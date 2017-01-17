VK_Trump Picking New Fight with US Intelligence Community

ທ່ານ John Brennan ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການ​ຂອງ​ອົງການ​ສືບ​ລັບຊີ​ໄອ​ເອຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ ທີ່​ກຳລັງ​ຈະ​ພົ້ນ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ ​ໄດ້​ປະຕິ​ເສດ​ຕໍ່​ຄຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະຂອງ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ​ປະທານາທິບໍດີ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ເລືອກ​ໃໝ່ ທີ່​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນແກ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຢືນຢັນ ທີ່​ຮວມທັງ​ ການ​ກ່າວ​ອ້າງວ່າ ຄະນະ​ໂຄສະນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Trump ໄດ້​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັບ​ໜ່ວຍ​ປະຕິບັດ​ງານຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

ບົດ​ຄວາມ​ໃນ​ໜັງສື​ພິມ Wall Street Journal ສະບັບ​ທີ່​ອອກ​ໃນວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ອ້າງ​ເອົາ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Brennan ທີ່​ວ່າ “ທ່ານ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດຫຍັງ​ເລີຍ” ​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເອກ​ກະສາ​ນດັ່ງກ່າວເປັນ​ທີ່​ສົນ​ໃຈຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ​ແລ​ະພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບໄດ້​ ບອກ​ທ່ານ Trump ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້ ​ໃນ​ການພົບ​ປະ​ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 6 ມັງກອນ ​ເພາະວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຈຳ​ເປັນຕ້ອງ​ໄດ້​ຮູ້​ເລື່ອງ​ນີ້.

ທ່ານ Trump ​ຕຳນິຕິ​ຕຽນ​ປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍ​ສັບປະດາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ຮວມທັງ ການ​ຕໍ່​ວ່າ​ຕໍ່​ຂານ ກັບ​ໄປ​ກັບ​ມາ​ ນຳ​ທ່ານ Brennan.

ທ່ານ Trump ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທາງ Twitter ເມື່ອ​ອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ວ່າ “ອົງການ​ສືບ​ລັບ​ ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອະນຸ​ຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ຂ່າວປອມ​ແປງ​ແບບ​ນີ້​ “ຮົ່ວ​ໄຫຼ” ອອກ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ສາທາລະນະ​ໄດ້. ​ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຕໍ່​ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຍັງ​ອາ​ໄສຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ໄໝ Nazi ​ເຢຍຣະມັນ​ບໍ”.

​ທ່ານ Brennan ໄດ້​ບອກ​ກັບ ໜັງສືພິມ Wall Street Journal ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍ

ດີ​ແມ່ນຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ທ້າ​ທາຍຜົນ​ສະຫຼຸບ​ຂອງປະຊາ​ຄົມ​ສືບ​ລັບ ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນທ່ານ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ການຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ຊື່​ສັດ ຫຼື​ຂາດຄວາມມີ​ກຽດ​ສັກ​ສີນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ Brennan ​ໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຈົ່ງບອກ​ໃຫ້ ພວກ 117 ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ CIA ​ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຈາລຶກ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ຝາ​ຢ່າງມີ​ກຽດຕິຍົດຂອງ​ພວກເຮົາ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຖາວອນນັ້ນແມະວ່າ ຄົນ​ຮັກ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທີ່​ເສຍ​ສະລະ​ເລືອດ​ເນື້ອ​ເຊື້ອ​ໄຂນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ​ເປັນພວກ Nazis.”

ທ່ານ Brennan ​ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສຳພາດ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ນີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານ Trump ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ກ້ວາງ​ຂວາງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ໄພ​ຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທີ່​ມີ

ຕໍ່ໂລກ ​ແລະ​ເວົ້າດູ​ຖູ​ກຕາມ​ໃຈ​ມັກ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານນັ້ນ ທັງ​ໃນ​ການ “ປາກ​ເວົ້າແລະຂຽນ​

ລົງ​ໃນ Twitter” ​ໂດຍ​ເວົ້າວ່າ ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍ​ດຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດ.

Russia hacking



After weeks of disparaging the U.S. intelligence conclusion, Trump acknowledged last week that he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the hacking of the computer of Clinton campaign chief John Podesta, but he insisted it did not affect the outcome of the election.

The file-sharing group WikiLeaks released thousands of Podesta's emails in the month before the November 8 election, many of them revealing embarrassing behind-the-scenes efforts by Democratic officials to help Clinton win the party's presidential nomination over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

At the same time Trump was briefed 10 days ago by U.S. intelligence officials about the email hacking, he was told about the unverified claims linking him to prostitutes in Moscow and his campaign's alleged contacts with Russian officials, all of which he has denounced as "fake." The report had been circulating for months among top U.S. media outlets, whose journalists have been unable to confirm any of the accusations.

Trump said Putin shouldn't have ordered the hacking of Podesta's emails, but has called for better relations with Russia. Moscow said last week that after Trump is inaugurated in Washington on Friday, it plans to arrange a meeting between the two leaders.

Legitimacy questioned



Trump is also engaging in a contentious exchange of comments with Congressman John Lewis, a U.S. civil rights hero who says he is boycotting Trump's swearing-in ceremony because he believes the Russian interference makes Trump's presidency not "legitimate." Lewis is one of at least 18 Democratic lawmakers who say they will skip the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol.

Trump assailed Lewis in a Twitter comment Saturday, saying he should spend more time working to improve life in his Atlanta, Georgia, congressional district, "which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!"

Lewis, a 15-term congressman, was beaten by police and jailed in the 1960's as he marched for racial equality. His congressional district embraces most of the city of Atlanta, headquarters to companies like Coca Cola and Delta Air Lines.

Vice President-elect Mike Pence on Sunday called Lewis's comments questioning the legitimacy of Trump's election "deeply disappointing" and said he hopes Lewis will reconsider them and attend the inauguration.



MLK holiday



Trump on Monday called for Americans to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. as the U.S. celebrated the annual holiday marking what would have been the civil rights leader's 88th birthday. He was assassinated in 1968 in the midst of racial turmoil over voting rights for African-Americans and the lack of job opportunities for minorities.

"Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for," Trump said. "Honor him for being the great man that he was!"

Trump met Monday with one of King's sons, Martin Luther King III.