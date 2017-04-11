ທ່ານ Tillerson ຊອກຫາການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຊີເຣຍ ກ່ອນການຢ້ຽມຢາມ ຣັດເຊຍ

ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຂອງກຸ່ມ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ G-7​ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຄອບ​ງຳ

ໂດຍສະຖາ​ນະການ ​ໃນຊີ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ມ້ວນທ້າຍ​ລົງໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ລັດຖະມົນ

​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ທ່ານ Rex Tillerson ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ພາຄີ

ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ອອກ​ເດີນທາງ​ໄປ​ຍັງ Moscow ​ເພື່ອ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ໃນ​ການໂອ້​ລົມ​ສົນທະນາ​ຂ້າງ​ນອກກັບ​ອີ​ຕາ​ລີ ນັ້ນ ທ່ານ Tillerson ມີໝາຍ​ກຳໜົດ

ຈະພົບປະ​ກັບ​ຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງຈາກ Jordan Qatar, Saudi Arabia Turkeyແລະ​ສະຫະ

ລາດຊະອານາຈັກ Arab Emirates ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຂອງ​ສະຫະລັດໃນ​ສັບປະດາ

​ທີ່​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ເລື່ອງ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ອາວຸດ​ເຄມີ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ເຣຍນັ້ນ.



ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ​ກັບ​ທ່ານ Tillerson ແລ້ວ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ

ອັງກິດ ທ່ານ Boris Johnson ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດສາກຍິງ

ລູກສອນໄຟຈາກກຳປັ່ນ ໃສ່ຄ້າຍກອງທັບອາກາດຊີເຣຍ ແລ້ວ “ສະຖານະການ

ແມ່ນໄດ້ປ່ຽນໄປ.”

ທ່ານ Johnson ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ກຸ່ມພາຄີ ຈະປຶກສາຫາລືກັນ ດ້ວຍການລົງໂທດອັນໃໝ່ ຕໍ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທາງທະຫານຊີເຣຍ ແລະພ້ອມທັງສະມາຊິກ ຂອງກອງກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ

ຜູ້ຊຶ່ງສະໜັບສະໜຸນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງຊີເຣຍແລະກ່າວວ່າ “ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ແປດ

ເປື້ອນໄປດ້ວຍພຶດຕິກຳຂອງລະບອບການປົກຄອງຂອງທ່ານ Assad.”

ແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ນຍ ອັງກິດ ທ່ານນາງ Theresa May ໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະສັບ

ກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ Donald Trump ຊຶ່ງຫ້ອງການຂອງທ່ານນາງ

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງກັນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຈຸບັນນີ້ “ເປັນຊ່ອງທາງທີ່ຈະ

ຊັກຊວນ” ວ່າການໜຸນຫຼັງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກັບຄູ່ພາຄີ ຊີເຣຍ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຜົນ

ປະໂຫຍດໃດໆໃສ່ຕົນ.

ລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ ກ່ຽວກັບການສົນທະນາຄັ້ງນີ້ ແລະອັນທີ່ທ່ານ

Trump ກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີເຢຍຣະມັນ ທ່ານນາງ Angela Merkel ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສາມໄດ້ຕົກລົງໃນຂໍ້ສຳຄັນ ທີ່ຈະນຳຕົວປະທານາທິບໍດີຊີເຣຍ ທ່ານ Bashar

al-Assad ມາຮັບຜິດຊອບ.