jailed in the 1960's as he marched for racial equality. His congressional district embraces most of the city of Atlanta, headquarters to companies like Coca Cola and Delta Air Lines.
Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Sunday called Lewis's comments questioning the legitimacy of Trump's election "deeply disappointing" and said he hopes Lewis will reconsider them and attend the inauguration.
MLK holiday
Trump on Monday called for Americans to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as the U.S. celebrated the annual holiday marking what would have been the civil rights leader's 88th birthday. He was assassinated in 1968 in the midst of racial turmoil over voting rights for African-Americans and the lack of job opportunities for minorities.
"Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for," Trump said. "Honor him for being the great man that he was!"
Trump met Monday with one of King's sons, Martin Luther King III.
