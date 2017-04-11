ທ່ານ Tillerson ຊອກຫາການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊີເຣຍ ກ່ອນການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຣັດເຊຍ

ກອງປະຊຸມຂອງກຸ່ມ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ G-7 ໄດ້ຖືກຄອບງຳ
ໂດຍສະຖານະການ ໃນຊີເຣຍ ທີ່ຈະມ້ວນທ້າຍລົງໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍທີ່ລັດຖະມົນ
ການຕ່າງປະເທດທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ຊອກຫາການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຈາກພາຄີ
ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານຈະອອກເດີນທາງໄປຍັງ Moscow ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຣັດເຊຍ.
ໃນການໂອ້ລົມສົນທະນາຂ້າງນອກກັບອີຕາລີ ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Tillerson ມີໝາຍກຳໜົດ
ຈະພົບປະກັບຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງຈາກ Jordan Qatar, Saudi Arabia Turkeyແລະສະຫະ
ລາດຊະອານາຈັກ Arab Emirates ກ່ຽວກັບການຕອບໂຕ້ຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນສັບປະດາ
ທີ່ແລ້ວນີ້ ເລື່ອງການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍອາວຸດເຄມີຂອງຊີເຣຍນັ້ນ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ສະໜາມບິນນາໆຊາດທີ່ Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Florida, 6 ເມສາ, 2017,
ຫຼັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມຂອງທ່ານ ກັບທ່ານ Tillerson ແລ້ວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ
ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ Boris Johnson ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງ
ລູກສອນໄຟຈາກກຳປັ່ນ ໃສ່ຄ້າຍກອງທັບອາກາດຊີເຣຍ ແລ້ວ “ສະຖານະການ
ແມ່ນໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປ.”
ທ່ານ Johnson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມພາຄີ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ດ້ວຍການລົງໂທດອັນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງທະຫານຊີເຣຍ ແລະພ້ອມທັງສະມາຊິກ ຂອງກອງກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ
ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຊີເຣຍແລະກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ແປດ
ເປື້ອນໄປດ້ວຍພຶດຕິກຳຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ Assad.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຊີເຣຍ ທ່ານ Bashar al-Assad ກຳລັງຖືກສຳພາດໃນວັນທີ 10 ກຸມພາ, 2017, ໃນຊີເຣຍ.
ແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ນຍ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານນາງ Theresa May ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະສັບ
ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຊຶ່ງຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານນາງ
ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຈຸບັນນີ້ “ເປັນຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະ
ຊັກຊວນ” ວ່າການໜຸນຫຼັງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກັບຄູ່ພາຄີ ຊີເຣຍ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນ
ປະໂຫຍດໃດໆໃສ່ຕົນ.
ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວກັບການສົນທະນາຄັ້ງນີ້ ແລະອັນທີ່ທ່ານ
Trump ກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານນາງ Angela Merkel ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສາມໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃນຂໍ້ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຈະນຳຕົວປະທານາທິບໍດີຊີເຣຍ ທ່ານ Bashar
al-Assad ມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ.
ຜູ້ຊາຍຄົນນຶ່ງ ມອງໄປ ທີ່ໂທລະພາບ ກ່ຽວກັບລາຍການຂ່າວ ທີ່ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ Kim Jong Un,ໃນສະຖານີລົດໄຟໃຕ້ດິນທີ່ໂຊລ ໃນເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້, 5 ເມສາ, 2017.
A G-7 foreign ministers meeting dominated by the situation in Syria wraps up Tuesday with U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson looking for support from allies before he travels on to Moscow for meetings with Russian officials.
On the sidelines of the talks in Italy, Tillerson is set to meet with counterparts from Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United Arab Emirates about the U.S. response to last week's Syrian chemical weapons attack.
After his own meeting with Tillerson on Monday, British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said that after the U.S. launched cruise missiles at a Syrian air base, "The game has now been changed."
Johnson said allies will be discussing adding new sanctions against Syrian military figures, and also members of the Russian military who have coordinated Syrian efforts and are as Johnson said, "contaminated by the appalling behavior of the Assad regime."
Later Monday, British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump. Her office said the two leaders agreed there is now a "window of opportunity" to persuade Russia that allying with Syria is no longer in its interest.
A White House statement on that conversation, and one between Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, said all three agree on the importance of holding Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable.
Tillerson joined other G-7 foreign ministers in laying a wreath Monday at a Tuscan village where Nazis massacred more than 500 civilians during World War II. He alluded to the American retaliatory airstrikes in Syria after Damascus launched a chemical weapons attack that killed dozens of people and sickened hundreds more.
"We rededicate ourselves to holding to account any and all who commit crimes against the innocents anywhere in the world," Tillerson said. "This place will serve as an inspiration to us all."
Aside from the six-year-old Syrian civil war and Russia's alliance with Assad, the G-7 foreign ministers also face other daunting issues, including the threat of North Korea's nuclear weapons development program and Moscow's support of pro-Russian fighters in eastern Ukraine waging battles with the Kyiv government.
The leaders of the G-7 countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the U.S. -- are gathering for their own summit in Italy in May; but, the foreign ministers meeting Monday and Tuesday are laying the groundwork for those talks, with a priority on their collective efforts to oust Islamic State fighters from Syria and Iraq.
Tillerson said Sunday the United States remains committed to an international roadmap developed in Geneva in 2012 for bringing an end to the conflict in Syria, now in its seventh year. When that plan was developed, the civil war was just more than a year old and has since become a massive humanitarian disaster.
The Geneva Communique calls for a new Syrian constitution and elections, but does not specify the fate of Assad. U.S. officials have in recent days offered contradictory statements on the long-held U.S. policy that Assad should be ousted. Tillerson has called for Assad's removal, but said Islamic State is the focus for now.
