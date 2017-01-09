ຮູບເງົາ Moonlight ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນ ໜ່ວຍໂລກຄຳ 2017

ນັກສະແດງ ອາເມຣິກັນ ທີ່ມີຄວາມສາມາດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທ່ານນາງ Meryl Streep ໄດ້ ຮັບລາງວັນ Cecile B. DeMille ສຳລັບຄວາມສຳເລັດຕະຫຼອດຊີວິດໃນພິທີມອບລາງ ວັນໜ່ວຍໂລກຄຳ ຫຼື Golden Globes ປີ 2017 ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້.

ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ໃນເວລາຮັບລາງວັນດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈາກເພື່ອນນັກສະແດງດ້ວຍກັນ ນາງ Viola Davis ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງ Streep ໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະແດງ “ຊີວິດຈິງ” ທີ່ “ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາວອົກຫັກ” ໃນປີນີ້ ທີ່ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ໄດ້ຕ້ອງຕິ ແລະ ລອກລຽນ ແບບນັກຂ່າວ New York Times ທີ່ພິການຄົນໜຶ່ງ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນລາວກໍໄດ້ເວົ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມຕ້ອງການໃຫ້ມີ “ຫຼັກການໃນດ້ານສື່ຂ່າວ” ເພື່ອການກວດສອບອຳນາດຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ.

ນັກຕະຫຼົກ ແລະ ຜູ້ຈັດລາຍການ Tonight Show ທ້າວ Jimmy Fallon ໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ດຳ ເນີນລາຍການສຳລັບພິທີຂອງປີນີ້, ເຊິ່ງຖ່າຍທອດສົດຈາກເມືອງ Beverly Hills ລັດ ຄາລິຟໍເນຍ. ລາງວັນ ໜ່ວຍໂລກຄຳ ເປັນລາງວັນຍົກຍ້ອງຄວາມສຳເລັດດ້ານຮູບເງົາ ແລະ ໂທລະພາບ.

ຮູບເງົາໄວລຸ້ນ Moonlight ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນລະຄອນຮູບເງົາດີເດັ່ນ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຮູບ ເງົາເພງ La la Land ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນຮູບເງົາ ເພງ ແລະ ຕະຫຼົກດີເດັ່ນ.

ທ້າວ Casey Affleck ໄດ້ຊະນະລາງວັນນັກສະແດງຊາຍດີເດັ່ນ ສຳລັບບົດບາດຂອງ ລາວໃນຮູບເງົາ Manchester by the Sea.

ນາງ Isabelle Huppert ໄດ້ຊະນະເປັນນັກສະແດງຍິງດີເດັ່ນ ສຳລັບບົດບາດຂອງລາວ ໃນຮູບເງົາ ຝຣັ່ງ Elle.

ທ້າວ Ryan Gosling ແລະ ນາງ Emma Stone ໄດ້ຊະນະເປັນນັກສະແດງຊາຍ ແລະ ນັກສະແດງຍິງດີເດັ່ນໃນຮູບເງົາເພງ ແລະ ຕະຫຼົກ La La Land. ນອກນັ້ນ ຮູບເງົາດັ່ງ ກ່າວ ຍັງໄດ້ຮັບລາງວັນສຳລັບຜູ້ກຳກັບດີເດັ່ນ, ບົດຮູບເງົາດັ້ງເດີມດີເດັ່ນ, ການອັດເພງຮູບ ເງົາດີເດັ່ນ ແລະ ຮ້ອງເພງດັ້ງເດີມຄືນທີ່ດີເດັ່ນນຳ.

ລາງວັນທຳອິດທີ່ຖືກມອບໃນພິທີ ສຳລັບນັກສະແດງປະກອບຝ່າຍຊາຍໃນຮູບເງົາ ແມ່ນ ໄດ້ແກ່ທ້າວ Aaron Taylor Johnson ສຳລັບຮູບເງົາ Nocturnal Animals. ຕໍ່ມາລາງ ວັນສຳລັບນັກສະແດງປະກອບຍິງແມ່ນນາງ Viola Davis ສຳລັບຮູບເງົາ Fences.

Consummate American actress Meryl Streep received the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement Sunday at the 2017 Golden Globe awards.



Upon receiving the award, however, from her friend and fellow actress Viola Davis, Streep talked about a "real life" performance that "broke her heart" this year - Donald Trump's criticism and imitation of a disabled New York Times reporter.She then talked about the need for a "principled press" as a check on Trump's power.



Comedian and Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon emceed this year's program, broadcast live from Beverly Hills, California.The Golden Globes recognize accomplishments in both motion pictures and television.



Coming-of-age Moonlightwon the award for best motion picture drama, while the whimsical musical La La Land won for best musical or comedy motion picture.



Casey Affleck won the best actor in a motion picture drama prize for this role in Manchester by the Sea.



Isabelle Huppert took home the best dramatic actress prize for her role in the French film Elle.



Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone won best actor and actress prizes in a motion picture musical or comedy for La La Land. The movie also won the awards for best director, best original screenplay,best original score and best original song.



The first award given out on the program, for best supporting actor in a motion picture, went to Aaron Taylor-Johnson for the movie Nocturnal Animals. Later, the award for best supporting actress in a movie went to Viola Davis for Fences.